EasyJet share price has crashed hard in 2022. It has dropped to the lowest level since 2015. Focus shifts to the upcoming trading update set for Friday. easyJet (LON: EZJ) share price has been in a strong downward trend in 2022 even as the aviation industry makes a strong recovery. The stock crashed to a low of 276p, which was the lowest level since September 2011. It has fallen by more than 81% in 2015.

MARKETS ・ 15 HOURS AGO