Ford Tech ACE program revs up work-based learning at Elko High School
ELKO — Elko High School Automotive Technology students will now have access to the same training factory certified Ford technicians receive thanks to Gallagher Ford and the New Ford Tech-ACE (Automotive Career Exploration) program. The national ACE program is a partnership between Ford Motor Co., Ford/Lincoln dealerships and automotive...
Meet the candidates: Bert K. Gurr, Assembly District 33
I am a candidate for NV Assembly District 33, which now includes about two-thirds of Elko County, most of Eureka, all of White Pine and Lincoln Counties and about two-thirds of Nye County. I believe it is one of the largest House Districts in the country. We have traveled most of the district and I can report that there are great people in this district who support our Constitution and Bill of Rights.
Nevada Gold Mines supports DRI’s Nevada Robotics
RENO — To address the economic need for a strong STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) workforce in Nevada, the goal is to bring robotics and engineering to every school across the state. With support from Nevada Gold Mines, Nevada’s educators are able to increase STEM education in the classroom with hands-on robotics training and support.
Meet the candidates: Susan Neal, Elko County School Board District 1
My name is Susan Neal. In October, I was appointed to Elko County School Board District 1 and would like to continue my work in this position. I retired in 2012 from the Elko County School District after 28 years as an educator. Originally from South Dakota, I moved to Elko County for a teaching position in West Wendover where I spent 8 years teaching 8th and 5th grade and 8 years in Elko teaching 6th grade. The next twelve years I provided professional development to teachers and staff with a focus on technology. I also coordinated online classes for grades 7-12. I have been a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) volunteer for ten years. A CASA is the voice and advocate for children who have been abused and neglected.
BLM Elko District lifting fire restrictions this weekend
ELKO -- Due to cooler temperatures, the Elko District is rescinding some fire restrictions effective October 15. “With various hunting seasons ramping up and visitors taking advantage of the cooler weather, there is a greater presence on the landscape. We are asking everyone to continue to be safe, situationally aware, and responsible on public lands,” said Gerald Dixon, District Manager.
Hospital staff wears pink for awareness
Staff members at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital wore pink last week to mark the arrival of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Throughout October, NNRH is offering discounted pricing on screening mammograms for women ages 40 and above. “We know that mammograms save lives,” said Becky Jones, the hospital’s chief nursing officer....
Ambulance service to soon be 24/7 in Spring Creek
ELKO – Ambulance service in Spring Creek will be advancing toward the long-sought 24-hour, seven-day service now that Elko County Commissioners have approved leasing a house for temporary quarters and plans are progressing to expand the fire station on Licht Parkway to include the ambulance service. Emergency Medical Services...
Letter: Thank you for years of caring
On Oct. 1, 2022, we lost our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother to dementia. Over the past seven years, Patti Harris was lovingly cared for by many nurses and CNAs in the memory care unit, Garden Court, of Highland Manor, and her family was supported by many others during that time.
Meet the candidates: Bryan Drake, Elko Justice of the Peace Dept. B
Great citizens of Elko County, Bryan Drake here running for Elko Justice of the Peace. The election is rapidly approaching for this extremely important office. I have been absolutely humbled and inspired by the amount of support and assistance I have received so far during this amazing journey. I have...
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO -- Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital will provide free flu shots on Saturday, Oct. 15, to everyone who needs one, ages 4 and up. The drive-through clinic will be held in the hospital parking lot (2001 Errecart Blvd.) from 8 a.m. to noon. While the flu shots are completely free, the public is encouraged to bring a donation of canned food which the hospital will distribute to local food banks.
Letter: No longer contributing to the county fair
First, I would like to start by thanking the Elko County Fair Board and past boards for allowing me to be a part of the Elko County Fair and the Elko County Fair Board for 36 years. I whole heartedly enjoyed every position I held. It is evident that I enjoyed every fair as I returned to help year and after year. Out of 36 years, I only missed the 2020 “No Fair” celebration due to health problems and doctor’s orders. At that time, the Board President decided to remove me from the Vice Presidents Chair position without discussing the decision with me or showing me any amount of respect that I believe I had earned.
Police seek witnesses to injury
ELKO – A woman was found dazed and injured near an Idaho Street intersection, and police believe she may have been struck by a vehicle. Police were called to a location near 11th and Idaho streets at 5:49 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, on a report of an “unknown problem/medical call,” where they found the 43-year-old victim awake but incoherent and confused.
Trail Center now on winter hours
ELKO — The California Trail Interpretive Center has resumed a five-day per week schedule. Operating hours are Wednesday through Sunday 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Located eight miles west of Elko at the Hunter exit on Interstate 80, the CTIC is a favorite place to visit for the local public and travelers.
Elko boys blitz through Fallon, Lowry
WINNEMUCCA — Over the weekend, the Elko boys soccer team played two games that everyone in the 3A North-East is more accustomed to seeing. After an up-and-down start to the year, the Indians closed out the first half of its league schedule with a pair of blowout wins on the road.
Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Elko: Generally clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Elko will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Haystack burns off Mountain City Highway
ELKO – An early morning fire consumed a haystack on a ranch off Mountain City Highway. Multiple agencies responded around 4 a.m. Friday as the fire began to spread to wildlands. Elko County Fire Protection District Station 21, City of Elko Fire Department-Lee Engine Company Volunteers, and Nevada Division of Forestry knocked down the blaze.
Lady Indians show grit against Fallon
ELKO — In a pair of home games, the Elko volleyball team split its matches — the Lady Indians playing some of its best ball and some of its worst in the same stretch. On Wednesday, Elko appeared poised for a relatively-comfortable victory against Fallon but needed to fight tooth and nail for a five-set victory in extra points.
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (14) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Gary W. Green, 71, of Elko was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at 2944 Mountain City Highway for violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence. James M. Huskey, 55, of Boise was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at Clover Avenue and Castle Street in Wells for possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to obey sex offender laws or regulations. Bail: $25,000.
