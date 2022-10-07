ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Students in Wallingford help deliver food to the community

What had been described as a ‘suspicious’ death in Hartford was switched over to a homicide investigation, according to police. Meteorologist Lorin Richardson says we could be in for some heavy rain at the end of the week. Here is her Tuesday noon forecast. Updated: 6 hours ago.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

New Haven man dies in Whalley Avenue stabbing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man died in a stabbing on Whalley Avenue Monday night. New Haven police responded to a call of a person stabbed on Whalley Avenue between Whittlesey and Osborn avenues just after 9:30 p.m. The victim, a 29-year-old New Haven man, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Man beaten to death in Hartford early Tuesday morning

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - What had been described as a ‘suspicious’ death in Hartford was switched over to a homicide investigation, according to police. The victim was identified as 38-year-old Antonio Tosado-Lopez of Hartford. Officers said they were called to the area of 700 Park St. just before...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
New Haven, CT
Education
New Haven Independent

Amid Shortage, Teachers Cite Disrespect

As the city’s public school district struggles to fill classrooms with permanent teachers, veteran local educators spoke out about feeling disrespected and underappreciated six weeks into a school year increasingly defined by a teacher shortage. Those two New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) educators are Kirsten Hopes-McFadden, an eighth-grade social...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Suspect who shot New Haven officer faces a judge

Students in Wallingford help deliver food to the community. What had been described as a ‘suspicious’ death in Hartford was switched over to a homicide investigation, according to police. Updated: 6 hours ago. Meteorologist Lorin Richardson says we could be in for some heavy rain at the end...
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wilbur Cross High School#Highschool#Linus K12#Linus High School#Ct#Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News

TRENDING NOW: Bear on a porch, backyard bobcat, a roll in the grass

What had been described as a ‘suspicious’ death in Hartford was switched over to a homicide investigation, according to police. Meteorologist Lorin Richardson says we could be in for some heavy rain at the end of the week. Here is her Tuesday noon forecast. Updated: 3 hours ago.
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Eyewitness News

Wethersfield police arrest teens following school bus stop robbery

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Two 16-year-old suspects were arrested in connection with a school bus stop beating and robbery in Wethersfield. Police said they arrested the suspects this week for the incident that happened last month. They said they initially responded to an address on Maple Street the morning of...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Dog rescue in Middlebury needs all pups adopted within a month

Meteorologist Lorin Richardson says we could be in for some heavy rain at the end of the week. Here is her Tuesday noon forecast. What had been described as a ‘suspicious’ death in Hartford was switched over to a homicide investigation, according to police. Updated: 56 minutes ago.
MIDDLEBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Deadly crash under investigation in New London

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a deadly crash on Nautilus Drive in New London. Authorities said it happened around 8:27 a.m. Tuesday morning. One car was involved. Part of Nautilus Drive was closed but has since reopened. Police identified the victim who died as Marlene Slowenski,...
NEW LONDON, CT
Eyewitness News

Shooting victim dropped off at Hartford firehouse

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford police responded to a report about a shooting on Monday morning. A Shotspotter detection said it happened in the area of 281 Barbour St. around 10:45 a.m. Police said the 19-year-old victim was transported to the Hartford Fire Department’s firehouse at 1515 Main St. by...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: ‘Suspicious’ death under investigation in Hartford

State lawmakers consider extending gas tax holiday. Ukrainians in CT continue to collect supplies for friends and families back home. Jury deliberations continue in Alex Jones defamation case. Updated: 3 hours ago. As Election Day approaches, Eyewitness News sat down with voters who are still on the fence. Updated: 3...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

East Haven Italian-American Parade brings community together

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Folks from all over the area gathered in East Haven for the 2022 Greater New Haven Italian-American Heritage Parade on Sunday. People who attended told News 8 it was good to get the community together again. “The things that they do here are just family-oriented, different holidays, different things, especially […]
EAST HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy