ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Federal prosecutors say city and NYPD have duty to keep NYC sidewalks clear for pedestrians

By Stephen Rex Brown
Gothamist
Gothamist
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NrVNZ_0iQMpevO00
Federal prosecutors have submitted a statement of interest in a suit alleging that the NYPD fails to enforce traffic laws in a Bronx neighborhood.

The NYPD and other city agencies must enforce parking laws and keep sidewalks clear of obstructions or risk violating federal law, federal prosecutors wrote this week in an ongoing suit brought by disabled residents of a Bronx neighborhood.

The “statement of interest” filed by prosecutors in the Southern District of New York could have broad implications for the NYPD’s much-criticized approach to parking enforcement.

Prosecutors wrote that the Americans with Disabilities Act has clearly established that “ensuring access to public transportation and public rights of way” is a principle focus of the law.

“Providing and maintaining a network of walkways for pedestrians to get around town is a quintessential government service,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Zachary Bannon wrote in the 25-page memo filed Wednesday in Manhattan Federal Court.

The filing, first reported by the transportation news site Streetsblog, came in a suit brought by the advocacy group Disability Rights New York and two Bronx residents — a woman with impaired vision and a man with cerebral palsy who uses a wheelchair. They allege that the city hasn’t addressed widespread parking violations in an eastern section of the Mount Eden neighborhood near the BronxCare Health Services Hospital despite repeated complaints.

The pedestrian pathways are “regularly blocked by both ambulances and other emergency vehicles, which are often forced to park in bus lanes when drivers park their nonemergency vehicles in ambulance lanes. Emergency and non-emergency vehicles alike park in crosswalks and other areas that make pedestrian pathways inaccessible,” the prosecutor wrote, summing up the allegations.

Christina Asbee, a lawyer for Disability Rights New York, said the filing by prosecutors sent an important message to the city.

"We want the city to recognize that this may be a problem elsewhere and to resolve the problem by not allowing cars to park on sidewalks or in crosswalks," Asbee said.

The NYPD has long faced criticism for ignoring parking violations and flouting traffic laws. After the city announced a crackdown on obscured license plates, Gothamist witnessed a state trooper declining to issue a violation to a van with an obscured plate . The van had an NYPD placard on the dash. Parking violations by cops are so commonplace that Streetsblog has an annual March (Parking) Madness contest that determines which police precinct stationhouse is “the worst neighbor.”

“As we know, NYPD generally refuses to act against placard abuse because its members are among the prime malefactors, and they view impunity from parking regulations as a perk of employment,” said attorney Steve Vaccaro, who specializes in representing cyclists, pedestrians, and other crash victims. “They extend the same ‘courtesy’ to other government employees, or even those simply posing as government employees or other ‘essential workers,’ on an unclear rationale.”

The parking violations in Mount Eden got worse in the early days of the pandemic, when the city issued on-street parking permits for health care workers, the suit alleges. The disabled residents who brought the suit say they’ve met with the NYPD, other agencies and an elected official and filed 311 complaints but nothing has been done.

Lawyers for the city have argued that many of the allegations should be tossed out of court because they were already brought in a previous lawsuit, which was settled.

“The city is committed to upholding the ADA and improving sidewalk access for all New Yorkers, but the legal claims in this suit lack merit. The city will review any submissions SDNY makes in this case and respond accordingly,” the Law Department said in a statement.

A NYPD traffic sergeant in the 44th Precinct covering Mount Eden also filed a sworn declaration opposing a request for a court order that police tow vehicles obstructing pedestrian pathways. The sergeant cited recent shootings in the neighborhood, but did not directly explain how the gunplay related to traffic enforcement. He noted that between July 2020 and June of this year, the precinct issued 6,085 parking violations and towed 484 vehicles near the area that is the subject of the suit. Before the suit was filed, cops at the precinct had encouraged Disability Rights New York to call regarding any accessibility concerns.

But Bannon, the prosecutor, writes that if a trial establishes the allegations are accurate, then the city is likely in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“The city cannot characterize vehicles blocking intersections, garbage cans on sidewalks, or curb cuts in disrepair as ‘temporary or isolated’ issues,” Bannon wrote. “This is particularly the case if, as plaintiffs allege, the city repeatedly fails to enforce accessibility requirements.”

With reporting by Stephen Nessen.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gothamist

19-year-old Brooklyn public school employee shot in head

Police say the shooting occurred around 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday near Avenue M and Utica Avenue. "I am absolutely heartbroken and outraged that one of our dedicated employees was senselessly made victim to random gun violence in southern Brooklyn this afternoon," the city schools chancellor says. [ more › ]
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Mourners gather for wake of man killed on L Train

Friends and family members gathered for a wake in Brooklyn Monday night to remember Tommy Bailey. Bailey was killed on Sept. 30, when he was stabbed in the neck on the L train. “Always humorous, always had something humorous to say, very pleasant, easygoing,” said Bailey’s former coworker, Jim Olive....
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Government
NBC New York

Crowd Chases Mercedes Benz Driver to NYPD Precinct After Pedestrian Hit

A scary pedestrian collision in the Bronx had a group of bystanders chasing the driver to the nearby police precinct Sunday evening, city officials said. The driver behind the wheel of a Mercedes Benz was traveling down Creston Avenue around 7:30 p.m. when he slammed into a man crossing at 183rd Street, the Department of Transportation said.
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Using Info Of Victim From Darien To Buy $47,900 Watch At NYC Store

A 55-year-old man is facing charges after investigators reported he used the information of a victim from Fairfield County to purchase a $47,905 watch. Darien Police officers responded to the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office in Paterson, New Jersey, on Thursday, Oct. 6, to take custody of Douglas Cantey, a resident of Paterson, who was wanted in an incident that was reported on April 3, the Darien Police Department said.
DARIEN, CT
Daily News

Woman bashed in back of head by stranger in unprovoked Manhattan subway attack

A woman was bashed in the back of the head by a stranger in an unprovoked Manhattan subway attack early Monday, police said. The 49-year-old victim was struck with an unknown object as she was getting on an uptown No. 2 train at the 110th St. station in Harlem about 2:25 a.m., cops said. She got off the train at 125th St. and reported the incident to police. The victim was treated at Harlem ...
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Federal Prosecutors#Parking Violations#Government Service#Manhattan Federal Court
fox5ny.com

NYC drugstores experiencing shoplifting crisis

NEW YORK - A higher number of New York City shoplifters are picking pharmacies, according to the NYPD, who say many of your neighborhood drug stores are choosing to close their doors. Police also point to the city's bail reform policies as only making the situation worse. Pasteur Pharmacy on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsTimes

GOP Candidate Punished by NYPD for Losing Gun, Going Rogue as a DJ

Anthony D’Esposito is running to replace retiring Rep. Kathleen Rice in New York’s 4th Congressional District. D’Esposito is a former New York City cop marketing himself as a law-and-order Republican, but as the New York Daily News reported on Monday, he had some issues following the rules when he was on the force.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Less than 25% of NY police submit data to FBI

he 911 operations center at Suffolk County Police Headquarters in Yaphank, New York on Sept. 19, 2022. Suffolk was among the 80 percent of New York police departments that did not submit crime data to the FBI. Police in New York City, Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester all failed to submit data. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

13-year-old groped by man on NYC subway train

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating after an adult male grabbed and groped a young 13-year-old victim on their buttocks. On Friday at around 4 p.m., inside the Astoria Boulevard station, the unknown male approached the thirteen-year-old and forcibly grabbed them. Police identified the suspect as a white male with long curly black hair, a black beer, and wearing a green t-shirt. Police today released a photo of the suspect and are asking the public to help them identify the man pictured in it. In 2022 indecent behavior and groping are on the rise The post 13-year-old groped by man on NYC subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

17-year-old NYC murder suspect arrested trying to hop subway turnstile

NEW YORK, NY – New York City Police Department has announced the arrest of a 17-year-old male subject 14 murder after being caught trying to jump a turnstile at a Brooklyn subway station. Xavier Lowe, a Bronx resident, was wanted for a deadly September gunpoint robbery-murder in the Bronx. Police said Lowe was captured after trying to hop a turnstile at the Grant Avenue subway station on Friday around 6:11 p.m. After his arrest, New York City Police Department connected him with the September 24th murder. He was charged with murder, manslaughter, and robbery. According to a police spokesperson, he The post 17-year-old NYC murder suspect arrested trying to hop subway turnstile appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
848
Post
466K+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy