Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Phantom Abyss Launches On October 20 For Xbox Series X|S And Game Pass
Publisher Devolver Digital announced that the asynchronous multiplayer game, Phantom Abyss, will be coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass on October 20. Phantom Abyss is a game where players try to overcome dangerous temples filled with hidden traps, chasms, and enemies in order to reach the prize at the very end. Each player gets one shot to get the prize. Once an adventurer dies, that specific temple becomes locked away forever to them and the phantoms of fallen players can help guide future players to see what obstacles lie ahead. Once the treasure at the end of the temple has been claimed, the temple goes away forever, too.
Gamespot
Crash Bandicoot News Teased For The Game Awards Via Bizarre Pizza Stunt
We've heard rumors about new Crash Bandicoot games for a while now, and a new promotional campaign from Activision would seem to confirm it. A pizza box sent to influencers like YouTuber Canadian Guy Eh apparently indicates an October release date for 2020's Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time on Steam, and also hints about further reveals to come.
Gamespot
Respawn Unveils Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 Via New Launch Trailer
Apex Legends Mobile developer Respawn Entertainment released the mobile game's third seasonal battle pass battle last week, but today, devs finally unveiled the upcoming season of Apex Mobile via the Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions launch trailer. The trailer reveals that Season 3's debut legend is Ash, marking the first time Apex Legends Mobile has launched a new season without a new mobile-exclusive legend, instead opting to bring in another character from Apex on console and PC.
Gamespot
Evercore Heroes Injects Roguelike Dungeon Runs Into A MOBA-Like Set-Up
Vela Games' Project V has been officially revealed. Called Evercore Heroes, the upcoming game combines inspirations from several different genres. It looks and controls a lot like a MOBA, even featuring a roster of colorful science fiction- and fantasy-inspired hero characters. But there are elements of a roguelike as well, given how each player delves into every match with the aim of optimizing their build for the current run. Evercore Heroes dips a bit of PvP competition into its primarily PvE gameplay loop as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Moonbreaker Is A Brandon Sanderson Video Game Universe Designed To Last
To describe Brandon Sanderson as prolific would be an understatement. In addition to being the author of the acclaimed Mistborn and Stormlight Archive series', as well as finishing Robert Jordan's The Wheel of Time series, he teaches, tours, and makes YouTube videos. And, somehow, in between all that he works with video games properties, most notably the Infinity Blade franchise with Epic and Chair.
Gamespot
GTA Mobile? Take-Two Explains Why It Hasn't Happened (Yet)
Take-Two, the powerhouse publisher behind franchises like GTA, Mafia, BioShock, Borderlands, and more, hasn't brought all of its franchises to mobile, and now its CEO has explained why. Strauss Zelnick spoke to The Wrap recently, simply stating that not every console game makes sense on mobile, going on to claim that there is just one example of a mega-franchise from console successfully making the jump to mobile: Call of Duty. It seems Zelnick is talking about games made specifically for mobile as opposed to ports, which Take-Two has done over the years.
Gamespot
Sonic Frontiers X Monster Hunter Free DLC Lets Sonic Cook Meat While Wearing Rathalos Armor
Sonic the Hedgehog's next adventure is just around the corner, but Sega isn't waiting for launch to cook up some big surprises. Today the company announced a partnership with Capcom that will inject some Monster Hunter flavor into Sonic Frontiers' main course. The free Monster Hunter Collaboration DLC pack will...
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 - Orisa Hero Guide
If you took a break from the original Overwatch for several months and decided to hop back into Overwatch 2 upon its recent release, you're likely going to be surprised by several new elements. From new heroes to a new format, there is a flurry of changes in the FPS sequel. However, perhaps one of the largest changes from the original to the sequel is the rework of Orisa.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Xbox Streaming Console Prototype Spotted On Phil Spencer's Shelf
Phil Spencer enjoys using his Twitter feed to tease new happenings at Xbox, and this particular device might herald an interesting new future for the brand. Spencer's latest shelf tweet included an old prototype of Xbox's Keystone streaming device, which caused many to wonder if an official reveal was imminent.
Gamespot
Xbox Game Pass Console Revenue Revealed In Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Legal Documents
Xbox Game Pass revenue has always been a mystery, and Microsoft's been quiet on how its subscription service performs. But in a series of legal documents related to the Microsoft-Activision Blizzard merger, first uncovered by Tweaktown, we have a number for the first time: Xbox Game Pass for consoles generated $2.9 billion in revenue in 2021.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Characters Removed, Here's Why | GameSpot News
Overwatch 2's launch continues to be a bumpy one, and this time--Blizzard has taken Bastion and Torbjorn offline in order to fix bugs in their kits. Bastion will completely be unavailable in any modes, but players can still select Torbjorn in Quick Play. Blizzard didn't state which exact character bugs it's fixing, but reports of Bastion being able to infinitely shoot during his ult upon certain conditions have been going around. Torbjorn's bug appears to be a lengthened duration of his Overload ability. Beyond those two heroes who are intentionally temporarily gone, players also reported that they can't access other heroes on their roster. Blizzard confirmed the bug and said it is looking into the issue.
Gamespot
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Could Bring Soccer Pros To Call Of Duty, Leak Suggests
Another potential leak surfaces for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 ahead of the October 28 release date, as a notable leaker claims to reveal the next major operator collaboration coming to both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. The Ghost of Hope, who is a notable Call of Duty...
Gamespot
Wild Hearts Hands-On Preview
The easy line to draw from Wild Hearts--the upcoming hunting game from publishers EA and Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force is Capcom's Monster Hunter. Wild Hearts is a game about exploring large open areas, alone or with two other players, to take down gigantic monsters that move around the map as you fight them. And the developers don't entirely shy away from that comparison--but they're aspiring to do something much more than replicate Monster Hunter.
Gamespot
Spell Defender
Sign In to follow. Follow Spell Defender, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Steel Guardian
Sign In to follow. Follow Steel Guardian, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
PS5's Horizon Forbidden West Gets A Big Prime Day Discount
2022 has been a big year for gaming, one that kicked off with a return to the robot post-apocalypse in Horizon Forbidden West. Developer Guerrilla's follow-up to Horizon Zero Dawn expanded on the ideas of the original game, amplified the visuals for its PS5 debut, and created an even larger world to thrive and survive in.
Gamespot
Xbox Game Pass Is Coming To Meta Quest VR Headset
Xbox Cloud Gaming and Xbox Game Pass are coming to the Meta Quest Store, it was announced during the Meta Connect event. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella appeared on stage to reveal the news. With Xbox Cloud Gaming, subscribers can stream titles over the cloud, including the hundreds of games in...
Gamespot
Gotham Knights - Official Cinematic Launch Trailer
The Knights are not just sidekicks, replacements, or imitations. They are everything their predecessor taught them and so much more. The Gotham Knights are Gotham’s future.
Gamespot
Save Big On Gran Turismo 7 In This Prime Day Deal
After a rocky start (and some questionable post-launch decisions), Gran Turismo 7 is thriving as Sony's premiere racing simulator. Like previous entries in the series, Gran Turismo 7 is an authentic and richly detailed dive into the world of motorsport, one where you go from rookie sensation to legendary driver across multiple global circuits.
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - 11 Biggest Changes
In this video, Jake Dekker breaks down some of the most exciting changes coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. These changes range world design to gameplay. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet kicks off the 9th generation of Pokemon in the colorful Paldea region. Players can freely explore an open world and catch wild Pokemon wandering around the world. You will be able to create your own trainer and chase any of the three story quests as you see fit. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet come to the Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.
Comments / 0