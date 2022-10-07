PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown cross country programs will return to Boston's Franklin Park on Saturday afternoon to compete in the annual NEICAAA Championships. The meet will consist of four races, beginning with the women's 5K sub-varsity race at noon, followed by the women's varsity race at 12:45 p.m. The men's 8K varsity race will commence at 1:30 followed by the sub-varsity race at 2:15. Live results will be available courtesy of Millennium Timing.

