Union Parish, LA

Man wanted by Monroe Police for several traffic offenses

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is searching for 34-year-old Shunderius Damon Brown who is wanted for several traffic charges including Felony Aggravated Flight from an Office, Careless Operation. and Driving Under Suspension. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Brown, be sure to contact […]
MONROE, LA
Monroe Fire to temporarily close its station on Betin/Breard Street

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 10, 2022, the Monroe Fire Department announced the temporary closure of its Betin/Breard Street fire station. According to officials, work is currently being done on the HVAC units inside the station and a mechanical closet. The closure will last for approximately one week and normal operations should resume […]
MONROE, LA
Two arrested after nearly colliding with deputy

The occupants of a truck were arrested for drug and resisting charges after they nearly collided with a deputy’s patrol car Sunday. Deputy J. Marshall of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office was on patrol Sunday afternoon when a pickup truck ran the stop sign on McDonald Avenue and almost collided with his patrol car.
RUSTON, LA
Union Parish, LA
Union Parish, LA
Red light violation leads to warrant, drug arrest

Ruston Police arrested a man on drug charges and arrest warrants after an officer observed the driver commit a traffic violation. Samuel Frost, Jr., 28, of Ruston was stopped Thursday for making an illegal turn on a red signal. During the stop, Frost said his license was suspended and warrants possibly existed for his arrest.
RUSTON, LA
Dubberly man charged in Bienville Parish cow theft

BATON ROUGE, La. – A Webster Parish resident was arrested Thursday for failing to pay for two dozen cows he received last year. Jeremy S. Shephard, 34, of Dubberly, was arrested in Arcadia on a warrant for felony theft over $5,000. He's in the Bienville Parish Jail on a $50,000 bond.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
Middle school student accused of bringing edibles to campus; 3 students hospitalized

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 6, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to East Ouachita Middle School in regards to three juveniles who became ill and received medical care. According to deputies, they determined that all three juveniles consumed a homemade […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MISSING PERSON: Monroe man found safe by deputies

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, Justin Brown has been found safe. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 43-year-old Justin Brown who was last seen at his residence on Selman Drive in Monroe, La. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. According to officials, Brown is described as a Black male […]
MONROE, LA
Ruston man arrested of drug sales

A man wanted for alleged narcotics sales was found with more drugs when he was arrested early Wednesday morning. Lincoln Parish Deputy J. McHenry spotted Richard Russell “Rus” Hogan at a convenience store just after midnight Wednesday morning. McHenry knew Hogan was wanted on arrest warrants arising from an investigation by the Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team.
RUSTON, LA
Monroe Police release more information on fatal Desiard Street hit-and-run; suspect still on the run

UPDATE (10/05/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Monroe Police confirmed that the white SUV initially suspected in the fatal Desiard Street hit-and-run has been eliminated from the investigation. According to officers, their investigation revealed that a 2010 to 2013 black Toyota Tundra is the actually vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. The truck has […]
MONROE, LA
Ouachita Parish deputies warning of drug laced candy after arrest of middle school student

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a middle school student accused of bringing homemade candy laced with several drugs to East Ouachita Middle School on October 6, 2022. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office determined all three students who had consumed this edible became ill. “It was a homemade rice crispy […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
Columbia County marriages through Friday, October 7, 2022

Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in October 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Zon Allen Lout, 20, of McNeil and Raegan Alexis Nix, 20, of McNeil, October 7. Derek Randall Haynes, 35,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
South Arkansas residents see growing interest in paramotor flying

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Over the weekend, Union County residents may have noticed parachutes flying on the horizon. Those pieces of equipment may look foreign to some but offer a sky-high experience for some residents in the area who may have never experienced it. Paramotoring allows pilots to take off...
UNION COUNTY, AR
Monroe Police take one escapee into custody; searching for other 2 juveniles

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe Police, Dallas Wesley has been taken into custody. Haynes and Webb are still wanted. If anyone knows the whereabouts of the juveniles, contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at approximately […]
MONROE, LA
MONROE, LA
Monroe Police searching for man wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, plus other offenses

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jontae Turpin. According to police, Turpin is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Aggravated Battery, and Domestic Abuse Battery Child Endangerment. If anyone has any information on the whereabouts […]
MONROE, LA

