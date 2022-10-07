Champion’s Curry Coming to the Bay Area

According to an approved license application with the city of Berkeley, Champion’s Curry is coming to 2506 Channing Way , with the owner listed as Kumi Gaynes . This spot will mark the third California location, with two existing outposts in Los Angeles and one in Irvine.

According to the restaurant website, Chef Yoshikazu Tanaka opened the first Champion’s in 1961 in Kanazawa, Japan. In 2020, came the first location in the US. Now, Champion’s has become a major fast-food chain, boasting more than 30 locations — mostly in Japan. The website states, “Japanese curry is poised to become the next big Japanese casual food craze in America after ramen, and we plan to do our part in bringing this delicious dish to people all across America.”

Menu items include curry rice topped with fried beef, pork, or chicken katsu, and the Katsu Sandwich, served on “tender” brioche bread and with a cup of curry to dip into — for patrons to enjoy in-restaurant or, according to the permit, delivered to their door.

What Now San Francisco was unable to contact a company representative by the time of publication.

Photo: Official

