WLWT 5
A crash is causing a major backup along I-275 near Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes and causing delays along northbound I-275 at State Route 28 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police and emergency crews are at the scene of a crash causing delays along the interstate near Milford, Tuesday afternoon.
Fox 19
UC Air Care flies motorcyclist from River Road crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A crash early Sunday evening left a motorcyclist in serious condition. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on US-50/River Road near Germany Lane in Addyston. A motorcyclist going west on US-50 collided with a van making a left turn out of INEOS, a plastics manufacturer, off Depot Drive, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
eaglecountryonline.com
Burlington Woman Dies From Injuries Sustained in Oct. 4 Crash
Briannah Pyles succumbed to her injuries last Friday, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office. (Boone County, Ky.) – A 19-year-old from Burlington has died from injuries sustained in a crash last week in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office announced today the passing of Briannah Pyles.
Man dead after motorcycle crash in Middletown ID’d
The Butler County Coroner's Office has since identified the man as 42-year-old Christopher C. Parshall of Middletown.
WLWT 5
Two lanes blocked on I-275 in Sharonville due to a crash
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The two center lanes are blocked on westbound I-275 in Sharonville after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation at 6:28 a.m. between the Mosteller...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash involving a police officer on Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Reports of a crash involving a police officer on Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
Motorcyclist killed in Middletown crash identified
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The motorcyclist killed over the weekend in a Middletown crash has been identified. Christopher Parshall, 42, of Middletown, died from injuries he suffered in Saturday’s wreck on Roosevelt Boulevard, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. The crash happened around 2:15 p.m., Middletown police...
Fox 19
19-year-old NKY woman dies from I-75 crash
WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 19-year-old woman has died from injuries she suffered in a crash last week on Interstate 75 south of the Richwood exit in northern Kentucky, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Brianna Pyles of Burlington was pronounced dead Friday at the University of Cincinnati...
WLWT 5
Reports of a multi-vehicle crash on State Route 32 in Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a multi-vehicle crash on State Route 32 in Williamsburg. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WRBI Radio
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck and killed in Aurora
— The identity of the victim of last Thursday’s deadly vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on US 50 in Aurora has been released by the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office. 39-year-old Brian Brown was a resident of the nearby Heart House homeless shelter. That accident remains under investigation. (Original story...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on AA Highway in Mentor
MENTOR, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on AA Highway in Mentor. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Hamilton mailman helps police track down suspect in crash and shooting
HAMILTON, Ohio — Two men are dead after a series of bizarre events that began with a crash and ended with one man being shot to death by police. The crash was between two cars on Fairgrove Avenue in Hamilton. Witnesses said they saw something unusual right away with...
WLWT 5
Coroner: 19-year-old woman dies days after crash along I-75 in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — A 19-year-old woman is dead after a crash involving a tractor-trailer along I-75 in Boone County last week. It happened on Oct. 4 around 12:04 a.m. when the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle was traveling in the left lane when it stopped for an unknown reason just over a hillcrest.
WLWT 5
Two lanes are blocked on the interstate in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-75 near Hopple Street has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. The two left lanes are blocked on northbound I-75 in Camp Washington after a crash, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police starting two-week traffic enforcement blitz Monday
CINCINNATI — Take it slow out on the roadways. Cincinnati police are starting a citywide traffic blitz Monday. The blitz will last two weeks, during which officers will issue tickets from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day through Oct. 21. Police used data and community input to identify...
sciotopost.com
Breaking -Serious Crash on 104 Just North of Pickaway County Line
FRANKLIN – Emergency crews are on the scene of serious two-vehicle crash around 3 pm. Accoridng to Franklin County they are asking people to avoid the area as first responders are on the scene of a serious vehicle crash on 104 just south of Hibbs Rd. in southwestern Franklin County.
wnewsj.com
1 person flown to hospital after crash in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — A 51-year-old man was flown by CareFlight to the hospital after an injury accident in Darke County Saturday afternoon. >>Man flown to hospital with life-threating injuries after crash in Shelby County. Deputies responded to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road at 1:49 p.m., according...
Comments / 1