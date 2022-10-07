ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
WLWT 5

A crash is causing a major backup along I-275 near Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes and causing delays along northbound I-275 at State Route 28 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police and emergency crews are at the scene of a crash causing delays along the interstate near Milford, Tuesday afternoon.
MILFORD, OH
Fox 19

UC Air Care flies motorcyclist from River Road crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A crash early Sunday evening left a motorcyclist in serious condition. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on US-50/River Road near Germany Lane in Addyston. A motorcyclist going west on US-50 collided with a van making a left turn out of INEOS, a plastics manufacturer, off Depot Drive, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
ADDYSTON, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Burlington Woman Dies From Injuries Sustained in Oct. 4 Crash

Briannah Pyles succumbed to her injuries last Friday, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office. (Boone County, Ky.) – A 19-year-old from Burlington has died from injuries sustained in a crash last week in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office announced today the passing of Briannah Pyles.
BURLINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#I 275#Wilmington#Batavia#Gmc#Nissan#Fire Department#Odot
WLWT 5

Two lanes blocked on I-275 in Sharonville due to a crash

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The two center lanes are blocked on westbound I-275 in Sharonville after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation at 6:28 a.m. between the Mosteller...
SHARONVILLE, OH
Fox 19

Motorcyclist killed in Middletown crash identified

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The motorcyclist killed over the weekend in a Middletown crash has been identified. Christopher Parshall, 42, of Middletown, died from injuries he suffered in Saturday’s wreck on Roosevelt Boulevard, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. The crash happened around 2:15 p.m., Middletown police...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

19-year-old NKY woman dies from I-75 crash

WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 19-year-old woman has died from injuries she suffered in a crash last week on Interstate 75 south of the Richwood exit in northern Kentucky, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Brianna Pyles of Burlington was pronounced dead Friday at the University of Cincinnati...
BURLINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a multi-vehicle crash on State Route 32 in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a multi-vehicle crash on State Route 32 in Williamsburg. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WILLIAMSBURG, OH
WRBI Radio

UPDATE: Pedestrian struck and killed in Aurora

— The identity of the victim of last Thursday’s deadly vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on US 50 in Aurora has been released by the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office. 39-year-old Brian Brown was a resident of the nearby Heart House homeless shelter. That accident remains under investigation. (Original story...
AURORA, IN
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on AA Highway in Mentor

MENTOR, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on AA Highway in Mentor. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
MENTOR, KY
WLWT 5

Two lanes are blocked on the interstate in Camp Washington

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-75 near Hopple Street has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. The two left lanes are blocked on northbound I-75 in Camp Washington after a crash, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 person flown to hospital after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A 51-year-old man was flown by CareFlight to the hospital after an injury accident in Darke County Saturday afternoon. >>Man flown to hospital with life-threating injuries after crash in Shelby County. Deputies responded to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road at 1:49 p.m., according...
DARKE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy