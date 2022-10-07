The Double Asteroid Redirection Test successfully changed the trajectory of the asteroid Dimorphos when the NASA spacecraft intentionally slammed into the space rock on September 26, according to the agency.The DART mission, a full-scale demonstration of deflection technology, was the world's first conducted on behalf of planetary defense. The mission was also the first time humanity intentionally changed the motion of a celestial object in space.Prior to impact, it took Dimorphos 11 hours and 55 minutes to orbit its larger parent asteroid Didymos. Astronomers used ground-based telescopes to measure how Dimorphos' orbit changed after impact.Now, it takes Dimorphos 11 hours and 23...

