Is Mastercard a good buy after the latest development?
Mastercard announced a cloud-based analytics platform for businesses. Macro events weigh down on the stock. Mastercard has lost a critical $310 support amid bearish signals. Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) saw mounting social interest on the back of positive stock market news. According to an announcement on Monday, Mastercard launched a cloud-based analytics platform.
Why are Uber shares trending down on Tuesday?
CR Wooters - Uber's Head of Federal Affairs responds to the new proposal. Uber shares lost as much as 15% on the stock market news this morning. Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) is in focus this morning after the U.S. Department of Labour proposed a new rule that “could” disable it from classifying its gig workers as independent contractors.
Should you sell Rivian shares after it recalled nearly all of its vehicles?
Rivian Automotive Inc recalls 12,212 vehicles on Monday. Dan Ives reiterates his "outperform" rating on Rivian shares. Shares of the EV maker are down about 10% this morning. Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) is down about 10% on Monday after the EV company announced it was recalling “nearly all” vehicles it has made to date.
One semiconductor stock to buy amidst the sector decline
Advanced Micro Devices Inc trimmed its guidance last week. Cowen's Matt Ramsay is still bullish on the semiconductor stock. AMD stock is currently down more than 60% for the year. Semiconductor stocks have been in a downtrend this year on fears of a slowdown in consumer spending. But that sell-off,...
Coinbase stock soars after firm inks deal with Google
Coinbase stock rose more than 4% in premarket trades on Tuesday. Google will accept crypto payment for its cloud services via Coinbase. The companies plan to drive Web3 development and adoption. Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) jumped nearly 4% in pre-market trading on Tuesday to hit prices of $69.88. COIN was trading...
Polygon announced the release of the zkEVM testnet Hermez, can this increase the value of MATIC?
The zkEVM testnet will enable developers to test out the development of the privacy-enhancing zk-rollups. Polygon acquired Hermez for $250 million in 2021. MATIC’s trading volume increased by 82% in the last 24 hours. The decentralized Ethereum (ETH/USD) scaling platform Polygon (MATIC/USD) has rolled out the first public testnet...
Is the Rolls-Royce share price too cheap in October?
Rolls-Royce share price has been in a strong bearish trend this year. Its fundamentals seem good as its key segments make a comeback. Technically, the stock will likely continue falling in October. Rolls-Royce (LON: RR) share price has been in a strong bearish trend in the past few months as...
easyJet share price outlook ahead of FY’22 trading update
EasyJet share price has crashed hard in 2022. It has dropped to the lowest level since 2015. Focus shifts to the upcoming trading update set for Friday. easyJet (LON: EZJ) share price has been in a strong downward trend in 2022 even as the aviation industry makes a strong recovery. The stock crashed to a low of 276p, which was the lowest level since September 2011. It has fallen by more than 81% in 2015.
Cannabis stocks got a nod from President Biden: what’s next?
U.S. President pardoned thousands convicted of marijuana possession. New Cannabis Ventures explains what it means for cannabis investors. The Global X Cannabis ETF is currently down more than 60% for the year. Cannabis stocks rallied last Thursday after the U.S. President – Joe Biden pardoned thousands convicted of “simple marijuana...
BNY Mellon launches its Digital Asset Custody platform
BNY Mellon is the world's largest custodian bank. The firm’s Digital Asset Custody platform was first revealed in February this year. Clients in the US will be able to hold and transfer Bitcoin and Ethereum. In the latest cryptocurrency news, BNY Mellon, an investment and wealth management company that’s...
S&P 500 could break below the 3,000 level: Jamie Dimon
Dimon says the U.S. economy will likely be in a recession in six to nine months. The JPMorgan CEO sees a possibility of another 20% decline in the S&P 500. The benchmark index is already down 15% from its recent high in mid-August. The U.S. economy will likely be in...
Bitcoin the best-performing asset class of an ugly Q3
Bitcoin is one of three asset classes to have returned gains in Q3 of 2022. Market ugly across the board in Q3, as eyes now turn to Q4 and the latest inflation readings. What was the best-performing asset class in Q3? Believe it or not, it was Bitcoin. The world’s...
Uber facing FTC probe over rewards complaints: report
The Federal Trade Commission is looking into allegations related to ride-share company Uber's soon-to-end rewards program, the New York Post reported Tuesday.
Nillion Hires Top Coinbase & Bloomberg Lawyer Lindsay Danas Cohen as General Counsel
A Breakthrough in Mathematics Enables New, Non-blockchain, Web3 Use Cases that Go Beyond Traditional Distributed Ledgers, Crypto and Encryption. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today. Leadership Includes Founding Engineer of Uber, Founder of Indiegogo, Founding CMO of Hedera Hashgraph, Head of...
Centralized regulation will choke crypto innovation, says Laguna Labs CEO Stefan Rust
The US SEC sees stablecoins as dangerous threat to the global financial ecosystem. US is working on a bill that will require 1-to-1 reverse backing for USD-pegged stablecoins. The EU is working on long-awaited MiCA regulation that requires crypto companies to register with authorities. With the raft of new draft...
Best FTSE 100 shares to buy as the pound sterling plummets
The FTSE 100 index has outperformed other global peers like the Dow Jones and DAX. Some companies will benefit as the pound sterling crashes. BAE Systems and Shell will likely do well due to the strong US dollar. The FTSE 100 index has been in a strong bearish trend in...
