Read full article on original website
Related
radioplusinfo.com
10-12-22 high speed chase-dodge county
A Cecil, Wisconsin man was arrested following a high speed chase in Dodge County. The chase started shortly before 1am Tuesday on southbound Highway 151 with speeds up to nearly 90 miles an hour, and ended just south of Beaver Dam. The driver, 33 year old Jerale Market, was taken into custody without incident. Charges of felony eluding an officer, OWI, possession of THC and Drug paraphernalia were forwarded to the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office.
Overnight house fire in Sheboygan County
An overnight house fire in Sheboygan County caused severe damage to a home on Abbott Dr. No injuries have been reported at this time.
radioplusinfo.com
10-11-22 sheboygan teen dies from injuries in fdl county rollover crash
A passenger who was involved in a rollover crash in Fond du Lac County has died from his injuries. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Kevin Galske says 18 year old, Gavin Matter, from Sheboygan was pronounced dead Monday at Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee. A 14 year old Sheboygan boy was seriously injured in the crash. The driver and a third passenger received minor injuries. The crash happened Saturday evening on Highway GGG in the southeast portion of Fond du Lac County. Galske says speed and careless driving were factors in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
spmetrowire.com
One woman dies in Monday crash
One woman is dead following a single-vehicle collision on Monday. A passerby called 911 at 10:21 a.m. on Oct. 10 to report a single-vehicle collision near mile marker 164 on I-39. The vehicle drifted over the median and over-corrected, causing the vehicle to cross both lanes of northbound traffic. The vehicle then entered an east-side ditch and rolled several times.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whby.com
Eldorado man killed in crash near Rosendale
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. — The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office releases the name of an Eldorado man killed in a crash along State Highway 26 on Friday. Mark Fashun was killed when his vehicle crossed the centerline and struck another car head on near Rosendale just after noon on Friday. Fashun was pronounced dead at the scene.
radioplusinfo.com
10-11-22 fdl man arrested following vehicle chase, foot pursuit
A Fond du Lac man is in custody following a domestic incident and vehicle chase in Fond du Lac. The chase started Monday afternoon when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle in the area of South Main and Third Streets. The vehicle sped away, but eventually pulled over and the driver fled on foot. He was apprehended following a short foot chase. The 29 year old man faces charges of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, marijuana, resisting and several outstanding warrants. A police officer and sheriff’s deputy received minor injuries during the foot pursuit.
seehafernews.com
Cleveland Man in Critical Condition Following Weekend Crash
A 28-year-old Cleveland man has been listed in critical condition following a crash over the weekend. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene of the crash on County Highway M at Highway FF at around 6:45 Saturday evening, just north of Lakeland University. A vehicle traveling...
wxerfm.com
Remembering Wisconsin’s Worst Crash 20 Years Later
It was supposed to be like any other morning, but October 11, 2002 was not going to be like any other in memory. The day started much like this one in that fog was formed in the early morning hours. By the time the sun rose at 7 a.m., much of eastern Wisconsin was enveloped in its shroud. On I-43 near Cedar Grove, the usual morning commute was underway, but an unusually dense wall of fog had set in along the southern reaches of Sheboygan County. Motorists strained to see ahead, but the morning drive wasn’t about to slow down…at least not by choice. Nobody would have chosen what came next.
IN THIS ARTICLE
radioplusinfo.com
10-10-22 four people transported to hospital following rollover crash in fdl county
Four people were injured, two seriously, in a one vehicle rollover crash in Fond du Lac County. The crash happened shortly after 5:30pm Saturday on Highway GGG. Two male passengers from Sheboygan, ages 14 and 18, were flown by helicopter to hospitals with serious injuries. The driver, a 31 year old Kiel man, and another passenger, a 19 year old Kohler man, received minor injuries. The Sheriff’s Office says speed and careless operation of the vehicle are contributing factors in the crash which remains under investigation.
whbl.com
Saturday Crash Leaves One in Critical Condition
A man is in critical condition after a crash Saturday evening just north of Lakeland University. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says it was around 6:45 when a car heading south on County Highway “M” was struck by a car at the intersection with County Highway “FF”. The Eastbound car struck the rear of the southbound car, causing it to lose control, spin off into the ditch, and strike a utility pole.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Early morning intruder arrested in Village of Richfield | By Washington Co. Sheriff
October 10, 2022 – Village of Richfield – At 4:25 a.m. the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the Village of Richfield for trespassing to dwelling complaint. The complainant indicated he woke up to sounds that he described as “feet shuffling on the floor” originating from the main floor of the residence.
hometownbroadcasting.com
10/9/22 Four Hurt In FDL County Rollover Accident
Four people were hurt in a single vehicle rollover accident on Fond du Lac County Highway GGG in the Town of Auburn early Saturday evening. Sheriff investigators say the vehicle was heading north on County Highway GGG north of County Highway S when it lost control, entered a ditch and rolled over multiple times. All occupants were wearing seatbelts. An 18-year-old Sheboygan man was flown to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee with serious injuries. The other three occupants were taken to Froedtert Hospital in West Bend. The 31-year-old Kiel man driving the vehicle and a 19-year-old Kohler man suffered minor injuries were treated and released. A 14-year-old Sheboygan boy was later flown to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with serious injuries. Investigators say speed and careless operation of a vehicle appear to be contributing factors in the accident which happened shortly after 5:30 pm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
radioplusinfo.com
10-10-22 victim of fatal head on collision in fdl county identified
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a fatal head on collision. The crash happened shortly after 12pm Friday on state Highway 26 near Triple Kay Road south of Rosendale. A preliminary investigation shows a northbound vehicle crossed the center line colliding with a southbound car. The driver of the northbound vehicle, 71 year old Mark Fashun, of Eldorado was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger in the southbound vehicle, from Edgerton Wisconsin received non life-threatening injuries.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Honking & screaming’: Woman hits unoccupied vehicle in Wisconsin Life Church parking lot, possible OWI charges
GERMANTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – On Wednesday, officers responded to a woman honking her horn and screaming out her window while driving in a Life Church parking lot in Germantown. According to the Germantown Police Department, the incident began around 7:30 a.m. on October 5, when at some point during the woman’s alleged tirade, officers say that she hit an unoccupied vehicle and left.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Man Arrested Following Fentanyl Overdose Death
A Green Bay man is facing charges after the death of a 38-year-old man in July. The Green Bay Police Department responded to a home on South Point Road where they located the deceased man. An autopsy found a mix of drugs in his system, including fentanyl. His death was...
CBS 58
Officials seek help finding missing Sheboygan man
PEARSON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Langlade County Sheriff's Office took to social media over the weekend to request help locating a missing man last seen in Pearson. 58-year-old Adam Krause, a resident of Sheboygan, was last seen on September 30 at around 7:00 p.m. He was in a paddle boat leaving Joanie and Stub's East Shore Resort on Rolling Stone Lake.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin homeowner wakes up to sounds in house, deputies find & arrest man for trespassing
RICHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Hubertus was taken into custody after allegedly entering a stranger’s house just before 4:30 a.m. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on October 10 around 4:30 a.m., there was a report of trespassing at a residence. The person who contacted the authorities said he woke up to the sounds of ‘feet shuffling on the floor’.
WBAY Green Bay
Two child deaths under investigation in Manitowoc County
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials in Manitowoc County are investigating the deaths of two children just days apart. According to the Department of Children and Families website, the first investigation involves the death of a one year old boy. It happened on October 1st and was reported to the DCF’s Division of Safety and Permanence on October 3rd.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls fatal stabbing; man found not guilty
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha County jury on Thursday, Oct. 6, found Hasani Monroe not guilty in the fatal stabbing of a woman in Menomonee Falls on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to an apartment in Menomonee Falls shortly before midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 1, to investigate a possible domestic abuse incident in progress. While headed to the scene, the 911 caller, later identified as Monroe, told the dispatcher that the victim had "picked up a knife and stabbed me."
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: All lanes have reopened on WIS 26 in Fond du Lac County after a crash
FRIDAY, 10/7/2022 – 4:51 p.m. ROSENDALE, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 26 on Friday afternoon. Officials say that all lanes of traffic are now open. The incident happened around 12:15 p.m. and took...
Comments / 0