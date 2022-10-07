ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit, NJ

Union Township Fire Department’s annual Open House

The Union Township Fire Department held their annual open house on Saturday, October 8, 2022. The free family event featured hot dogs, snacks, a bounce house, obstacle course, fire hose spray station, firehouse tours, a smoke/safety trailer, vehicle extrication demo and other demonstrations.
UNION, NJ
Renna Media

Open House at the Caldwell Parsonage

The Caldwell Parsonage invites visitors to an open house on Saturday and Sunday, October 15 and 16, from 12 noon to 5 p.m. The event is part of Union County’s annual Four Centuries in a Weekend. “Rev. James Caldwell,” aka Doc Burkhardt, will greet guests on Sunday. Student docents will provide tours of the Parsonage and of the adjacent Tool Museum in the carriage house.
UNION, NJ
Renna Media

Madison Public Library October Programs

All lecture programs are online via Zoom. You will receive Zoom instructions and online meeting information in your registration confirmation email in addition to a reminder email prior to the date of the program. Please register at madisonnjlibrary.org. When There Were Witches: An Exploration of the Salem Witch Trials. Tuesday,...
MADISON, NJ
Renna Media

College Club of Fanwood-Scotch Plains to host author, Michael C. Gabriele

The College Club of Fanwood-Scotch Plains will host New Jersey historian and author, Michael C. Gabriele on October 17 at Fanwood Presbyterian Church, 74 Martine Ave., Fanwood (McDermott Street entrance). The program is free and the public is invited to attend. “Stories from New Jersey Diners”, published in 2019 by...
FANWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Car Fire Disrupts Traffic On Garden State Parkway

A car fire closed one lane of the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County, authorities said. The fire was reported at about 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 on the parkway northbound north of Exit 117 in Aberdeen Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. One of three...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

2 trapped in vehicle after striking tree on I-78 in Somerset County

WARREN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – Two people were trapped in a vehicle after striking a tree on Interstate 78 in Somerset County Tuesday morning, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. The crash happened at 9:56 a.m. on I-78 westbound at milepost 38 in Warren...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Why does this N.J. teacher always keep an empty chair in his classroom? The answer will inspire you.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A single empty chair in the back of a classroom marks an important metaphor and life lesson for students of New Jersey teacher Daniel Gill. Gill, who has been an educator in Montclair, N.J., for 53 years, teaches social studies at Glenfield Middle School, according to NJ.com, the Advance/SILive.com’s sister site. Generations of students understand what the empty chair symbolizes — and it inspired other schools to do the same.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
monvalleyindependent.com

Long Branch site of violent crash

Firefighters from Roscoe, Stockdale and California Borough were called to a busy and seemingly dangerous intersection in Long Branch Monday after a car flipped over and caught fire. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe...
LONG BRANCH, NJ

