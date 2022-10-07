ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH

wnewsj.com

‘23 just around the corner and we need your local photos for calendar

The News Journal is proud to produce your sixth annual community calendar. Photo submissions are open from now until November 9. Over the last six years we have received a thousand photo submissions, and we will choose the 2023 calendar photos on November 11. To be considered for the upcoming year please send any photo that was taken in Clinton County to [email protected]
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Garden club at Branstrator farm

Jon Branstrator’s farm in Clarksville was the location of the October 10 meeting of the Wilmington Garden Club. Did the weather ever cooperate! It was a gorgeous day to tour this managed biodiversity of a prairie ecosystem which existed long before the traditional corn and beans which now dominate local agriculture.
CLARKSVILLE, OH
wnewsj.com

Volunteers adding edible landscaping, beauty at Sugartree Ministries Center

WILMINGTON — Fruit trees and herbs have been planted in front of the Sugartree Ministries building on Main Street as part of a permaculture project that will offer edible landscaping and beauty. Wilmington College students and community members volunteered to assist project organizer Cassi DeHart Carter plant peach, apple...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Remember to not forget … something

“Remember, Ann, I am the doctor and you are the nurse.”. “Remember, Ann, you are the one who wanted to drive.” (Parking with the right rear wheel on the sidewalk) “Why are you wearing that?” — Three teenage daughters. “What now, Ann, what now?” — Neighbor observing...
WILMINGTON, OH
Fox 19

VIDEO: Thieves take pumpkins, destroy mailboxes on the West Side

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thieves are stealing pumpkins from front porches and using them to bowl over mailboxes on the West Side of Cincinnati. Jennifer Tierney lives in Mack near Green and Miami townships. She’s one of several neighbors to wake Monday morning to her mailbox damaged. “Doors won’t close,”...
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • B-SHOC Community Family Concert featuring the upbeat, exciting and entertaining Christian evangelist is free with live concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Murphy Theatre. Doors open 6 p.m., pre-show at 6:30. (At 5 p.m. is Sensory Friendly Concert.) Door prizes include new bicycle, gift cards, cash and more.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Kiwanis presents grants to nonprofits

WILMINGTON — The Kiwanis Club of Wilmington received a grant from the Ohio Kiwanis Foundation in the spring to fund supplemental programming and supplies to Harvest of Gold and Clinton County Youth Council. Harvest of Gold was able to buy a new printer and educational supplies to help with...
WILMINGTON, OH
WLWT 5

2022 trick-or-treat times around Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Halloween is slowly creeping up, meaning it's almost time for candy. Here's a list of all the trick-or-treat nights we know about so far. (An "*" indicates trick or treat times from last year, 2022 times will be updated once they're released by the city or neighborhood)
CINCINNATI, OH
wyso.org

Resurrecting the Springfield, Ohio burying grounds

The cemetery has gone by many names in the past, but most people in the region might know it as the Columbia Street Cemetery, since that is the road that it currently sits on. But originally, it was simply called the Springfield Burying Grounds. “When the first burial happens in...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day in the Miami Valley?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
DAYTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Two properties on same street being transformed in Wilmington

Three parcels down from where a vacant, blighted house on South Wall Street was being razed Monday there is a new house under construction on land where another vacant residential structure was previously demolished through the Clinton County Land Bank program. This construction site is one of 41 Clinton County Land Bank transformed properties, according to the “Our Progress” page on the Land Bank’s website, which features ‘Before’ and ‘After’ photos. There are 17 Land Bank-owned properties around the county currently available for purchase, the website stated Monday.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Past becomes the present at Talking Tombstones

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County History Center held its second annual Talking Tombstones cemetery walk on a crisp but mainly sunny Saturday morning and afternoon at Sugar Grove Cemetery. The Center’s largest annual fundraiser featured a variety of local residents in historical costumes portraying former Clinton Countians and recounting...
Times Gazette

Prohibited from owning animals

A 20-year-old Sabina woman is prohibited from owning any animals for five years after she admitted last week to abandoning guinea pigs and cats. Taylor Stevens pleaded guilty in Washington Court House Municipal Court to one charge of abandoning animals and two charges of prohibitions concerning companion animals. After seven weeks of searching for Stevens, humane agents were able to locate her in Sabina where they served her with 21 charges relating to the incident, according to the Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS).
SABINA, OH
wnewsj.com

Hero Quilts for veteran couple

The Hero Quilt Committee — armed with quilts provided by the Clinton County Quilters — stopped by the Charles and Leslie Rose residence recently to thank them for their service and present each of them with a Hero Quilt. The couple met and married when they were both...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH

