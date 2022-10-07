Read full article on original website
Related
wnewsj.com
‘23 just around the corner and we need your local photos for calendar
The News Journal is proud to produce your sixth annual community calendar. Photo submissions are open from now until November 9. Over the last six years we have received a thousand photo submissions, and we will choose the 2023 calendar photos on November 11. To be considered for the upcoming year please send any photo that was taken in Clinton County to [email protected]
wnewsj.com
Garden club at Branstrator farm
Jon Branstrator’s farm in Clarksville was the location of the October 10 meeting of the Wilmington Garden Club. Did the weather ever cooperate! It was a gorgeous day to tour this managed biodiversity of a prairie ecosystem which existed long before the traditional corn and beans which now dominate local agriculture.
wnewsj.com
Volunteers adding edible landscaping, beauty at Sugartree Ministries Center
WILMINGTON — Fruit trees and herbs have been planted in front of the Sugartree Ministries building on Main Street as part of a permaculture project that will offer edible landscaping and beauty. Wilmington College students and community members volunteered to assist project organizer Cassi DeHart Carter plant peach, apple...
wnewsj.com
Remember to not forget … something
“Remember, Ann, I am the doctor and you are the nurse.”. “Remember, Ann, you are the one who wanted to drive.” (Parking with the right rear wheel on the sidewalk) “Why are you wearing that?” — Three teenage daughters. “What now, Ann, what now?” — Neighbor observing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 19
VIDEO: Thieves take pumpkins, destroy mailboxes on the West Side
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thieves are stealing pumpkins from front porches and using them to bowl over mailboxes on the West Side of Cincinnati. Jennifer Tierney lives in Mack near Green and Miami townships. She’s one of several neighbors to wake Monday morning to her mailbox damaged. “Doors won’t close,”...
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • B-SHOC Community Family Concert featuring the upbeat, exciting and entertaining Christian evangelist is free with live concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Murphy Theatre. Doors open 6 p.m., pre-show at 6:30. (At 5 p.m. is Sensory Friendly Concert.) Door prizes include new bicycle, gift cards, cash and more.
wnewsj.com
Kiwanis presents grants to nonprofits
WILMINGTON — The Kiwanis Club of Wilmington received a grant from the Ohio Kiwanis Foundation in the spring to fund supplemental programming and supplies to Harvest of Gold and Clinton County Youth Council. Harvest of Gold was able to buy a new printer and educational supplies to help with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
linknky.com
Trouble again with trucks in Erlanger’s Cherry Hill: ‘A never-ending battle’
Tractor trailers were again the topic of conversation at the Erlanger City Council meeting after a semi-truck drove on Sycamore Tree Lane in the Cherry Hill subdivision — a street that cannot handle the size or weight of the trucks, even though mapping apps often direct drivers along the street formerly known as Erlanger Road.
wnewsj.com
BREAKING: Honda, LG battery plant in Fayette County to employ 2,200
Honda has selected neighboring Fayette County for an electric vehicle (EV) battery plant. In a joint venture, Honda and LG Energy Solution will invest $3.5 billion in the new Fayette County battery plant, which will create at least 2,200 new jobs, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday morning. The site is...
WLWT 5
2022 trick-or-treat times around Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Halloween is slowly creeping up, meaning it's almost time for candy. Here's a list of all the trick-or-treat nights we know about so far. (An "*" indicates trick or treat times from last year, 2022 times will be updated once they're released by the city or neighborhood)
wyso.org
Resurrecting the Springfield, Ohio burying grounds
The cemetery has gone by many names in the past, but most people in the region might know it as the Columbia Street Cemetery, since that is the road that it currently sits on. But originally, it was simply called the Springfield Burying Grounds. “When the first burial happens in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day in the Miami Valley?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
wnewsj.com
Long road steering Honda to Fayette Co.; years of hard work and planning pay off with $3.5 billion plant
It is not by luck or accident that Honda announced it will be building a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Fayette County, Ohio. And, it’s not by luck or accident that the county will be getting the 2,200 well-paying jobs that come with the new facility. It...
wnewsj.com
Two properties on same street being transformed in Wilmington
Three parcels down from where a vacant, blighted house on South Wall Street was being razed Monday there is a new house under construction on land where another vacant residential structure was previously demolished through the Clinton County Land Bank program. This construction site is one of 41 Clinton County Land Bank transformed properties, according to the “Our Progress” page on the Land Bank’s website, which features ‘Before’ and ‘After’ photos. There are 17 Land Bank-owned properties around the county currently available for purchase, the website stated Monday.
wnewsj.com
Local Briefs: Location change for Blanchester Schools meeting
The Blanchester Board of Education regular meeting for Monday, October 17 is being moved to the Westboro Methodist Church, at 110 Jonesboro Road, Midland.
wnewsj.com
Past becomes the present at Talking Tombstones
WILMINGTON — The Clinton County History Center held its second annual Talking Tombstones cemetery walk on a crisp but mainly sunny Saturday morning and afternoon at Sugar Grove Cemetery. The Center’s largest annual fundraiser featured a variety of local residents in historical costumes portraying former Clinton Countians and recounting...
Times Gazette
Prohibited from owning animals
A 20-year-old Sabina woman is prohibited from owning any animals for five years after she admitted last week to abandoning guinea pigs and cats. Taylor Stevens pleaded guilty in Washington Court House Municipal Court to one charge of abandoning animals and two charges of prohibitions concerning companion animals. After seven weeks of searching for Stevens, humane agents were able to locate her in Sabina where they served her with 21 charges relating to the incident, according to the Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS).
wnewsj.com
Hero Quilts for veteran couple
The Hero Quilt Committee — armed with quilts provided by the Clinton County Quilters — stopped by the Charles and Leslie Rose residence recently to thank them for their service and present each of them with a Hero Quilt. The couple met and married when they were both...
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
Comments / 0