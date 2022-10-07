CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Fiona Ma has a few factors working in her favor to win a second term as state treasurer. She’s an incumbent and a Democrat in a majority-blue state. She has vastly outraised her opponent, Republican Jack Guerrero, $2 million to $20,000. And thanks to soaring state tax revenues fueled by stock gains by some of the richest Californians, plus billions in federal relief during the COVID pandemic, the state has had record budget surpluses the last two years while she’s been the state’s top banker, responsible for managing its assets and investments.

