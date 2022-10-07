Read full article on original website
vvng.com
Phelan man ID’d as motorcyclist killed in crash on I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist killed in a crash on the I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass was identified as Eduardo C. Zaragoza, a 30-year-old resident of Phelan. The fatal crash happened on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at about 4:21 am, on the northbound I-15, near the...
onscene.tv
DUI Head-On Collision | Buena Park
10.10.2022 | 12:01 AM | BUENA PARK – Just after midnight, authorities responded to reports of a traffic collision. Arriving units found two vehicles involved in a possible head on crash. One was transported to a local area hospital in full arrest. DUI and speed is suspected in the...
vvng.com
UPDATE: Woman dies after jumping from Main Street bridge near the railroad tracks in Hesperia
UPDATE 10/11 — On Tuesday morning sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez provided VVNG with an update and said the 46-year-old female jumped from the bridge and was later pronounced deceased. The female had jumped prior to deputies arriving on scene. HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was rushed to...
Motorcycle Pursuit from Los Angeles County to Fontana Ends in Crash
Fontana, San Bernardino County, CA: A motorcyclist crashed in the city of Fontana ending a high-speed pursuit that began in Los Angeles County early Monday morning, Oct. 10, around 2:45 a.m. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station officers attempted to pull over a motorcycle for high speeds eastbound on the...
2urbangirls.com
Man found dead in South Gate
SOUTH GATE, Calif. – A man was killed Tuesday in an unincorporated area of South Gate and sheriff’s detectives are assisting the South Gate Police Department with the investigation. Deputies were called at 1:19 a.m. to the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue, east of Alameda Street where they...
Woman Carjacked at Santa Clarita Gas Station
Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: A woman was carjacked after pulling into a busy Valencia gas station on Monday, Oct. 10, in the Valencia neighborhood of Santa Clarita. The brazen, daytime crime occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at the Shell fuel station near the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in fatal crash near Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. – Authorities Saturday identified a man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in an unincorporated area near Lancaster. Frank Garcia, 31, was the victim, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. He was driving westbound on Avenue J about 7:05 a.m. Friday with two...
signalscv.com
Vehicle over the side prompts rope rescue near San Francisquito Canyon
A crash that occurred at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Sunday resulted in an airlift rescue of two people by the Los Angeles County Fire Department Search and Rescue Team, according to California Highway Patrol logs. The logs stated that a single vehicle had plunged 700 feet off the west side...
Santa Clarita Radio
Deputies Investigating Gas Station Carjacking In Valencia
Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are investigating a carjacking that occurred at a gas station in Valencia Monday evening. At around 5 p.m deputies received reports of a carjacking at the Shell Station on the corner of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard. The suspect is thought...
2urbangirls.com
Man dies after shootout with LAPD in Wilmington
WILMINGTON (CNS) – A suspect is dead after exchanging gunfire with police officers early Tuesday in Wilmington. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Quay Avenue near the Port of Long Beach where officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Harbor Division responded to a call for assistance for a possible stolen vehicle that lead to a foot pursuit when the suspect fled the car.
onscene.tv
Two Women Ejected in Solo Roll Over Crash | Apple Valley
10.08.2022 | 10:07 PM | APPLE VALLEY – Two women were ejected from a solo vehicle roll over. Vehicle rolled on the dirt portion of Johnson Road east of Central Road. Two Air ambulances were ordered to land a Apple Valley Airport. Victims were transported by ground ambulance to...
2urbangirls.com
Child reported missing in Lancaster has been found
LANCASTER, Calif. – A 9-year-old girl who went missing from her Lancaster home has been found, authorities said Monday. Devine Sims was last seen about 11:30 a.m. Sunday at her residence in the 44700 block of 5th Street East, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The girl...
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in Lancaster motel
LANCASTER, Calif. – A man was fatally wounded early Monday morning in a shooting at a Lancaster motel. The shooting was reported about 12:30 a.m. in the 43500 block of 17th Street West, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Records show the crime occured at the Lancaster inn.
SUV Goes Over Embankment of 405 Freeway Off-Ramp in Hawthorne; Man Killed
A man was found dead inside a white SUV that went down an embankment of an off-ramp from the San Diego (405) Freeway in Hawthorne tonight, prompting the California Highway Patrol to shut down the ramp.
Santa Clarita Radio
Driver Airlifted After Truck Plunges 1,000 Feet Down Canyon
One person was airlifted to the hospital on Sunday after their truck plunged 1,000 feet down a canyon north of Santa Clarita. At 2:45 p.m. Sunday, emergency responders received reports of a vehicle over the side of a canyon on Dry Gulch Road between San Francisquito Canyon Road and Lake Hughes Road, north of Santa Clarita, according to California Highway Patrol incident logs.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
70-year-old dies after woman runs over him with his own car, California police say
A 70-year-old man died after a woman intentionally ran him over with his own car and fled, California authorities said. Sonia Sovereign, 32, is accused of driving Valeriy Saakyan’s car and striking him in a parking lot at Griffith Park in Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 8 at about 3 p.m., a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department said.
Man strikes co-worker with cleaver at Chino Hills grocery store after ongoing dispute: Police
A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly striking his co-worker with a cleaver multiple times at a Chino Hills grocery store amid an ongoing dispute, authorities said Monday. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday at the 99 Ranch Market, located at 2959 Chino Avenue, according to the San Bernardino County […]
Police trying to identify boy found in Torrance
A boy who police say “appears nonverbal” was found in Torrance today, and authorities sought the public’s help to identify him. The boy, who may have autism, was found about 5:50 a.m. near Madrona Avenue and Torrance Boulevard.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID San Bernardino man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. – The man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens over the weekend was a San Bernardino resident, authorities said Monday. Carlos Alvarez Diaz, 39, died inside a vehicle, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at approximately 1:09 a.m. Saturday...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman run over by big rig in Echo Park
LOS ANGELES – A woman who was fatally run over by a big rig while sleeping in an Echo Park parking lot was publicly identified Monday. The coroner’s office said 33-year-old Natalie Schaffer died from traumatic injuries in an accident. The accident occurred about 1 a.m. Tuesday at...
