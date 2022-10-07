ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Llano, TX

Comments / 1

Related
police1.com

Video: PD statements reveal new details about Austin SWAT shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — Additional details and video have been released surrounding a fatal Austin SWAT officer-involved shooting, detailing the moments leading up to and following the shooting. KXAN News reported Austin police were called to a home for a disturbance by a woman and her children. Once the police...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

14-year-old boy fatally shot in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas - The Killeen Police Department is investigating after a teenager was fatally shot early Sunday morning. KPD says officers responded to a call around 6:10 a.m. Oct. 9 in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.
KILLEEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsland, TX
State
Texas State
City
Llano, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
fox7austin.com

Two men attempt to rob man near Jester West residence hall: UTPD

AUSTIN, Texas - Two men attempted to rob another man near the Jester West residence hall early Sunday morning, says the University of Texas Police Department. UTPD officers responded a call about an assault at Jester West around 4 a.m. Oct. 9. The victim told officers two men assaulted him and tried to take his backpack, but he was able to safely get away with his belongings.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Suspect arrested after assaulting UT Austin student, UTPD says

AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Texas at Austin Police Department (UTPD) arrested a man for aggravated assault on a UT student. Police said on Oct. 10, around 8:51 a.m., officers responded to the western side of the 2400 block of Guadalupe Street for an assault. The incident happened off campus.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Price
KVUE

Two dead following overnight car crash in Del Valle, according to TCSO

DEL VALLE, Texas — A car crash that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday has led to two people dead and one transported to a local hospital. At around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 9, a vehicle collided into a pole in the 14000 block of Pearce Ln near Kellam Rd. Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS), Austin Fire Department and Travis County Fire Rescue all responded to the crash.
DEL VALLE, TX
KWTX

‘He didn’t deserve that’: Family mourns loss of teen murdered in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The family of the 14-year-old teen shot and killed on Sunday in Killeen is Davarian Lawrence, his family confirmed to KWTX. The Killeen Police Department did not release the victim’s name due to his age. KWTX News 10 previously reported that officers found Lawrence with a gunshot wound on Evergreen drive. Officials later pronounced him dead at the scene about an hour later around 7:15 a.m.
KILLEEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Ems#Lcso
fox7austin.com

New details released in abduction of 1-year-old girl in SE Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - New details have been released in the August abduction of one-year-old Saylor Tucker. Her biological mother 22-year-old Jessica Renee Skelton has been charged with interference with child custody, a state-jail felony. According to an arrest affidavit, a woman called 911 around 7:30 a.m. August 24 to report...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

DPS arrest man accused of attempting to enter Austin day care with a gun

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested a man who reportedly attempted to enter an Austin daycare with a gun on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The owner of Primrose School of Four Points reported that a witness who was in the parking lot at the time of the crime informed her that she saw the suspect attempt to open two locked doors at the facility.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox44news.com

Sunday fire destroys Killeen home

Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A Killeen home was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon. Firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames visible as they approached the home in the 1500 block of Meadow Spur about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. A total of ten units responded to the alarm. A cause of...
KILLEEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy