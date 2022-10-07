MBTA finally acknowledges Orange Line still running slow but offers no timeline for becoming less slow #mbta #mayorkoch #charliebaker

Read full article on original website
quincyquarry.com
MBTA Orange Line travel times after maintenance makeover flushed out by transit nerds at Transit Matters #mbta #charliebaker #mayorkoch
MBTA Orange Line travel times after maintenance makeover flushed out by Transit nerds at Transit Matters. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Roughly three weeks after the purported to be completion of an emergency maintenance makeover that entailed a month-long shutdown of Orange Line rail service, not only has the week or so needed for the redone tracks to settle before so-called “slow zones” along the Orange Line might be lifted not happened as promised, train speeds have instead decreased from before the shutdown and thus travel times have also increased to even longer than was the case before the maintenance makeover.
How long will you go without turning on the heat?
Weymouth - The pressure is mounting to turn on the heat. Most New Englanders have a general rule of thumb on when it is the right time. No matter when you do, it is going to be more expensive to heat according to the state. Hearty New Englanders take a...
String of car break-ins leads vehicle owner to sleeping suspect at Mass & Cass
Boston – A string of break-ins at Mass Ave and Melnea Cass lead a business owner to an unexpected find through the shattered window of his vehicle. Gerry DiPierro, owner of DiPierro Construction, told Boston 25 News he was stunned to see a man sound asleep in the passenger seat of his company van.
NH authorities crack down on ‘hazardous driving behavior,’ cite 71 drivers in 3 hours
SALEM, N.H. — Authorities in New Hampshire cited nearly 24 drivers per hour on Monday amidst a new push for increased public safety on Granite State highways. New Hampshire State Police say they identified 71 violations in 3 hours on I-93 in Salem after concentrating on “reducing speed and other hazardous driving behavior.”
whdh.com
Serious injuries sustained after major crash on I-93 in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-93 in Boston led to serious injuries. MassDOT tweeted around 10 p.m. that the crash happened just after exit 19 on the northbound side. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam...
Two dead after tow truck rear-ends SUV on I-93 in Boston Saturday night
Two women are dead and another man is seriously injured after the SUV they were riding in was rear-ended by a tow truck on I-93 in Boston Saturday night. According to a news release from the Massachusetts State Police, the two women, identified as Delanie Fekert, 25, of Floral Park, N.Y., and Urashi Madani, 25, of North Andover, were riding in the back seat of the 2007 Lexus RX 400H, which was operating as a ride-share vehicle.
Two people targeted by robbers after leaving Boston cannabis shop
BOSTON -- One person was robbed and another was almost robbed after leaving a Boston cannabis shop on Monday, according to police. Police said a call for an attempted robbery came in around 11:40 a.m. The victim was near 235 Washington Street after leaving the Cannabist Boston Dispensary on Milk Street. About 20 minutes later, police received another call for a robbery on Milk Street. The victim reported that $190 worth of marijuana products were stolen from them. Neither of the victims were hurt. No arrests have been reported at this time.
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts save life of young man by convincing him not to jump from bridge
Officers in Massachusetts saved the life of a young man going to college over the weekend after talking him down from a bridge, according to police. The Cambridge Police Department stated that two of their officers arrived at the River Street Bridge to respond to a person threatening to jump.
nbcboston.com
Tow Truck Driver Attacked by Group of Teens in Dorchester, Police Say
Police say a group of teens attacked a tow truck driver Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Between six and eight people on motorized bikes allegedly assaulted the driver at the intersection of Seaver Street and Columbia Road. Police were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. The driver was...
nbcboston.com
Serious Crash Involving Several Vehicles Near Lahey Hospital in Burlington
At least three vehicles crashed in Burlington, Massachusetts, Tuesday, shutting down a road near the Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, authorities said. Aerial footage showed a car and two SUVs on Mall Road. Police called the crash serious. Police and firefighters didn't immediately say if anyone was hurt or what...
WCVB
House engulfed by flames on South Shore of Massachusetts
DUXBURY, Mass. — Massachusetts investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that engulfed a home in Duxbury. The Duxbury Fire Department received numerous 911 calls at about 7:10 p.m. Saturday regarding the house fire on Gurnet Road. Officials said a second alarm was quickly struck because...
Last Video From Missing Sailor Taken at Cape Cod Canal
SANDWICH — The most recent YouTube video posted by a 22-year-old sailor who went missing last week shows him anchored off the Cape Cod Canal near Sandwich on Sept. 25. Matthew Dennis was documenting his solo voyage from Massachusetts to Florida when he stopped posting to his social media channels late last month.
fallriverreporter.com
7 transported to Rhode Island and Fall River hospitals after overturned trolly
Seven people have been injured and sent to hospitals in both Rhode Island and Fall River after an accident overnight. Just after 10:45 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting an overturned trolly with multiple injured patients at a private event in the area of 290 Frank Coelho Drive, Glen Ridge Farm.
"She was one in a million": Friend mourns North Andover woman killed in crash
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVBOSTON - Friends and family of Urushi Madani are mourning the loss of the North Andover native and her friend Delanie Fekert of New York. The 25-year-old women were killed in a three-car crash in Boston over the weekend. "It's just weighing heavy on our hearts we couldn't be there to protect her," said her best friend and former roommate Jillian Milch."Roosh and I, we lived together for 4 years, we were just totally inseparable."The women were ridesharing in a 2007 Lexus SUV on 93 Northbound Saturday when at approximately 10 p.m. they were hit from...
quincyquarry.com
City of Quincy seeks healthy trees to cut down for use as Christmas decorations
City of Quincy seeks healthy trees to cut down for use as Christmas decorations. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. While Quincy Quarry News enjoys the winter holiday season, especially its tradition of free-flowing adult libations; the Quarry still cannot help but wonder why the Koch Maladministration is opting to engage in at least a bit of deforestation in the era of suspected climate change.
Man creates mapping tool to help locals find Boston’s best dive bars
If you’re looking for a place “where everyone knows your name”, a new mapping tool could help you find it. A lot of swanky bars and restaurants with plush lounges and expensive cocktails have opened around Boston. One local man prefers a reasonably priced draft and some...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man killed by truck in “tragic accident” at place of employment
A Massachusetts man has died after an accident while at work over the weekend. According to NECN and the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office, 57-year-old Natalio Daveiga died after he was hit by a truck at Graham Waste Services in Brockton on Saturday morning. The incident took place just...
CBS News
Teen climber dies after falling off cliff at New Hampshire state park
WEARE, N.H. - A teenager climbing a cliff at Clough State Park in Weare, New Hampshire fell to their death on Sunday afternoon. Weare police identified the victim as 18-year-old Colbee Cammarata-Hodgman, of Nashua. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the incident happened near the Everett Dam at...
nbcboston.com
Boston Suburb Named Among Safest U.S. Cities for Trick-or-Treating
With Halloween just weeks away, families will likely soon be plotting their route for trick-or-treating, figuring out where to go to have the most fun, and of course, score a generous amount of candy. Keeping candy-seekers safe will no doubt be an important factor. When it comes to Halloween in...
UPDATE: Child in critical condition following hazmat incident at Cape Cod YMCA
WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A child is in critical condition following a hazmat incident that took place at a Cape Cod YMCA, Friday, Boston 25 News has learned. “Barnstable Police were notified at 2:30 PM of a suspected chemical reaction in the pool area that led to seven children experiencing symptoms of illness, including coughing and vomiting,” a release issued by the Massachusetts State Police reads.
