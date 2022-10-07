Read full article on original website
JoJo Siwa's Girlfriend Avery Cyrus Surprised Her In The Middle Of Disney World And Asked To Make Things Official
JoJo and Avery were first linked in September following JoJo's split from ex Kylie Prew this summer.
Elko Daily Free Press
Jamie Lee Curtis has 'written to Disney' about making a 'Freaky Friday' sequel
During an episode of The View, the original Freaky Friday star expressed interest in creating a sequel to the 2003 body-swapping comedy alongside original co-star Lindsay Lohan. The film, based on a novel by Mary Rodgers, was remade again in 2018 as a Disney Channel TV movie and as a 2020 horror version. However, although others have taken on the franchise Jamie previously told fans in Mexico City during the Halloween Ends press tour that she would "absolutely" star in another Freaky Friday.
Lana Del Rey will feature on Taylor Swift's 'Midnights'
In anticipation of her forthcoming album, 'Midnights,' Swift has been hosting a segment called "Midnights Mayhem With Me" on TikTok. During the late-night episodes, Swift has been revealing the titles of the album's songs with the help of a bingo cage. She reveals the track name of whichever corresponding number she pulls from the cage. During the final episode, Swift announced that Lana Del Rey will feature on the album's fourth song.
‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34: Derek and Claire Say ‘Big Brother Trauma’ Made Them Not Trust Fellow Contestants
Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss admitted they had trouble trusting their fellow contestants on 'The Amazing Race' due to 'Big Brother trauma.'
Diddy on Kim Porter’s Death – ‘I Hope I Can Find Somebody Who Can Love Me Like That Again’
Diddy and Kim Porter dated on-and-off for a decade. The couple shared four children. Porter died in 2018.
Mariah Carey always travels with one thing
Mariah Carey always travels with conditioner. The 'Fantasy' singer admitted she often felt out of place growing up as a mixed-race child and thinks her position was highlighted with uncertainty around her hair and how best to treat it, something she understands better now she's older. She explained to Sunday...
People Who Are Poly Or Non-Monogamous, What Do You Wish People Would Understand About Your Relationship?
If you've ever been in a polyamorous, non-monogamous, kink, swinging, alternative, or non-traditional relationship, it's finally your turn to let the world know what's really up.
