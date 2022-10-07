Read full article on original website
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence Carmela PaolaNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
(NOT FORGOTTEN) Julieanna Miller Cold Case 1982Ryan LincolnOld Saybrook, CT
VIDEO: Students in Wallingford help deliver food to the community
New Haven man dies in Whalley Avenue stabbing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man died in a stabbing on Whalley Avenue Monday night. New Haven police responded to a call of a person stabbed on Whalley Avenue between Whittlesey and Osborn avenues just after 9:30 p.m. The victim, a 29-year-old New Haven man, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, […]
Man beaten to death in Hartford early Tuesday morning
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - What had been described as a ‘suspicious’ death in Hartford was switched over to a homicide investigation, according to police. The victim was identified as 38-year-old Antonio Tosado-Lopez of Hartford. Officers said they were called to the area of 700 Park St. just before...
New Haven boy to be honored by state lawmakers for charity efforts in Bridgeport
State and local lawmakers say they plan to recognize Ashton Jefferson, a fifth grader at Betsy Ross Middle School, for an effort he started last year for people in need.
EXCLUSIVE: H.C. Wilcox Technical High School student claims geometry class has been taught by substi
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Dog rescue in Middlebury needs all pups adopted within a month. Brass City Rescue Alliance announced all their dogs will need to be adopted or in foster care within a month because they will be closing. Updated: 11...
Amid Shortage, Teachers Cite Disrespect
As the city’s public school district struggles to fill classrooms with permanent teachers, veteran local educators spoke out about feeling disrespected and underappreciated six weeks into a school year increasingly defined by a teacher shortage. Those two New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) educators are Kirsten Hopes-McFadden, an eighth-grade social...
VIDEO: Suspect who shot New Haven officer faces a judge
Juveniles charged with robbery, assault
Wethersfield Police said they worked with the Middletown Police Department to develop identities about the suspects. Both suspects are 16 years old. One was apprehended on Sunday and the other on Monday.
TRENDING NOW: Bear on a porch, backyard bobcat, a roll in the grass
12-year-old boy in East Hampton arrested on threatening, harassment charges
EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) - A 12-year-old boy faces some serious charges for making a video of himself holding what appeared to be a real gun. The unidentified boy was charged with first-degree threatening with a firearm and first-degree harassment, according to police in East Hampton. In the video, the...
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Scams against seniors, Dunkin' backlash, Black Friday in Oct.
Wethersfield police arrest teens following school bus stop robbery
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Two 16-year-old suspects were arrested in connection with a school bus stop beating and robbery in Wethersfield. Police said they arrested the suspects this week for the incident that happened last month. They said they initially responded to an address on Maple Street the morning of...
Dog rescue in Middlebury needs all pups adopted within a month
Deadly crash under investigation in New London
NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a deadly crash on Nautilus Drive in New London. Authorities said it happened around 8:27 a.m. Tuesday morning. One car was involved. Part of Nautilus Drive was closed but has since reopened. Police identified the victim who died as Marlene Slowenski,...
Shooting victim dropped off at Hartford firehouse
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford police responded to a report about a shooting on Monday morning. A Shotspotter detection said it happened in the area of 281 Barbour St. around 10:45 a.m. Police said the 19-year-old victim was transported to the Hartford Fire Department’s firehouse at 1515 Main St. by...
Milford man launches mobile school for making New Haven-style pizza
Every Monday night, Zabski holds classes at a pizzeria in New Haven, where he teaches people how to make the dough and the sauce, assemble the pizza, then bake and launch it.
VIDEO: ‘Suspicious’ death under investigation in Hartford
East Haven Italian-American Parade brings community together
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Folks from all over the area gathered in East Haven for the 2022 Greater New Haven Italian-American Heritage Parade on Sunday. People who attended told News 8 it was good to get the community together again. “The things that they do here are just family-oriented, different holidays, different things, especially […]
