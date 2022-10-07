Sun Prairie Rotary Club donates $25,000 for library expansion

A hybrid meeting of the Rotary Club of Sun Prairie on Oct. 4 witnessed the Sun Prairie Rotary Foundation donate $25,000 to the Sun Prairie Public Library for its $3.5 million Next Chapter campaign.

Sun Prairie Library Director Svetha Hetzler and Sun Prairie Library Foundation Executive Director Theresa Stevens were on hand at the Colonial Club during the Rotary meeting—that featured in-person and virtual attendees—to accept a giant check and the actual check from Sun Prairie Rotary Foundation President Chad Wiedmeyer and Sun Prairie Rotary Club President John Holevoet.

The donation followed a brief presentation from Stevens, who asked Hetzler to distribute Sun Prairie Library Foundation folders containing pledge forms and more information about the Next Chapter Campaign.

During her presentation, Stevens outlined one of the most frequently asked questions about the Next Chapter Campaign.

“A lot of people have asked through the planning phase and our campaign planning study—why is there this need? We have a beautiful library, why do we need to expand it?” Steven asked.

“What a lot of people don’t understand is yes, we do have a beautiful library. It is a beautiful building when it was opened in May 1999. Since that time, our community has grown 80%,” said Stevens, a former District 2 Alder in Sun Prairie.

“We always talk about Sun Prairie as a rapidly growing city—that’s not a surprise,” Stevens added. “But in terms of our physical structures in the city, the city hasn’t really expanded those services in the same way or at the same pace that the school district has.

“And so this is one of those really profound and very important structures and infrastructure that we need to reinvest in,” Stevens said. “So with that space, ironically, we’re also expanding the library by 80%.”

Stevens said the new space can really help the library with more connections, provide more space to gather and connect with each other and with others.

“We want to make sure that we’re reflecting the rich heritage and diversity of our community,” Stevens said. “The community has changed in the last 25 years and we want to make sure that everyone feels welcome and exemplified in this space.”

Along with that frequently asked question, the folder contains a list of other frequently asked questions of library supporters that include ‘why are you supporting the library?’ and ‘why is this important?’

“We gave you a real quick answer sheet really—a lot of these questions have been asked of us many, many times, and you will probably hear them again,” Stevens said. “So we wanted to make sure that you felt like you have appropriate responses that really reflect what they’re doing in our program.”

The foundation has also recently completed the silent phase of its fundraising campaign with the completion of the 100 Extraordinary Women fundraiser that asked 100 women to give $1,000 or more. That recently concluded, according to the Sun Prairie Library Foundation website.

The Sun Prairie City Council recently committed $16.5 million to match the foundation’s $3.5 million fundraising goal for the expansion plan. Among the new amenities in the expanded library will be a second entrance to the library, an outdoor expansion area for the Children’s Storytime and other children’s programming, an outdoor amphitheater with seating for 250 to allow for expanded programming and musical performances, expanded youth services, a dedicated area for teens, additional meeting spaces and study rooms, a new makerspace, reorganized staff areas as well as updates to the Renk Reading Room and the Community Room. That is in addition to much-needed roof, HVAC and restroom updates.

Stevens concluded the presentation with a grateful acknowledgement of the Rotary Club’s role in supporting the library throughout its history in Sun Prairie.

“Thank you for the Rotary support of the library, not only this time but also back in 1999. You have been just really amazing to the library over the years,” Stevens said. “So thank you for all you do.”

To learn more about the Next Chapter campaign or to make a pledge, check out the campaign website at www.sunlibfoundation.org/nextchapter .