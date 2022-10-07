WILMINGTON (CNS) – A suspect is dead after exchanging gunfire with police officers early Tuesday in Wilmington. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Quay Avenue near the Port of Long Beach where officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Harbor Division responded to a call for assistance for a possible stolen vehicle that lead to a foot pursuit when the suspect fled the car.

