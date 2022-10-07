During an episode of The View, the original Freaky Friday star expressed interest in creating a sequel to the 2003 body-swapping comedy alongside original co-star Lindsay Lohan. The film, based on a novel by Mary Rodgers, was remade again in 2018 as a Disney Channel TV movie and as a 2020 horror version. However, although others have taken on the franchise Jamie previously told fans in Mexico City during the Halloween Ends press tour that she would "absolutely" star in another Freaky Friday.

MOVIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO