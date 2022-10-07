Read full article on original website
Man wanted by Monroe Police for several traffic offenses
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is searching for 34-year-old Shunderius Damon Brown who is wanted for several traffic charges including Felony Aggravated Flight from an Office, Careless Operation. and Driving Under Suspension. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Brown, be sure to contact […]
ROAD CLOSURE: US 165 south in Morehouse Parish to experience shoulder closure
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 10, 2022, US 165 south in Morehouse Parish, La. will experience shoulder closure south of Bonita, La. between the intersection of Bonne Idee Road and Thomas Road. The closure is due to installing concrete barriers and attenuators next to US 165 south to accommodate construction occurring next […]
Monroe Fire to temporarily close its station on Betin/Breard Street
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 10, 2022, the Monroe Fire Department announced the temporary closure of its Betin/Breard Street fire station. According to officials, work is currently being done on the HVAC units inside the station and a mechanical closet. The closure will last for approximately one week and normal operations should resume […]
Two arrested after nearly colliding with deputy
The occupants of a truck were arrested for drug and resisting charges after they nearly collided with a deputy’s patrol car Sunday. Deputy J. Marshall of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office was on patrol Sunday afternoon when a pickup truck ran the stop sign on McDonald Avenue and almost collided with his patrol car.
Deputies searching for person of interest in Choudrant’s Dollar General theft case
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office is attempting to solve a theft case at a Dollar General store in Choudrant, La.
Red light violation leads to warrant, drug arrest
Ruston Police arrested a man on drug charges and arrest warrants after an officer observed the driver commit a traffic violation. Samuel Frost, Jr., 28, of Ruston was stopped Thursday for making an illegal turn on a red signal. During the stop, Frost said his license was suspended and warrants possibly existed for his arrest.
Dubberly man charged in Bienville Parish cow theft
BATON ROUGE, La. – A Webster Parish resident was arrested Thursday for failing to pay for two dozen cows he received last year. Jeremy S. Shephard, 34, of Dubberly, was arrested in Arcadia on a warrant for felony theft over $5,000. He's in the Bienville Parish Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Middle school student accused of bringing edibles to campus; 3 students hospitalized
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 6, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to East Ouachita Middle School in regards to three juveniles who became ill and received medical care. According to deputies, they determined that all three juveniles consumed a homemade […]
MISSING PERSON: Monroe man found safe by deputies
UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, Justin Brown has been found safe. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 43-year-old Justin Brown who was last seen at his residence on Selman Drive in Monroe, La. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. According to officials, Brown is described as a Black male […]
Ruston man arrested of drug sales
A man wanted for alleged narcotics sales was found with more drugs when he was arrested early Wednesday morning. Lincoln Parish Deputy J. McHenry spotted Richard Russell “Rus” Hogan at a convenience store just after midnight Wednesday morning. McHenry knew Hogan was wanted on arrest warrants arising from an investigation by the Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team.
Monroe Police release more information on fatal Desiard Street hit-and-run; suspect still on the run
UPDATE (10/05/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Monroe Police confirmed that the white SUV initially suspected in the fatal Desiard Street hit-and-run has been eliminated from the investigation. According to officers, their investigation revealed that a 2010 to 2013 black Toyota Tundra is the actually vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. The truck has […]
Ouachita Parish deputies warning of drug laced candy after arrest of middle school student
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a middle school student accused of bringing homemade candy laced with several drugs to East Ouachita Middle School on October 6, 2022. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office determined all three students who had consumed this edible became ill. “It was a homemade rice crispy […]
Argument over stolen items leads to fatal shooting; Arkansas man arrested for First-Degree Murder
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 5, 2022, at 12:29 PM, the Union County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 3000 block of Lisbon Road in Smackover, Ark. in reference to an accidental shooting. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered 34-year-old William Daniel Moore behind the residence with a gunshot wound […]
Harvey H. Benoit Community Center closed for the rest of the day; potential gas leak in area
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 6, 2022, the Harvey H. Benoit Community Center closed due to a potential gas leak in the area. According to reports, Monroe Fire is on the scene to determine if there is a gas leak and its source.
Columbia County marriages through Friday, October 7, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in October 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Zon Allen Lout, 20, of McNeil and Raegan Alexis Nix, 20, of McNeil, October 7. Derek Randall Haynes, 35,...
South Arkansas residents see growing interest in paramotor flying
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Over the weekend, Union County residents may have noticed parachutes flying on the horizon. Those pieces of equipment may look foreign to some but offer a sky-high experience for some residents in the area who may have never experienced it. Paramotoring allows pilots to take off...
Monroe Police take one escapee into custody; searching for other 2 juveniles
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe Police, Dallas Wesley has been taken into custody. Haynes and Webb are still wanted. If anyone knows the whereabouts of the juveniles, contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at approximately […]
Sterlington church honors Monroe Police Department during worship service
STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - A Sterlington church honored the Monroe Police Department Sunday morning during worship service. The Pentecostals of Sterlington invited the community to join them in honoring those men and women at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Town of Sterlington Mayor Caesar Velasquez sat in the...
Monroe police searching for man accused of child endangerment and more
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is looking for a man accused of multiple offenses. Jontae Turpin is wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated battery and domestic abuse battery child endangerment. Anyone with information about Turpin’s whereabouts can contact Crimestoppers or the Monroe Police Department.
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jontae Turpin. According to police, Turpin is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Aggravated Battery, and Domestic Abuse Battery Child Endangerment. If anyone has any information on the whereabouts […]
