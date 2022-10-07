Read full article on original website
alxnow.com
NVTC meeting tomorrow tackles Falls Church connection for new West End bus rapid transit
A new bus rapid transit (BRT) system could connect Alexandria’s Mark Center with Tysons along the second-busiest corridor in Northern Virginia. BRT systems are a way of potentially redesigning a roadway to favor fast and accessible bus travel, sometimes separating the bus into its own lane as in the Potomac Yard Transitway. The Northern Virginia Transportation Commission (NVTC) has scheduled a community discussion tomorrow to look at the planned Route 7 BRT system.
alxnow.com
Community meeting planned for controversial Braddock redevelopment
The Samuel Madden redevelopment project at the north end of the Braddock neighborhood is heading back to the community review process after a significant redesign. The Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority (ARHA) is planning on tearing down a dozen aging townhomes at the north end of the Braddock Neighborhood, where Patrick and Henry streets reform into Route 1. They will be replaced with a new 500-unit multifamily residential development that would act — as it was called in some of the earlier meetings — as a gateway into Old Town.
WJLA
Loudoun Co. School Board candidate Tiffany Polifko blasts LCPS' curriculum, superintendent
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November general election is less than one month away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News invited all six candidates for school boards to participate in interviews to discuss the issues on the minds of voters.
alxnow.com
Planning Commission conditionally approves special use permits to keep Alexandria Hyundai in business
The Alexandria Planning Commission partially approved plans that will allow for a car dealership to keep operating on Mount Vernon Avenue in Del Ray. Alexandria Hyundai has operated on two acres of land between the 1600 and 1800 blocks of Mount Vernon Avenue for more than 20 years. Owner Kevin Reilly says that his dealership needs to conform to industry changes by converting to electric vehicles in order to stay in business, and filed three special use permit (SUP) requests with the city.
WJLA
Loudoun school board candidate Nick Gothard is open to new leadership in school district
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November general election is one month away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News invited all six candidates for school boards to participate in interviews to discuss the issues on the minds of voters.
tysonsreporter.com
Fairfax County School Board commits to supporting transgender students, as community speaks out
The Fairfax County School Board reaffirmed its support for transgender students last week as community members spoke out against policies proposed by the state that would limit their rights. At a meeting on Thursday (Oct. 6), members issued a statement reiterating Fairfax County Public School’s commitment to policies that “will...
Inside Nova
Prince William Planning Commission opposes increased rural density
Prince William County planners have recommended further limitations on residential density in the proposed Comprehensive Plan update. The Planning Commission last week voted 5-2 to recommend approval of the land-use and electrical services chapters of the Comprehensive Plan with nearly a dozen changes. Commissioners Joseph Fontanella Jr. (Coles) and Tom...
alxnow.com
Morning Notes
ICE Raids Alexandria Homes of Suspected MS-13 Gang Members — “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement tactical teams raided several homes in Alexandria, Va., area this week in an operation targeting suspected members of the El Salvador-based street gang MS-13.” [Washington Post]. Old Town North Hosts Chalk Walk...
alxnow.com
Poll: How do you feel about Alexandria’s new speed cameras?
Tomorrow, Alexandria’s City Council is set to review a proposal to bring speed cameras to the city for the first time. Though scattered across nearby D.C., until a few years ago Alexandria was prohibited from utilizing speed cameras by state ordinance. Now, the city is looking at installing five cameras at various school zones across the city.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Alexandria Residents to Get More Fiber Internet Options
City of Alexandria residents used to have one main option when it came to Internet service: Comcast. In recent years, Verizon has started offering its Fios service in select areas — and now, more companies are planning to offer fiber optics Internet service to residents. Earlier this year, a...
fredericksburg.today
Tonight is the last meeting deputies will attend Spotsylvania School Board meetings
Tonight is the last meeting deputies will attend Spotsylvania School Board meetings. Tonight’s Spotsylvania School Board meeting is the last one where Sheriff Roger Harris will have deputies present. The Sheriff says his deputies have been unnecessarily put in the middle between citizens and School Board Chairman Kirk Twigg, who he says is interfering with the first amendment right people have to speak. Twigg banged his gavel and ordered deputies to remove a woman who was speaking at the podium recently.
alxnow.com
Alexandria reporter tackles the anti-unionization and anti-integration legacy of The Byrd Machine
Years before Alexandria would grapple with collective bargaining and the legacy of discrimination in schools, Virginia was ruled by a political faction dead-set on fighting unionization and integration. Alexandria reporter Michael Lee Pope — a reporter with the Alexandria Gazette who has frequently covered Virginia’s state politics for WAMU —...
WTOP
Former teacher wins Democratic nomination for Fairfax Co. delegate
Holly Seibold nabbed the Democratic Party nomination Saturday, now she’s focused on January’s special election for Virginia’s 35th House District. Seibold aims to take the solidly blue house seat that was held by Del. Mark Keam, until he resigned to serve in the Biden administration last month. She edged out Fairfax County School Board member Karl Frisch narrowly, getting 51% of caucus votes.
Washington Examiner
Fairfax school dubs Columbus 'ruthless' villain in teaching materials: Report
A high school in Fairfax County , Virginia , reportedly painted the historical account of Christopher Columbus as "mythology" in classroom instruction while highlighting examples of racism against Native Americans, including sports mascots. The lecture materials from Langley High School in northern Virginia were first revealed by activist and journalist...
alxnow.com
Noah and Josephus Lyles presented key to city by Alexandria Mayor
World champion sprinters Noah and Josephus Lyles were born and raised in Alexandria, and now they’ve got the key to the city. Last weekend, the brothers were inducted into the Alexandria City Public Schools Athletic Hall of Fame, and on Monday night (October 10) they got a little extra. At a ceremony at Market Square, the pair were presented with the key and a commendation by Mayor Justin Wilson.
bethesdamagazine.com
Amazon funding thousands of affordable housing units in D.C. area, including Montgomery County
Amazon funding thousands of affordable housing units in the D.C. area, including MoCo. Amazon.com Inc. is nearing $1 billion in the distribution of loans and grants for affordable housing projects in Greater Washington, including in Montgomery County. The milestone comes about 19 months after the e-commerce giant pledged big housing commitments in its three hub markets. [Washington Business Journal]
fox5dc.com
Protesters block lanes of I-495 in Montgomery County
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities rounded up a group of protesters who were blocking the lanes of Interstate 495 Monday causing traffic delays. A group of approximately twelve protesters lined up across all lanes of the inner loop of the Capital Beltway near Route 29 in Montgomery County around 10:30 a.m.
WJLA
Teacher Holly Seibold wins Democratic Caucus for vacant Virginia House District 35 seat
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Voting concluded vote tabulations in its House District 35 Democratic Caucus Saturday and voters chose Holly Seibold as the Democratic nominee to fill the vacancy. The seat is open following Mark Keam’s appointment to the Biden-Harris Administration. In announcing the results, Fairfax County...
Traffic delays at Falmouth Bridge and Blue & Gray Parkway this week
This week, drivers in the Fredericksburg area can expect brief daytime delays on the Falmouth Bridge and Blue & Gray Parkway over the Rappahannock River. VDOT announced that routine bridge inspections will be underway from Monday, Oct. 10 through Friday, Oct. 14, weather permitting.
fox5dc.com
Substitute teacher removed from District Heights Elementary School over controversial tweets
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Controversial comments from a Prince George’s County educator have landed her in hot water. Those upset on social media identified this educator as Bianca Robinson. When FOX 5 asked the Prince George’s County Public Schools spokesperson about Robinson, we were told she is a substitute teacher who has been removed from the classroom at District Heights Elementary School.
