West New York, NJ

Montgomery rallies to tie Watchung Hills - Field hockey recap

Watchung Hills led halfway through but Montgomery rallied and the game ended in a 3-3 tie after one overtime in Warren. Abby Petrich, Sophia Elhert and Christina Monty scored for Watchung Hills (2-8-1), which led 2-0 at the game’s midpoint. Phoebe Stryker, Emily Anithottam and Emily Youm answered for...
Hun edges Princeton Day - Boys soccer recap

Joey Bucchere scored and assisted on the goal by Massamiliano Verduci as Hun won on the road, 2-1, over rival Princeton Day. William Zeng added an assist for Hun (9-2-1), which played to a 1-1 tie at halftime. Joaquin Rodriguez knocked in the goal for Princeton Day (3-7-1). The N.J....
River Dell edges Indian Hills - Boys soccer recap

Gil Benyossef converted a pass from Sean Langley as River Dell won at home, 1-0, over Indian Hills. Jonah Nippes saved three shots to receive the shutout for River Dell (7-3-1), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Josh Fishman stopped a dozen shots to keep Indian Hills (4-9)...
St. Joseph (Mont.) over DePaul - Boys soccer recap

Tim Doherty scored a second half goal to help St. Joseph of Montvale pick up a 3-2 victory over DePaul in Montvale. St. Joseph (4-8) went ahead early with goals from Dan Brennan and Rocky Russo. DePaul (3-8) was unable to find the equalizer in the second half. Carlos Saldana...
Allentown defeats Lawrence - Boys soccer recap

Jayce Pagano’s second-half goal was enough to give Allentown a 1-0 victory against Lawrence in Allentown. Julian Ramirez recorded an assist while Aarya Patel made four saves. Lawrence fell to 5-10. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and...
Somerville defeats No. 17 Rutgers Prep - Girls soccer recap

Kaylee Lauber’s first-half goal gave Somerville a 1-0 win against Rutgers Prep, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Somerset. With the win, Somerville improved to 12-0-1. Elizabeth Hunt recorded an assist while Emily Kolodziej made 15 saves. Syrai Parker recorded six saves for Rutgers Prep (9-2). Rutgers...
HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 9: Stunning upset shakes up rankings, new team enters

You never know what can happen from week to week in New Jersey high school football. A week ago, Seton Hall Prep made a leap up to No. 5 after an impressive 17-0 shutout of Red Bank Catholic. This week, the Pirates were on the other end of a noteworthy result with a 20-17 loss to Paramus Catholic, which had been winless against New Jersey competition for the last three seasons.
Football: Delbarton Earns a 'Special' Victory over Pope John

Delbarton wanted a Homecoming victory over Pope John in the worst way -- and wanted to block a punt almost as much. The Green Wave got both in a victory that was sweet, emotional and ... well, special. Make that very special. Delbarton scored a 37-19 victory and evened its...
Nebraska coach takes shot at Rutgers crowd

Nebraska wasn’t too impressed by the crowd at SHI Stadium Friday night. The athletics department announced Friday morning before kickoff that Rutgers had sold all tickets available to the general public for that night’s game against the Cornhuskers. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. However,...
