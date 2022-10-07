ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Residents invited to forum on downtown Glendale reinvestment project

Glendale Independent
 4 days ago

A forum for residents to learn more about Glendale’s $72 million Downtown Campus Reinvestment Project and ask questions is coming this month.

Holly Street Studio, an architectural firm leading the reinvestment project’s design efforts, will host the community engagement meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 inside Glendale City Council Chambers, 5850 W. Glendale Ave. The forum is an opportunity for residents to learn about the project, provide input and ask questions.

Residents unable to attend in person can view the meeting live here or on Glendale 11 and the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Construction of the Downtown Campus Reinvestment Project is slated to go from this January through April of 2025. The Glendale City Hall campus was originally built in 1984.

Glendale Independent

Glendale, AZ
