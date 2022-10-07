Read full article on original website
Ian leaves scenes of recovery, despair on Florida coast
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Just days after Hurricane Ian struck, a crowd of locals gathered under a huge banyan tree at a motel’s outdoor tiki bar for drink specials and live music. Less than 10 miles away, crews were finishing the search for bodies on a coastal barrier island. Even closer, entire families were trying to get comfortable for the night in a mass shelter housing more than 500 storm victims.
California governor’s wife among accusers at Weinstein trial
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and actor who is married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers of Harvey Weinstein who will testify at his rape and sexual assault trial that began Monday, her attorney said. “Like many other women, my client...
Justin Liles: Thunderstorm chances tonight, colder conditions coming
Warm temperatures and breezy southerly winds today give way to increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms this evening. Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible early tonight in northwestern Wisconsin as well. It looks like the majority of the storms may not arrive until after 10pm. We could hear some thunder and possibly see some lighting along with smaller hail.
Noem’s balancing act: Big ambitions, South Dakota reelection
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — They had waited in the desert heat in a line that wrapped around the block and now the excitement was palpable when South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem took the stage in a suburban Phoenix convention hall. “She’s our governor!” someone yelled. Kari...
Brandon Weatherz: Big change in temps on the way
Our weather will be making some big swings in the next 24 to 48 hours. Today features above normal temps with highs in the 70s and potential for strong thunderstorms. By Thursday, high temperatures will be in the 40s and snow will be mixing in with rain showers. The warm...
Gov. Whitmer extends law putting court costs on defendants
DETROIT (AP) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed another extension of a law that makes people convicted of crimes responsible for a portion of local court expenses. The law raises millions of dollars for local governments but doesn’t apply to others who use Michigan’s court system. It has been criticized as unfair at minimum and unconstitutional at worst.
Winning Powerball ticket purchased in Duluth for prize of $1 million
The winning Powerball ticket for the October 10th drawing in Minnesota for $1 million was purchased in Duluth. The ticket was sold at a Holiday gas station on Miller Trunk Highway in Duluth, and earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the $1 million ticket. The winning ticket has yet to be claimed, but Oct. 10 winning Powerball numbers: 3-6-11-17-22 and Powerball 11.
Indigenous Peoples’ Day at UMD with Commissioner Dennis Olson
Indigenous Peoples’ Day, is an important holiday to remember tribal people in North America. UMD invited Commissioner Dennis Olson to learn how UMD provides resources and support to tribal students. President Biden earlier this year made Indigenous People’s Day an officially recognized holiday https://www.wdio.com/archive/biden-is-first-president-to-mark-indigenous-peoples-day/. Indigenous People’s Day recognizes...
Sabrina Ullman: A few warmer days before temperatures drop again
Today will be partly cloudy with a northeasterly breeze. Afternoon highs will be mostly in the fifties, but areas along the North Shore as well as towards Bayfield will only reach the upper forties. A few light showers are possible west of the Twin Ports this morning, but we stay...
MSHSL releases boy’s, girl’s soccer section tournament brackets
The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) releases the brackets for this seasons boy’s and girl’s section soccer tournaments. In 7A boy’s Duluth Marshall is No.2, Proctor No. 4, Two Harbors No. 6. In girl’s 7A Esko took top seed and will play No.8 Proctor, Duluth Marshall...
