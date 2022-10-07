ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

DUI Head-On Collision | Buena Park

10.10.2022 | 12:01 AM | BUENA PARK – Just after midnight, authorities responded to reports of a traffic collision. Arriving units found two vehicles involved in a possible head on crash. One was transported to a local area hospital in full arrest. DUI and speed is suspected in the...
BUENA PARK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found dead in South Gate

SOUTH GATE, Calif. – A man was killed Tuesday in an unincorporated area of South Gate and sheriff’s detectives are assisting the South Gate Police Department with the investigation. Deputies were called at 1:19 a.m. to the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue, east of Alameda Street where they...
SOUTH GATE, CA
Key News Network

Woman Carjacked at Santa Clarita Gas Station

Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: A woman was carjacked after pulling into a busy Valencia gas station on Monday, Oct. 10, in the Valencia neighborhood of Santa Clarita. The brazen, daytime crime occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at the Shell fuel station near the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in fatal crash near Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. – Authorities Saturday identified a man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in an unincorporated area near Lancaster. Frank Garcia, 31, was the victim, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. He was driving westbound on Avenue J about 7:05 a.m. Friday with two...
LANCASTER, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Deputies Investigating Gas Station Carjacking In Valencia

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are investigating a carjacking that occurred at a gas station in Valencia Monday evening. At around 5 p.m deputies received reports of a carjacking at the Shell Station on the corner of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard. The suspect is thought...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man dies after shootout with LAPD in Wilmington

WILMINGTON (CNS) – A suspect is dead after exchanging gunfire with police officers early Tuesday in Wilmington. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Quay Avenue near the Port of Long Beach where officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Harbor Division responded to a call for assistance for a possible stolen vehicle that lead to a foot pursuit when the suspect fled the car.
LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

Two Women Ejected in Solo Roll Over Crash | Apple Valley

10.08.2022 | 10:07 PM | APPLE VALLEY – Two women were ejected from a solo vehicle roll over. Vehicle rolled on the dirt portion of Johnson Road east of Central Road. Two Air ambulances were ordered to land a Apple Valley Airport. Victims were transported by ground ambulance to...
APPLE VALLEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Child reported missing in Lancaster has been found

LANCASTER, Calif. – A 9-year-old girl who went missing from her Lancaster home has been found, authorities said Monday. Devine Sims was last seen about 11:30 a.m. Sunday at her residence in the 44700 block of 5th Street East, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The girl...
LANCASTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death in Lancaster motel

LANCASTER, Calif. – A man was fatally wounded early Monday morning in a shooting at a Lancaster motel. The shooting was reported about 12:30 a.m. in the 43500 block of 17th Street West, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Records show the crime occured at the Lancaster inn.
LANCASTER, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Driver Airlifted After Truck Plunges 1,000 Feet Down Canyon

One person was airlifted to the hospital on Sunday after their truck plunged 1,000 feet down a canyon north of Santa Clarita. At 2:45 p.m. Sunday, emergency responders received reports of a vehicle over the side of a canyon on Dry Gulch Road between San Francisquito Canyon Road and Lake Hughes Road, north of Santa Clarita, according to California Highway Patrol incident logs.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

70-year-old dies after woman runs over him with his own car, California police say

A 70-year-old man died after a woman intentionally ran him over with his own car and fled, California authorities said. Sonia Sovereign, 32, is accused of driving Valeriy Saakyan’s car and striking him in a parking lot at Griffith Park in Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 8 at about 3 p.m., a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman run over by big rig in Echo Park

LOS ANGELES – A woman who was fatally run over by a big rig while sleeping in an Echo Park parking lot was publicly identified Monday. The coroner’s office said 33-year-old Natalie Schaffer died from traumatic injuries in an accident. The accident occurred about 1 a.m. Tuesday at...
LOS ANGELES, CA

