Ciara Doesn't Stress About Her Kids Eating Candy: 'Life is About Balance'

By Sydni Ellis
SheKnows
 4 days ago
If your kids are obsessed with Halloween candy , it’s OK. It’s fun, and a little sugar never hurt anyone, right? Ciara thinks so too, and she recently revealed that she’s not too worried about her kids Future, 8, Sienna, 5, and Win, 2, enjoying treats every now and then.

“I think life is about balance. In general, and especially when it comes to our health, you have to be realistic, right?” she told TODAY Parents on Thursday. “What good is life without some good treats in it?”

The singer, who shares her three kids with husband Russell Wilson , added that their house’s favorite snacks are Rice Krispies Treats, flavored chips, and popsicles. “Then we like to throw some good candy in the mix, too. We like to do it all, honestly. I try not to use candy as a thing to get things done in my house with my kids, but I will tell you it does make the kids really get in line,” she said.

We love that! Everyone wants to encourage healthy habits with their kids, but it’s nice to see celebrities being realistic too. Kids are going to eat candy, so let’s stop acting like that’s a bad thing. In fact, it can actually be a good thing! Candy has encouraged potty training, picking up toys, eating lunch, and more in my house, and I don’t give a damn what anyone thinks. Kids will do almost anything for some M&Ms or a lollipop, and of course I’m going to take advantage of that. It just makes for a happy home!

The “Level Up” singer and her football pro husband also try to sneak in healthy foods, like spinach in smoothies. “I just try my best to find items that are neutral across the board so we’re not all over the place and try to make everyone happy,” she told TODAY. “They can’t have three different, unique meals all the time; that’s just not normal. And I tell them, ‘You know what, guys? Mama didn’t grow up like that.’”

She continued, “Sometimes it really is trial and error with kids. There are so many unique ways to make sure they’re getting all the nutrients that they need.”

Ciara added that her view on health and wellness has changed since having kids. “As I’ve gotten older and have had kids, I’ve come to understand the importance of total wellness, which is really about balance. So you can have a little fun while making healthy choices,” she told the outlet.

Last month, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model spoke to SheKnows about her family’s recent move as Wilson switched NFL teams from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos.

“You know, when you make them move, that’s so significant and big,” she told SheKnows . “You don’t know how your babies are going to react to that. [But] they were over the moon and excited about the next event, the next chapter. I mean, they were hyped up. You would have thought we were saying you’re going to a theme park, you know? But that was good to see their reaction and to see their joy and excitement for this next chapter in our lives together, it warms my heart.”

Parenting is hard enough as it is, so go ahead and let your kids have candy. In fact, go ahead and sneak a few pieces from their Halloween buckets for yourself, too. You deserve it!

Even when you’re famous, Mom Guilt is a thing, as these celebrity moms show .

