radioresultsnetwork.com
Authorities Give Update On Menominee Warehouse Fire
EPA continues to work with city, state and federal officials to assist the Menominee, Michigan warehouse fire. EPA continues to provide air monitoring and air sampling at the site and in the surrounding communities. EPA also continues to assist EGLE and WDNR on surface water sampling potential run-off from the incident site to the Menominee wastewater treatment plant and adjacent Menominee River.
wearegreenbay.com
Menominee community reacts to industrial mill fire
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WFRV) – When a pulp mill in Menominee caught fire a few days ago, the community was concerned for their safety. Another resident, Tabitha Baxter, works in a hospital on the other side of the bridge. She says, “I work at the hospital and I got home about quarter after eleven and all I heard were sirens. We had a lot of people calling regarding lung issues and whether they should keep their kids out of school and things like that.”
Upper Peninsula paper mill fire still burning after 4 days
MENOMINEE, MI – Firefighters from several hours away have traveled to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to monitor an industrial fire that started four days ago. The fire at Resolute Forest Products in Menominee began around 11 p.m. on Oct. 6 and is expected to burn for several days, according to officials in the U.P. town. The fire is contained, officials said.
CBS 58
Officials seek help finding missing Sheboygan man
PEARSON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Langlade County Sheriff's Office took to social media over the weekend to request help locating a missing man last seen in Pearson. 58-year-old Adam Krause, a resident of Sheboygan, was last seen on September 30 at around 7:00 p.m. He was in a paddle boat leaving Joanie and Stub's East Shore Resort on Rolling Stone Lake.
wearegreenbay.com
Busy road in De Pere closed for emergency bridge repair, expect delays
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling in the City of De Pere, plan accordingly as one of the busiest roads will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. Main Avenue (STH 32) will be closed between 8th Street and Fort Howard Avenue due to an emergency repair of the Canadian National Railroad Bridge.
wearegreenbay.com
Herrling Clark Law Firm: What to do if you hit a deer
(WFRV) – It’s the time of year for active deer and collisions with motor vehicles. Herrling Clark Attorney and Firm Partner, Katelyn Sandfort visited Local 5 Live with some simple tips to keep in mind that can lessen the chance of serious injury if a deer dashes out in front of your vehicle, and if an injury does occur, what steps should be taken.
radioresultsnetwork.com
UPDATE: Some Marinette Residents Urged To Shelter In Place
The Marinette County Emergency Management Department is urging people who live or work downwind from the big Resolute Forest Products fire in Menominee to stay indoors and shelter in place. The air quality is very low as a north wind brings plumes of smoke from the fire across the Menominee...
wearegreenbay.com
Officers investigating dog-biting incident at Outagamie County Dog Park
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Valley Metro Police Department (FVMPD) is investigating a dog-biting incident that occurred on Friday, October 7 at the Outagamie County Dog Park. On Monday, officers were notified of a dog bite incident that occurred on October 7 around 3:45 p.m. The adult...
WBAY Green Bay
Missing Green Bay man located
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police say a man who went missing has been found. Khriston D. Seymour, 23, had gone missing Sunday morning. Police did not release information about where he was located.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay house fire caused by improper disposal of smoking materials
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department was dispatched to a 413 5th Street around 8:02 Sunday morning for reports of smoke and flames showing on the outside of the residence. Crews extinguished the fire 6 minutes after being dispatched to the scene. Officials say the...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Improper disposal of smoking material’ in bathroom causes fire to Green Bay home, roughly $10k in damages
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD) quickly put out a fire around 8 a.m. Sunday morning after ‘improper disposal of smoking materials’ allegedly caused the fire. According to a release, the GBMFD was dispatched to a home on 5th Street on...
Fox11online.com
One dead in Oconto County crash
TOWN OF GILLETT (WLUK) -- One person is dead after a fiery crash in Oconto County. Oconto County Sheriff's Deputies were called Friday around 11:10 p.m. to Old 22 Road near Finnegan Lake Lane in the town of Gillett. When they arrived, deputies found one vehicle engulfed in flames in...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Area Public Schools Referendum 2022
(WFRV) – Green Bay Schools are asking the community for an update to make their studying and activity spaces great places for students to thrive. Chief Operations Office Joshua Patchak stopped by Local 5 Live with details on the referendum, why it is needed, what projects it will address, and where voters can get more information.
Crews battling paper mill fire in Michigan's Upper Peninsula
MENOMINEE, Mich. (AP) — Crews from several fire departments were battling a large fire Friday at a paper mill in Michigan's Upper Peninsula that began hours earlier in a warehouse, authorities said.A spokesman for Resolute Forest Products said the fire, which was producing a dense cloud of smoke in Menominee, Michigan, began about 11 p.m. CDT Thursday in a warehouse that contained pulp and waste paper.No injuries were reported in the fire along Michigan's border with Wisconsin. But the blaze was so large crews from five fire departments were called to the scene, the Stephenson Fire Department said in a Facebook post.The...
doorcountydailynews.com
Frustrations growing with Anderson Dock graffiti
Village of Ephraim officials are begging you to keep your paint brushes off the area surrounding the famous Anderson Park warehouse. The building, which houses the Hardy Gallery, has been a beacon for graffiti since boaters began writing their names on it in the 1880s to document their arrival. According to village officials, the problem now is tourists are leaving their mark in other spots around Anderson Dock if they cannot squeeze their inscription on the building’s brown and technicolored walls. At last month’s board meeting, Village Administrator Brent Bristol shared that the fire boat was graffitied, falling in line with the rocks and concrete around the building. Village President Mike McCutcheon shared his anger with the board and requested that the Physical Facilities and Utilities Committee and the Community Protection Committee look into how they can monitor, police, and ultimately punish those participating in the act.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Man Arrested Following Fentanyl Overdose Death
A Green Bay man is facing charges after the death of a 38-year-old man in July. The Green Bay Police Department responded to a home on South Point Road where they located the deceased man. An autopsy found a mix of drugs in his system, including fentanyl. His death was...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Is the Great Salt Lake dying?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Great Salt Lake in Utah, the largest saltwater lake in the Western hemisphere, is going in the direction of the Dead Sea, when nothing would be able to survive in it. Brine shrimp, an important food source in the ecosystem, is only found in...
whby.com
No jail time for woman that stole from American Legion
APPLETON, Wis–A Hortonville woman will not have to spend any time behind bars for stealing from an Appleton American Legion post. Instead, Jessica Behrendt is sentenced in Outagamie County Court to three years on probation for Theft in a Business Setting. Behrendt is also required to pay restitution to Post 38.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay facing poll worker shortage as election approaches
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As voters prepare to cast their ballots, city officials find themselves looking for people to count them. The city of Green Bay is urging residents to apply for poll worker positions. “The voting election day for voters is 13 hours and for poll workers...
wearegreenbay.com
Oconto County Sheriff’s identify suspect in Little Suamico double homicide
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference on Friday afternoon to provide further details into the double homicide that took place on October 2. According to a release, the Oconto County Dispatch Center received a call just after 9:00 a.m. on...
