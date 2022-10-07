Read full article on original website
Video: PD statements reveal new details about Austin SWAT shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — Additional details and video have been released surrounding a fatal Austin SWAT officer-involved shooting, detailing the moments leading up to and following the shooting. KXAN News reported Austin police were called to a home for a disturbance by a woman and her children. Once the police...
Woman found guilty of 2019 murder in Cedar Park, sentenced to life in prison
A woman was convicted Monday for her part in the murder of an active-duty airman that happened in Cedar Park in January 2019.
14-year-old boy fatally shot in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas - The Killeen Police Department is investigating after a teenager was fatally shot early Sunday morning. KPD says officers responded to a call around 6:10 a.m. Oct. 9 in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.
Dallas serial wallet thief back in jail, facing a series of new charges
DALLAS - A Dallas woman who stole people's wallets from salons, offices, shops and more is back in the Dallas County Jail on new charges out of Austin and Oklahoma City. Royse Session was booked into the Dallas County Jail on Oct. 7. In Oklahoma, she is facing 12 counts...
APD asks for help identifying north Austin stabbing suspect
APD asked for help identifying a suspect in regard to a Sept. 22 stabbing that occurred in the 8500 block of N. Lamar Blvd.
3 killed, 1 injured in two separate crashes in Austin area within two-hour span
AUSTIN, Texas - Three people are dead after two separate crashes in the Austin area within hours of each other Sunday. The first happened around 2:30 a.m. on Pearce Lane near Kellam Road in Del Valle where a car crashed with three people inside. One person was pinned and two were unconscious when medics arrived.
Two men attempt to rob man near Jester West residence hall: UTPD
AUSTIN, Texas - Two men attempted to rob another man near the Jester West residence hall early Sunday morning, says the University of Texas Police Department. UTPD officers responded a call about an assault at Jester West around 4 a.m. Oct. 9. The victim told officers two men assaulted him and tried to take his backpack, but he was able to safely get away with his belongings.
Suspect arrested after assaulting UT Austin student, UTPD says
AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Texas at Austin Police Department (UTPD) arrested a man for aggravated assault on a UT student. Police said on Oct. 10, around 8:51 a.m., officers responded to the western side of the 2400 block of Guadalupe Street for an assault. The incident happened off campus.
26-Year-Old Destiny Marie Cruz Lopez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Killeen (Killeen, TX)
The Killen Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the 5200 block of South Fort Hood Road at around 6 a.m. The officials stated that two vehicles, a red [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Two dead following overnight car crash in Del Valle, according to TCSO
DEL VALLE, Texas — A car crash that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday has led to two people dead and one transported to a local hospital. At around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 9, a vehicle collided into a pole in the 14000 block of Pearce Ln near Kellam Rd. Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS), Austin Fire Department and Travis County Fire Rescue all responded to the crash.
‘He didn’t deserve that’: Family mourns loss of teen murdered in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The family of the 14-year-old teen shot and killed on Sunday in Killeen is Davarian Lawrence, his family confirmed to KWTX. The Killeen Police Department did not release the victim’s name due to his age. KWTX News 10 previously reported that officers found Lawrence with a gunshot wound on Evergreen drive. Officials later pronounced him dead at the scene about an hour later around 7:15 a.m.
Austin-Travis County EMS responds to 234 incidents at Weekend 1 of ACL Fest
AUSTIN, Texas — The first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival is now over and, as expected, Austin-Travis County EMS was busy responding to incidents at the festival. Each day there were more than 70,000 people in attendance, which is why ATCEMS had a command center at...
N. Lamar closed at Anderson Lane due to crash investigation
Parts of North Lamar Boulevard in north Austin are shut down due to a crash investigation, the Austin Police Department said Tuesday.
New details released in abduction of 1-year-old girl in SE Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - New details have been released in the August abduction of one-year-old Saylor Tucker. Her biological mother 22-year-old Jessica Renee Skelton has been charged with interference with child custody, a state-jail felony. According to an arrest affidavit, a woman called 911 around 7:30 a.m. August 24 to report...
2 killed in crash near Del Valle identified; 3rd person taken to hospital
Multiple agencies responded to a call for a vehicle rescue in the 14000 block of Pearce Lane early Sunday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
DPS arrest man accused of attempting to enter Austin day care with a gun
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested a man who reportedly attempted to enter an Austin daycare with a gun on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The owner of Primrose School of Four Points reported that a witness who was in the parking lot at the time of the crime informed her that she saw the suspect attempt to open two locked doors at the facility.
Family celebrates birthday of Hays CISD teen who died from fentanyl overdose
Balloons filled the air in downtown Buda. It was a celebration of a life gone too soon. Noah Rodriguez, a Hays CISD student, died from fentanyl poisoning in August. He would've turned 16 years old Sunday.
Victim stabbed multiple times in North Austin; police searching for suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help looking for the suspect involved in a violent stabbing in North Austin. Police said on Sept. 22, around 1:08 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 8500 block of N Lamar Blvd. When officers arrived,...
Victim of crash at South Congress Avenue identified
Paul Muller was identified as the person who was hit. He died at the scene.
Sunday fire destroys Killeen home
Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A Killeen home was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon. Firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames visible as they approached the home in the 1500 block of Meadow Spur about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. A total of ten units responded to the alarm. A cause of...
