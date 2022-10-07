Read full article on original website
FOOTBALL: Ranger defense shuts out undefeated Panthers
The undefeated Porterville Panthers probably expected to score at least one touchdown against the Redwood Rangers, but the Rangers defense had other plans for them. The Panthers were shut down early and they did not have many opportunities to score throughout the game. The Rangers put themselves on the board in the first half, then picked up a couple of extra touchdowns in the fourth quarter to seal the deal.
Sierra Pacific beats Golden Bears as Homecoming royalty crowned
Sierra Paciﬁc High played its Homecoming football game against Immanuel High of Reedley at the Neighbor Bowl on Friday evening. The Eagles of Emmanuel High defeated the Golden Bears of Sierra Paciﬁc 28-7. At halftime, the royal couples were chosen and crowned. The 2022 Homecoming Junior Princess is...
Dick Ellsworth (1940-2022)
The 1958 Fresno High School baseball team is considered to be one of the greatest high school baseball teams of all time. The Warriors were 25-1 that season, with their only loss coming to the Fresno State freshmen! Fresno High had three future major leaguers on that squad: Jim Maloney, Pat Corrales and Dick Ellsworth. […]
Fresno State student recognized with one of highest academic honors in state
Fresno State graduate student Samantha Navarro says growing up, college was never in the cards. A guidance counselor at her high school changed the game and encouraged her to pursue higher education.
6th annual Pride Visalia festival comes to Valley Strong Stadium
The South Valley came together for a celebration at the sixth annual Pride Visalia festival.
Clovis Community College professor killed while cycling on Watts Valley Road
Santana-Mullooly was a professor of anthropology at Clovis Community College and Fresno State. The crash occurred at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Watts Valley Road east of Pittman Hill Road. Santana-Mullooly was heading west on a two-lane road when a 45 year old driver of an Acura NSX was going east where the driver tried to “negotiate a curve” according to California Highway Patrol spokesman Mike Salas who said the action caused the driver to “veer into the westbound lane directly into the path of the bicyclist”.
Dine and Dish: MEGA Texas Barbeque in central Fresno
Some folks filling up at the ARCO station at Fresno and McKinley don't know a BBQ joint is inside because you won't find any signage outside.
What you need to know before heading out to the Big Fresno Fair
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair kicked off on Wednesday, October 5, and will run through Sunday, October 16. On the first day of the fair, county superstar Dwight Yoakam will be taking the stage at the Paul Paul Theatre. There will be 11 other concerts during the fair, including performances from Ice […]
Body of Jolissa Fuentes found near Pine Flat Lake
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have confirmed that the body of a missing Selma woman has been found. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police Department announced that the body of 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes had been recovered in a rural area of Fresno County. On Monday, […]
Visalia native supports U.S. Navy Super Hornet Jet Aircraft
Airman Brandon Hensley, a native of Visalia, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 106 in support of the F/A-18 Super Hornet. Hensley joined the Navy three years ago. “I went with one of my best friends to a recruiting station, and while I was there the recruiter...
Motorcyclist Rushed to Hospital After Collision on Shaw Ave in Fresno
A collision between a motorcyclist and a small car sent a rider to the hospital this weekend in Fresno. Fresno Police responded to the scene sometime after 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022. KMPH-TV reports the accident occurred as the motorcyclist was exiting Highway 41 and was attempting to...
Motorcyclist sent to hospital after crash in Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after a crash with a car Saturday night in Central Fresno. The Fresno Police Department responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on Highway 41 near the Shaw overpass. When officers arrived, they learned that...
15-year-old Hoover High School student hit by car remains hospitalized
A Hoover High student remains hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a car in front of the school.
Man accused in deadly Fresno shooting played golf in Roseville after killing, police say
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at a Fresno motorcycle club is now in custody in Placer County. According to a news release, officers responded to the Soul Brothers Motorcycle Club in Fresno on Oct. 1. Upon arrival, officers found a 41-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Hanford hosting its annual Oktoberfest Craft Beer Festival
HANFORD, Calif ( ) – The Hanford Police K9 Foundation will be hosting its 5th annual Oktoberfest Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, October 15. The event will take place at Hanford Civic Park. The festivities will start at 5:00 p.m. with over 20 breweries that include Crow and Wolf, Maui Brewing, Barrelhouse, 2 Towns Cider House, Belching Beaver, and more. There will also be a beer truck featuring some other beer products. Food vendors will include Toshiko, Fatte Alberts Pizza, Elks Lodge, La Trailata, and funnel cakes.
Alleged DUI driver crashes into a power pole and fire hydrant in Central Fresno
An alleged DUI driver crashed into a power pole and fire hydrant in Central Fresno early Monday morning.
1 shot in Lemoore after fight in alley, police say
LEMOORE, Calif. ( ) – One person was shot after a fight in an alleyway in Lemoore on Monday, according to the Lemoore Police Department. Officers say they were called around 4:00 p.m. to the area of West D Street and Armstrong Street regarding a shooting following a fight. Officers arrived to find one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Man and woman shot in Southwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man and a woman were shot late Sunday morning in Southwest Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received about 30 shot spotter activations around 11:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Walnut Avenue, near Jensen and Garrett Avenue. When officers arrived, they say they...
Suspect arrested in homicide at Fresno motorcycle clubhouse, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left one man dead at a motorcycle clubhouse earlier this month, according to the Fresno Police Department. On Saturday, October 1, officers were called out to the clubhouse of the Soul Brothers Motorcycle Club on McKinley Avenue for a report of a […]
2 months later: Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It has now been two months since 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen leaving a convenience store in Selma. In the two months since Fuentes’ disappearance, her family has continuously been searching for her. The family has held multiple fundraisers in order to get the word out about Fuentes’ disappearance […]
