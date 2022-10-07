Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
Woman Arrested After Fattaly Stabbing a Man On MTA Bronx busAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Queens affordable apartments available from $665 a month, gas heat includedBeth TorresQueens, NY
NYC Mayor has announced that he expects migrant crisis cost will exceed one billion dollars this yearPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
Texas is Pushing Back Against Requests From New York Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Related
Field Hockey: Colonial Valley Conference stat leaders for Oct. 11
Note: These stats are from information submitted by coaches and school officials. If any stats are incorrect, please ask your coach to log into njschoolsports and fix them.
Field Hockey: Season stat leaders for Oct. 11
Note: These stats are from information submitted by coaches and school officials. If any stats are incorrect, please ask your coach to log into njschoolsports and fix them.
Montgomery rallies to tie Watchung Hills - Field hockey recap
Watchung Hills led halfway through but Montgomery rallied and the game ended in a 3-3 tie after one overtime in Warren. Abby Petrich, Sophia Elhert and Christina Monty scored for Watchung Hills (2-8-1), which led 2-0 at the game’s midpoint. Phoebe Stryker, Emily Anithottam and Emily Youm answered for...
Boys soccer: Hudson County Interscholastic Athletic League stat leaders through Oct. 10
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Hudson County Interscholastic Athletic League boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Oct. 10 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. the night before.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hun edges Princeton Day - Boys soccer recap
Joey Bucchere scored and assisted on the goal by Massamiliano Verduci as Hun won on the road, 2-1, over rival Princeton Day. William Zeng added an assist for Hun (9-2-1), which played to a 1-1 tie at halftime. Joaquin Rodriguez knocked in the goal for Princeton Day (3-7-1). The N.J....
River Dell edges Indian Hills - Boys soccer recap
Gil Benyossef converted a pass from Sean Langley as River Dell won at home, 1-0, over Indian Hills. Jonah Nippes saved three shots to receive the shutout for River Dell (7-3-1), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Josh Fishman stopped a dozen shots to keep Indian Hills (4-9)...
No. 6 Point Pleasant Boro edges No. 17 Wall in OT - Field hockey recap
Caroline DeKenipp found the net in overtime as Point Pleasant Boro, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 2-1, in an away game with No. 17 Wall. Ryane Fisahn struck first for unbeaten Point Pleasant Boro (12-0-1), which led 1-0 at the game’s midpoint. Anna Richel knotted the...
St. Joseph (Mont.) over DePaul - Boys soccer recap
Tim Doherty scored a second half goal to help St. Joseph of Montvale pick up a 3-2 victory over DePaul in Montvale. St. Joseph (4-8) went ahead early with goals from Dan Brennan and Rocky Russo. DePaul (3-8) was unable to find the equalizer in the second half. Carlos Saldana...
RELATED PEOPLE
Allentown defeats Lawrence - Boys soccer recap
Jayce Pagano’s second-half goal was enough to give Allentown a 1-0 victory against Lawrence in Allentown. Julian Ramirez recorded an assist while Aarya Patel made four saves. Lawrence fell to 5-10. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and...
Burlington City and Trenton Catholic play to tie - Boys soccer recap
Adolphus Temeh scored two goals but it was not enough for Trenton Catholic to avoid a 2-2 tie with Burlington City in Trenton. Both sides scored a goal in each half but could not gain an advantage. Kevin Holak and Leo Tapia found the back of the net for Burlington City (4-7-1).
Kevin Willard says Shaheen Holloway will take Seton Hall to ‘another level’
Kevin Willard openly lobbied for Shaheen Holloway to succeed him at Seton Hall while Willard was still coaching the Big East school. Now that Willard is at Maryland, he believes big things are in store for his former protégé.
Somerville defeats No. 17 Rutgers Prep - Girls soccer recap
Kaylee Lauber’s first-half goal gave Somerville a 1-0 win against Rutgers Prep, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Somerset. With the win, Somerville improved to 12-0-1. Elizabeth Hunt recorded an assist while Emily Kolodziej made 15 saves. Syrai Parker recorded six saves for Rutgers Prep (9-2). Rutgers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 9: Stunning upset shakes up rankings, new team enters
You never know what can happen from week to week in New Jersey high school football. A week ago, Seton Hall Prep made a leap up to No. 5 after an impressive 17-0 shutout of Red Bank Catholic. This week, the Pirates were on the other end of a noteworthy result with a 20-17 loss to Paramus Catholic, which had been winless against New Jersey competition for the last three seasons.
Overtime Elite pros coming to N.J. to face top prep players
New Jersey will host the preps vs. the pros this weekend on the high school basketball level. Some of the top high schools stars from New Jersey and New York will play against teams from the Overtime Elite league at Roselle Catholic High School on Friday and Saturday.
Robbinsville defeats West Windsor-Plainsboro South - Boys soccer recap
Adrian Ivanov had a goal and an assist to lead Robbinsville past West Windsor-Plainsboro South 4-1 in Robbinsville. Robbinsville (12-2) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before adding three more goals in the second half. Bora Turker, Stefano Muscara, and Nana Kofi Appiah also scored. Casey Sapienza tallied a goal...
No. 7 Westfield over No. 8 Scotch Plains-Fanwood - Boys soccer recap
Zachary Preucil scored the game’s only goal 13 minutes into the first half off an assist from Ryan Bertch as Westfield, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, edged No. 8 Scotch Plains-Fanwood 1-0 in Scotch Plains. One goal was enough for Michael Lieberman, who made three saves to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
morrissussexsports.com
Football: Delbarton Earns a 'Special' Victory over Pope John
Delbarton wanted a Homecoming victory over Pope John in the worst way -- and wanted to block a punt almost as much. The Green Wave got both in a victory that was sweet, emotional and ... well, special. Make that very special. Delbarton scored a 37-19 victory and evened its...
Rutgers basketball fans will like bold prediction by Big Ten insider
College basketball season is right around the corner. And it’s looking like it could be a good year for the Scarlet Knights. In fact, Big Ten insider Andy Katz predicts Rutgers will set itself up well for the postseason. BUY RUTGERS BASKETBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Via...
See the Pascack Hills High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)
As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at their school’s football games. Last weekend, Pascack Hills High School’s band performed as the Pascack Hills Broncos took on Cliffside Park. With the season in full...
Nebraska coach takes shot at Rutgers crowd
Nebraska wasn’t too impressed by the crowd at SHI Stadium Friday night. The athletics department announced Friday morning before kickoff that Rutgers had sold all tickets available to the general public for that night’s game against the Cornhuskers. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. However,...
NJ.com
NJ
224K+
Followers
127K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0