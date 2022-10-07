ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Providence, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Renna Media

Open House at the Caldwell Parsonage

The Caldwell Parsonage invites visitors to an open house on Saturday and Sunday, October 15 and 16, from 12 noon to 5 p.m. The event is part of Union County’s annual Four Centuries in a Weekend. “Rev. James Caldwell,” aka Doc Burkhardt, will greet guests on Sunday. Student docents will provide tours of the Parsonage and of the adjacent Tool Museum in the carriage house.
UNION, NJ
Renna Media

College Club of Fanwood-Scotch Plains to host author, Michael C. Gabriele

The College Club of Fanwood-Scotch Plains will host New Jersey historian and author, Michael C. Gabriele on October 17 at Fanwood Presbyterian Church, 74 Martine Ave., Fanwood (McDermott Street entrance). The program is free and the public is invited to attend. “Stories from New Jersey Diners”, published in 2019 by...
FANWOOD, NJ
Renna Media

Westfield Community Players Season Opens With A Thriller

Insomnia. Murder. Betrayal. Do these connect to a murder that’s been committed? Or clues to one that may occur?. These are the factors that are woven in the suspense play “Night Watch”, the opening production of the 2022-2023 Season at the Westfield Community Players. Elaine and John...
WESTFIELD, NJ
Renna Media

Madison Public Library October Programs

All lecture programs are online via Zoom. You will receive Zoom instructions and online meeting information in your registration confirmation email in addition to a reminder email prior to the date of the program. Please register at madisonnjlibrary.org. When There Were Witches: An Exploration of the Salem Witch Trials. Tuesday,...
MADISON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Providence, NJ
Renna Media

Union Township Fire Department’s annual Open House

The Union Township Fire Department held their annual open house on Saturday, October 8, 2022. The free family event featured hot dogs, snacks, a bounce house, obstacle course, fire hose spray station, firehouse tours, a smoke/safety trailer, vehicle extrication demo and other demonstrations.
UNION, NJ
Travel Maven

The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New Jersey is Terrifying

Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some, however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in New Jersey.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
trendingwork.com

New Jersey’s Anthony Cavallo was killed in a motorcycle crash!

Anthony Cavallo, of Clark, New Jersey, reportedly died in a motorcycle accident. Many people who knew Anthony Cavallo mourn his untimely loss because he was such a wonderful friend to so many. Many people in Anthony Cavallo’s local community have resorted to social media to express their grief over his...
CLARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presbyterian#Volunteers#First Presbyterian Church#Cemetery Tours#The Salt Box Museum
PhillyBite

The Best Bed and Breakfasts in New Jersey

- New Jersey has several luxurious bed and breakfasts. Some offer free WiFi, free parking, and whirlpool tubs. The private bathrooms are perfect for soaking in after a long day exploring the state. In addition, bed and breakfasts offer personalized service and luxurious amenities. Whistling Swan Inn Bed & Breakfast...
STANHOPE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Housing
George J. Ziogas

The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New York

Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River. Oh, and that’s good enough for me” —John Mellencamp. Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River, the small waterfront town of Beacon is the perfect place to relax and enjoy some of the best views that New York has to offer. Despite its small size, Beacon is home to a variety of shops, restaurants, and galleries, giving it a distinctly modern charm. Whether you’re looking to spend a day exploring the town’s sights or simply enjoying the views from the river’s edge, Beacon is sure to provide a delightful and memorable experience.
BEACON, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Why does this N.J. teacher always keep an empty chair in his classroom? The answer will inspire you.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A single empty chair in the back of a classroom marks an important metaphor and life lesson for students of New Jersey teacher Daniel Gill. Gill, who has been an educator in Montclair, N.J., for 53 years, teaches social studies at Glenfield Middle School, according to NJ.com, the Advance/SILive.com’s sister site. Generations of students understand what the empty chair symbolizes — and it inspired other schools to do the same.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
bestofnj.com

Michael’s Roscommon House in Belleville Welcomes All

The motto at Michael’s Roscommon House in Belleville has always been “Where you’re a stranger only once”. The longstanding Irish sports bar is now past the 40 years in business milestone, with no signs of slowing down. Just like the famous show, Cheers, they pride themselves on learning their customer’s names.
BELLEVILLE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy