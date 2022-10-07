ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamespot

Phantom Abyss Launches On October 20 For Xbox Series X|S And Game Pass

Publisher Devolver Digital announced that the asynchronous multiplayer game, Phantom Abyss, will be coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass on October 20. Phantom Abyss is a game where players try to overcome dangerous temples filled with hidden traps, chasms, and enemies in order to reach the prize at the very end. Each player gets one shot to get the prize. Once an adventurer dies, that specific temple becomes locked away forever to them and the phantoms of fallen players can help guide future players to see what obstacles lie ahead. Once the treasure at the end of the temple has been claimed, the temple goes away forever, too.
Crash Bandicoot News Teased For The Game Awards Via Bizarre Pizza Stunt

We've heard rumors about new Crash Bandicoot games for a while now, and a new promotional campaign from Activision would seem to confirm it. A pizza box sent to influencers like YouTuber Canadian Guy Eh apparently indicates an October release date for 2020's Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time on Steam, and also hints about further reveals to come.
Respawn Unveils Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 Via New Launch Trailer

Apex Legends Mobile developer Respawn Entertainment released the mobile game's third seasonal battle pass battle last week, but today, devs finally unveiled the upcoming season of Apex Mobile via the Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions launch trailer. The trailer reveals that Season 3's debut legend is Ash, marking the first time Apex Legends Mobile has launched a new season without a new mobile-exclusive legend, instead opting to bring in another character from Apex on console and PC.
Evercore Heroes Injects Roguelike Dungeon Runs Into A MOBA-Like Set-Up

Vela Games' Project V has been officially revealed. Called Evercore Heroes, the upcoming game combines inspirations from several different genres. It looks and controls a lot like a MOBA, even featuring a roster of colorful science fiction- and fantasy-inspired hero characters. But there are elements of a roguelike as well, given how each player delves into every match with the aim of optimizing their build for the current run. Evercore Heroes dips a bit of PvP competition into its primarily PvE gameplay loop as well.
Moonbreaker Is A Brandon Sanderson Video Game Universe Designed To Last

To describe Brandon Sanderson as prolific would be an understatement. In addition to being the author of the acclaimed Mistborn and Stormlight Archive series', as well as finishing Robert Jordan's The Wheel of Time series, he teaches, tours, and makes YouTube videos. And, somehow, in between all that he works with video games properties, most notably the Infinity Blade franchise with Epic and Chair.
GTA Mobile? Take-Two Explains Why It Hasn't Happened (Yet)

Take-Two, the powerhouse publisher behind franchises like GTA, Mafia, BioShock, Borderlands, and more, hasn't brought all of its franchises to mobile, and now its CEO has explained why. Strauss Zelnick spoke to The Wrap recently, simply stating that not every console game makes sense on mobile, going on to claim that there is just one example of a mega-franchise from console successfully making the jump to mobile: Call of Duty. It seems Zelnick is talking about games made specifically for mobile as opposed to ports, which Take-Two has done over the years.
Overwatch 2 - Orisa Hero Guide

If you took a break from the original Overwatch for several months and decided to hop back into Overwatch 2 upon its recent release, you're likely going to be surprised by several new elements. From new heroes to a new format, there is a flurry of changes in the FPS sequel. However, perhaps one of the largest changes from the original to the sequel is the rework of Orisa.
Xbox Streaming Console Prototype Spotted On Phil Spencer's Shelf

Phil Spencer enjoys using his Twitter feed to tease new happenings at Xbox, and this particular device might herald an interesting new future for the brand. Spencer's latest shelf tweet included an old prototype of Xbox's Keystone streaming device, which caused many to wonder if an official reveal was imminent.
Overwatch 2 Characters Removed, Here's Why | GameSpot News

Overwatch 2's launch continues to be a bumpy one, and this time--Blizzard has taken Bastion and Torbjorn offline in order to fix bugs in their kits. Bastion will completely be unavailable in any modes, but players can still select Torbjorn in Quick Play. Blizzard didn't state which exact character bugs it's fixing, but reports of Bastion being able to infinitely shoot during his ult upon certain conditions have been going around. Torbjorn's bug appears to be a lengthened duration of his Overload ability. Beyond those two heroes who are intentionally temporarily gone, players also reported that they can't access other heroes on their roster. Blizzard confirmed the bug and said it is looking into the issue.
Wild Hearts Hands-On Preview

The easy line to draw from Wild Hearts--the upcoming hunting game from publishers EA and Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force is Capcom's Monster Hunter. Wild Hearts is a game about exploring large open areas, alone or with two other players, to take down gigantic monsters that move around the map as you fight them. And the developers don't entirely shy away from that comparison--but they're aspiring to do something much more than replicate Monster Hunter.
Spell Defender

Steel Guardian

PS5's Horizon Forbidden West Gets A Big Prime Day Discount

2022 has been a big year for gaming, one that kicked off with a return to the robot post-apocalypse in Horizon Forbidden West. Developer Guerrilla's follow-up to Horizon Zero Dawn expanded on the ideas of the original game, amplified the visuals for its PS5 debut, and created an even larger world to thrive and survive in.
Xbox Game Pass Is Coming To Meta Quest VR Headset

Xbox Cloud Gaming and Xbox Game Pass are coming to the Meta Quest Store, it was announced during the Meta Connect event. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella appeared on stage to reveal the news. With Xbox Cloud Gaming, subscribers can stream titles over the cloud, including the hundreds of games in...
Save Big On Gran Turismo 7 In This Prime Day Deal

After a rocky start (and some questionable post-launch decisions), Gran Turismo 7 is thriving as Sony's premiere racing simulator. Like previous entries in the series, Gran Turismo 7 is an authentic and richly detailed dive into the world of motorsport, one where you go from rookie sensation to legendary driver across multiple global circuits.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - 11 Biggest Changes

In this video, Jake Dekker breaks down some of the most exciting changes coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. These changes range world design to gameplay. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet kicks off the 9th generation of Pokemon in the colorful Paldea region. Players can freely explore an open world and catch wild Pokemon wandering around the world. You will be able to create your own trainer and chase any of the three story quests as you see fit. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet come to the Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.
