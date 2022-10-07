ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Champion’s Curry Coming to the Bay Area

By Elise McCorkle
What Now San Francisco
What Now San Francisco
 4 days ago

According to an approved license application with the city of Berkeley, Champion’s Curry is coming to 2506 Channing Way , with the owner listed as Kumi Gaynes . This spot will mark the third California location, with two existing outposts in Los Angeles and one in Irvine.

According to the restaurant website, Chef Yoshikazu Tanaka opened the first Champion’s in 1961 in Kanazawa, Japan. In 2020, came the first location in the US. Now, Champion’s has become a major fast-food chain, boasting more than 30 locations — mostly in Japan. The website states, “Japanese curry is poised to become the next big Japanese casual food craze in America after ramen, and we plan to do our part in bringing this delicious dish to people all across America.”

Menu items include curry rice topped with fried beef, pork, or chicken katsu, and the Katsu Sandwich, served on “tender” brioche bread and with a cup of curry to dip into — for patrons to enjoy in-restaurant or, according to the permit, delivered to their door.

What Now San Francisco was unable to contact a company representative by the time of publication.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=175piU_0iQMud9I00
Photo: Official


Keep up with What Now San Francisco’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

A Bay Area eccentric fights to save his Marin home

David Lee Hoffman knows the way he has chosen to live for nearly 50 years is unconventional, maybe even a little bit crazy and probably against the law. In 1973, after years of travel abroad to avoid being drafted and sent to Vietnam, Hoffman bought 2 acres of land in Marin County, California, a lush, leafy peninsula across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
SFGate

The Daily 10-03-22 The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot

Over its storied history, this East Bay settlement has been a wild lumber town; a battleground between suburbia and nature; a drug-fueled biker hangout; and the site of an almighty explosion that some presumed was the start of nuclear war. Most people in the Bay Area don’t know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it. Here’s the story of the little town over the hill, all but lost to time — Canyon, California.  • The best gas station food you’ll ever have is at the Mobil in the Eastern Sierra
CANYON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
CBS San Francisco

Boeing 777 flies low over Golden Gate Bridge for Fleet Week

SAN FRANCISCO - One of most remarkable sights of the Fleet Week air show is seeing a massive United Airlines jet fly right over the Golden Gate Bridge and low over San Francisco Bay.It's a sight that still inspires veteran pilot Scott Kartvedt, who's in charge of training the pilots who fly the United Airlines Boeing 777 during the Fleet Week air show. "To see a commercial airliner fly over an iconic setting like the San Francisco Bay - it's amazing," he said. "There are a couple of favorite maneuvers. I like the initial pass because it's a little bit...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese Curry#San Francisco#Food Drink#Curry Coming#Champion#Chef Yoshikazu Tanaka
CBS LA

California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties, including Ventura

The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning.The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa counties.The new maps reflect new data and improved computer modeling since an earlier series of maps was published in 2009, as well as threats from tsunamis originating far away and locally, the Geological Survey said in a press release.In one example of the updates, new modeling for Santa Cruz County shows that a subduction zone earthquake off...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
sneakernews.com

Nike Honors San Francisco’s Historic Chinatown With The Air Force 1 Low

Across the nation Chinatowns in each major city proffer the food, customs, art and beauty of Chinese culture here in the States. Next to North Beach and the Financial District of San Francisco, the United States’ first-ever Chinatown was established in 1848. Paying homage to the centuries-old neighborhood, The Swoosh is subsequently crafting a celebratory Air Force 1 Low.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Bay Area-Based Faux-Meat Startup Plagued by Another Round of Layoffs

Redwood City-based Impossible Foods went through another round of layoffs Thursday, eliminating 6 percent of its workforce, San Francisco Business Times reports. This is the second time this year the faux-meat startup has fired employees: In January, 15 employees were also let go, and despite those layoffs, the company then said it still planned to expand its 800-strong workforce.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
What Now San Francisco

What Now San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
462
Followers
233
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

San Francisco's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowsf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy