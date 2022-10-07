ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

Marine Fisheries Commission advisory committees to meet

By Patricia Smith, N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20TdCs_0iQMqZQQ00

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. – The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission advisory committees will meet to receive an update on recent Marine Fisheries Commission activity and to review the 2023 Marine Fisheries Commission meeting schedule.

The advisory committee meetings will be held in-person and can be viewed online on YouTube.

Those who wish to speak during the public comment session must sign-up by 6 p.m. the day of the meeting at the in-person locations.

Links to listen to the advisory committee meetings and all meeting materials are posted on the Marine Fisheries Commission Advisory Committees Meetings webpage .

Below are the meeting dates, times, and locations.

Meeting Date Time Location
Northern Regional Advisory Committee Oct. 18 6 p.m. Dare County Adm. Bldg. 954 Marshall C Collins Dr., Manteo
or Listen on YouTube
Southern Regional Advisory Committee Oct. 19 6 p.m. DMF Southern District Office 127 Cardinal Drive Extension Wilmington, NC 28405
or Listen on YouTube
Finfish Standing Advisory Committee Oct. 20 6 p.m. DMF Central District Office 5285 Highway 70 West Morehead City, NC 28557
or Listen on YouTube
Shellfish/Crustacean Standing Advisory Committee Oct. 25 6 p.m. DMF Central District Office 5285 Highway 70 West Morehead City, NC 28557
or Listen on YouTube
Habitat & Water Quality Standing Advisory Committee Oct. 26 6 p.m. DMF Central District Office 5285 Highway 70 West Morehead City, NC 28557
or Listen on YouTube

For more information contact the Marine Fisheries Commission Liaison, Lara Klibansky, at Lara.Klibansky@ncdenr.gov or 252-515-6020.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Webb Foundation rewards Carteret County community leaders

BEAUFORT, N.C. — The Webb Foundation visited West Carteret High School on Monday to honor West Carteret’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, Ms. Staci Kyle, chemistry teacher and 1989 graduate of WCHS, a monetary award in the amount of $3,000. The Webb Foundation also awarded the Morehead City Fire Department and Morehead City Police Department […]
BEAUFORT, NC
WNCT

Aurora officials, leaders to give update on revitalization efforts

AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) — Local officials and community leaders will gather in Aurora on Thursday for an update on the town’s revitalization efforts. The Aurora Leadership Council will hold its 2022 Community Revitalization Update event on Oct. 13 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Aurora Community Center. The event will be livestreamed on Facebook. […]
AURORA, NC
WNCT

Highsmith named Onslow County Schools principal of year

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Onslow County Schools has named Page Highsmith, of Swansboro Elementary School, the 2022-2023 OCS Wells Fargo Principal of the Year.   On Tuesday, surrounded by peers and family, Highsmith was surprised with the news in an instructional principals meeting by a group of district leaders.   Highsmith is an educator of nearly […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manteo, NC
City
Wilmington, NC
City
Morehead City, NC
Morehead City, NC
Government
WNCT

Jacksonville VFW holding scholarship competition

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A VFW post in Eastern North Carolina is urging students to apply for the “Voice of Democracy and Patriots” scholarship competition. The nationwide competition will award $30,000 to one student. VFW post 9133 in Jacksonville is hoping that the student will be from Onslow County. High school students, who apply will […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Craven County Schools names Faulkenberry as Principal of the Year

NEW BERN, N.C. — On Tuesday, during a surprise announcement, Ashley Faulkenberry, Principal of Trent Park Elementary, was named the 2022-2023 Principal of the Year for Craven County Schools. In her role as Principal of the Year, she will serve as the local advisor to the Craven County Board of Education and will represent Craven […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Pedestrian Safety Month promotes safety crossing streets

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – October is Pedestrian Safety Month, and officials want to remind people to be cautious while crossing the road. In 2022, there have already been over 3,000 pedestrian-involved crashes statewide, and luckily none in Emerald Isle this year. There were two accidents in previous years. The police department wants to remind […]
EMERALD ISLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fisheries#Liaison Committee#Marshall C Collins
WITN

Marines work with ENC first responders on training exercise

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A military base in the East conducted training Tuesday with area first response crews. Cherry Point conducted a full-scale sudden crisis training exercise from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on base. For the Marine Corps, readiness is an ever-evolving concept. “You’re on-call all the time, 24/7,...
HAVELOCK, NC
WNCT

Two roads in Carteret, Onslow counties require temporary closures

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – Two secondary roads east of Jacksonville are scheduled to close for about a month, so contract railroad crews can replace the railroad crossings at those junctions. The affected crossings are: Riggs Road near Gilcrest Lane in Onslow County Morristown Road near N.C. 58 in Carteret County Both are scheduled to close to […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Electric car charging stations coming to Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Electric car charging stations are coming to Washington. The city received a $25,000 grant to install a total of six charging stations at three locations. Those locations are the McConnell Sports Complex, the Washington Civic Center and the parking lot of the outdoor basketball courts on West Fifth Street. City Manager […]
WASHINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
newbernnow.com

Beautiful Weekend for MumFest — Were You Framed?

The streets of downtown New Bern were packed with businesses and nonprofit groups during MumFest this weekend, thanks to City of New Bern and Swiss Bear staff and volunteers. We wish we had more time to cover more events and MumFest booths and activities. Here’s some of many vendors and attendees:
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville police deputy chief elected to ROCIC board

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Jacksonville Public Safety has announced that Deputy Chief Ashley Weaver has been elected as the Regional Organized Crime Information Center (ROCIC) chair for the 2022-23 campaign. The move was made during the ROCIC’s fall conference held in Mobile, Ala., in September. Weaver will continue her duties as deputy chief of investigative services […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

New Bern’s MumFest returns, bigger, better than ever

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – MumFest kicked off in downtown New Bern on Saturday, and organizers said it is bigger and better than ever. “I talked to the hot dog guy, somehow he knows somebody that’s kind of counting people, and there were 22,000 people that had been here or out by 11:45 this morning,” […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Touchdown Friday: Week 9 schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Believe it or not, we’re down to the final three weeks of the high school football regular season. Some teams are in a good position to make a postseason appearance, while others have some work to do if they don’t want their season to end Oct. 28. Our Game of the […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Beaufort couple blog, podcast to help recognize World Mental Health Day

BEAUFORT, N.C. — With October 10th marking the annual World Mental Health Day, successful bloggers, podcasters and wanderlust enthusiasts, Arner Adventures, is excited to announce it will be donating 25% of its profits this October to five vital mental health advocacy programs.  Having just celebrated its fifth anniversary, it has been an incredibly busy 2022 for […]
BEAUFORT, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville mayor makes statement on passing of community leader

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — City of Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips issued a statement on the passing of community leader and former Advisory Committee member, Col. Alfred Keyes. “On behalf of the City of Jacksonville and the City Council, we mourn the passing of Col. Alfred Keyes and send our sincerest condolences to his family. His passing […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

North Carolina gas prices on the rise after OPEC+ makes oil cuts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Average gasoline prices in North Carolina are rising after news broke that OPEC+ was going to cut oil production. The average price for a gallon of gas rose 20 cents in the last week, averaging $3.49, according to GasBuddy. Prices in North Carolina are 9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 44 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Former New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw recovering from heart attack

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Former New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw is encouraging citizens to be proactive in checking in with their doctors about health concerns. Outlaw suffered a heart attack and was briefly hospitalized Friday but is home resting and says he’s doing well. “If it can happen...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

WNCT

34K+
Followers
23K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy