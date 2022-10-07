ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko Daily Free Press

Jamie Lee Curtis has 'written to Disney' about making a 'Freaky Friday' sequel

During an episode of The View, the original Freaky Friday star expressed interest in creating a sequel to the 2003 body-swapping comedy alongside original co-star Lindsay Lohan. The film, based on a novel by Mary Rodgers, was remade again in 2018 as a Disney Channel TV movie and as a 2020 horror version. However, although others have taken on the franchise Jamie previously told fans in Mexico City during the Halloween Ends press tour that she would "absolutely" star in another Freaky Friday.
Elko Daily Free Press

Lana Del Rey will feature on Taylor Swift's 'Midnights'

In anticipation of her forthcoming album, 'Midnights,' Swift has been hosting a segment called "Midnights Mayhem With Me" on TikTok. During the late-night episodes, Swift has been revealing the titles of the album's songs with the help of a bingo cage. She reveals the track name of whichever corresponding number she pulls from the cage. During the final episode, Swift announced that Lana Del Rey will feature on the album's fourth song.
Elko Daily Free Press

Mariah Carey always travels with one thing

Mariah Carey always travels with conditioner. The 'Fantasy' singer admitted she often felt out of place growing up as a mixed-race child and thinks her position was highlighted with uncertainty around her hair and how best to treat it, something she understands better now she's older. She explained to Sunday...
