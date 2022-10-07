Read full article on original website
brownbears.com
Gogo Peters equalizes late, but men’s soccer falls to #22 Cornell
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Jamin Gogo Peters scored his team-leading fourth goal of the season to tie the game late in the second half, but No. 22 Cornell took the lead back with just 17 seconds remaining as Brown men's soccer fell to the Big Red 2-1 Saturday evening at Stevenson-Pincince Field.
brownbears.com
Field Hockey Falls to Columbia in Overtime, 3-2
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown Bears (8-3, 1-2 Ivy) tied the game at 2-2 in the third quarter, but it was the Columbia Lions (3-7, 1-2 Ivy) who scored the overtime winner to take a 3-2 conference win Saturday afternoon at Goldberger Family Field. Lucy Adams and Lexi Pellegrino...
brownbears.com
Women's soccer earns dominant win over Princeton
PRINCETON, N.J. – The Brown women's soccer team dominated Princeton in a 6-1 win Saturday in New Jersey. The Bears' offense exploded as five different players scored a goal. It was the first time Brown scored six goals in a game since Oct. 30, 2018 in a 6-0 victory over Delaware State.
brownbears.com
Men's water polo splits two games on Saturday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown men's water polo split its two games on Saturday, falling to Harvard and beating MIT. Brown moves to 9-7 on the season and 2-3 in NWPC play after the two games on Saturday. "While it's nice to get the split today, we definitely have some...
brownbears.com
Volleyball wins fourth-straight after sweep at Harvard
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Brown volleyball earned its fourth-straight win with a 3-0 victory at Harvard on Saturday. The Bears matched a season-high with 11 service aces in the win. Brown (8-6, 4-1 Ivy) cruised to the win beating Harvard (2-11, 1-4 Ivy) 25-22, 25-12, 25-18. The Bears finished the...
brownbears.com
Big Defensive Stand Helps Brown Hold off CCSU, 27-20
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. – A big fourth down stop at the goal line in the final minute helped the Brown football team hold off Central Connecticut State for a big 27-20 road win on Saturday afternoon. The win moves the Bears to 2-2 on the season. INSIDE THE BOX...
brownbears.com
Women's Rugby Takes Third Straight Win with 34-19 Decision Over LIU
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's rugby pushed their win streak to three with a 34-19 home win over the LIU Sharks Saturday morning at Marvel Field. Nikki Lynch and Noelle Lewis both recorded two tries in the win to lead Brown scorers. Brown and LIU played three 20-minute halves.
brownbears.com
Bears use balanced attack to beat Dartmouth in four sets
HANOVER, N.H. – Brown volleyball used a balanced attack to take down Dartmouth, 3-1 on Friday nigh. The Bears dropped the first set before winning the next three in the win over the Big Green. Brown (7-6, 3-1 Ivy) had four players reach double-figure kills for the second time...
brownbears.com
Women’s XC Takes Fifth, Men Place Seventh at NEICAAA Championships
BOSTON, Mass. – The Brown women's cross country team took home fifth place out of 18, while the men finished seventh out of 20 at the 2022 New England Championships at Franklin Park in Boston on Saturday afternoon. The women's team finished fifth out of the 12 Division I...
brownbears.com
Equestrian begins season with a fourth-place finish at URI Show
ASHAWAY, R.I. – The Brown equestrian team got its season started with a fourth-place finish at the URI Show at Hunter Ridge. The Bears finished the show with 19 points. Sophia Ekstrand finished tied for the team-lead with six points on the day. Ekstrand earned three-points in both the Open Flat and Open Fences, with fourth-place finishes in both events.
brownbears.com
Brown University Athletics
Clock BRWN Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score PRIN Score Play. 01:08 Shot by BRWN Raphino, Brittany, bottom center, saved by Gantman, Ella. 02:25 Corner kick [02:25]. 03:09 Foul on Seelenfreund, Ava. 05:33 Shot by BRWN Raphino, Brittany, out top. 09:21 Foul on Tordin, Pietra. 16:22 Offside against...
brownbears.com
Cross Country Heads to Boston for Saturday’s New England Championships
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown cross country programs will return to Boston's Franklin Park on Saturday afternoon to compete in the annual NEICAAA Championships. The meet will consist of four races, beginning with the women's 5K sub-varsity race at noon, followed by the women's varsity race at 12:45 p.m. The men's 8K varsity race will commence at 1:30 followed by the sub-varsity race at 2:15. Live results will be available courtesy of Millennium Timing.
