Read full article on original website
Related
What would Shirley Weber do next as California secretary of state?
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. It did not take long after Gov. Gavin Newsom handily defeated a recall attempt last year for California Democrats to begin calling for changes to overhaul a process that they complained had been weaponized. Secretary of State Shirley Weber,...
Prop. 30: Would tax wealthiest Californians to support electric vehicles, wildfire prevention
SAN DIEGO — If passed, Prop. 30 would raise taxes for high earners, while paying for efforts to reduce air pollution and fight wildfires. The measure would create up to $5 billion annually with the largest chunk of money going to electric vehicle rebates and charging stations. Another portion will help hire and train more firefighters.
California faces highest gas price gap compared to rest of the country
SAN DIEGO — Gas prices in California are the highest the nation. The price difference between California and the rest of the country is now $2.60 per gallon; the highest price gap ever according to Jay Young, an oil and gas expert and CEO of King Operating. "Why are...
Credit card interest rates reach historic highs
SAN DIEGO — The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates a historic five times this year. This isn't just impacting the housing market, but credit card users as well. According to the finance website CreditCards.com, the national average card annual percentage rate rose to 18.79% on Wednesday. That figure...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California homeless population grew by 22,000 over pandemic
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. The first statewide snapshot of California’s homelessness crisis since the pandemic hit reveals that the number of people without a stable place to call home increased by at least 22,500 over the past three years, to 173,800. That’s...
California offers to reduce imports of Colorado River water
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Facing demands from the federal government, California water agencies offered today to cut back the amount of water they import from the Colorado River starting in 2023. After months of negotiations, water agencies wrote to federal agencies today offering...
What’s next for Fiona Ma as California treasurer?
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Fiona Ma has a few factors working in her favor to win a second term as state treasurer. She’s an incumbent and a Democrat in a majority-blue state. She has vastly outraised her opponent, Republican Jack Guerrero, $2 million to $20,000. And thanks to soaring state tax revenues fueled by stock gains by some of the richest Californians, plus billions in federal relief during the COVID pandemic, the state has had record budget surpluses the last two years while she’s been the state’s top banker, responsible for managing its assets and investments.
Metro offers Free Rides for California Clean Air Day
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Metro offered free rides on all trains and buses Wednesday for the fifth annual California Clean Air Day. The Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) and North County Transit District (NCTD) will be hosting rider appreciation events at six transit centers throughout the region. Riders will be given freebies and have the chances to win prizes to celebrate Free Ride Day, while supplies last.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Didn’t we just vote on that? | Prop 29 is on the November ballot once again
SAN DIEGO — For the third time in six years, California’s voters are asked to put new rules in place for kidney dialysis clinics across our state. Voters rejected similar propositions in 2018 and 2020, and that has many people wondering, “Why are we being asked to vote on it again?”
Supervisor Desmond calls on state to release records regarding placement of SVP's in SD County
SAN DIEGO — Supervisor Jim Desmond is once again fighting back against the placement of sexually violent predators in the county. On Thursday, he submitted a California Public Records Act request to the State of California asking for all records regarding Sexually Violent Predators with Liberty Healthcare. Desmond said, “It is time for the San Diegans to know details regarding the placement of Sexually Violent Predators. Understanding how SVPs are handled will help us to protect our neighborhoods from these unwanted criminals.”
Amtrak suspends part of Southern California route due to coastal erosion
SAN DIEGO — Amtrak suspended part of its Southern California route due to emergency repairs needed to fix unstable, shifting ground. The Pacific Surfliner isn't operating between Oceanside and Irvine. Amtrak made the announcement Friday. The closure will stay in effect until further notice. "It's a wonderful service when...
North County woman stopped by fake deputy speaks out
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A North County woman is speaking out after a man who was impersonating a deputy tried to stop her at night in Oceanside. Alicia Engel has a warning for other drivers: don't pull over if you feel unsafe. “I was driving to work – I work...
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 0