Fresno, CA

FOOTBALL: Ranger defense shuts out undefeated Panthers

The undefeated Porterville Panthers probably expected to score at least one touchdown against the Redwood Rangers, but the Rangers defense had other plans for them. The Panthers were shut down early and they did not have many opportunities to score throughout the game. The Rangers put themselves on the board in the first half, then picked up a couple of extra touchdowns in the fourth quarter to seal the deal.
PORTERVILLE, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Sierra Pacific beats Golden Bears as Homecoming royalty crowned

Sierra Paciﬁc High played its Homecoming football game against Immanuel High of Reedley at the Neighbor Bowl on Friday evening. The Eagles of Emmanuel High defeated the Golden Bears of Sierra Paciﬁc 28-7. At halftime, the royal couples were chosen and crowned. The 2022 Homecoming Junior Princess is...
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Dick Ellsworth (1940-2022)

The 1958 Fresno High School baseball team is considered to be one of the greatest high school baseball teams of all time. The Warriors were 25-1 that season, with their only loss coming to the Fresno State freshmen! Fresno High had three future major leaguers on that squad: Jim Maloney, Pat Corrales and Dick Ellsworth. […]
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis Community College professor killed while cycling on Watts Valley Road

Santana-Mullooly was a professor of anthropology at Clovis Community College and Fresno State. The crash occurred at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Watts Valley Road east of Pittman Hill Road. Santana-Mullooly was heading west on a two-lane road when a 45 year old driver of an Acura NSX was going east where the driver tried to “negotiate a curve” according to California Highway Patrol spokesman Mike Salas who said the action caused the driver to “veer into the westbound lane directly into the path of the bicyclist”.
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

What you need to know before heading out to the Big Fresno Fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair kicked off on Wednesday, October 5, and will run through Sunday, October 16. On the first day of the fair, county superstar Dwight Yoakam will be taking the stage at the Paul Paul Theatre. There will be 11 other concerts during the fair, including performances from Ice […]
YourCentralValley.com

Body of Jolissa Fuentes found near Pine Flat Lake

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have confirmed that the body of a missing Selma woman has been found. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police Department announced that the body of 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes had been recovered in a rural area of Fresno County. On Monday, […]
SELMA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Visalia native supports U.S. Navy Super Hornet Jet Aircraft

Airman Brandon Hensley, a native of Visalia, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 106 in support of the F/A-18 Super Hornet. Hensley joined the Navy three years ago. “I went with one of my best friends to a recruiting station, and while I was there the recruiter...
VISALIA, CA
legalexaminer.com

Motorcyclist Rushed to Hospital After Collision on Shaw Ave in Fresno

A collision between a motorcyclist and a small car sent a rider to the hospital this weekend in Fresno. Fresno Police responded to the scene sometime after 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022. KMPH-TV reports the accident occurred as the motorcyclist was exiting Highway 41 and was attempting to...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Motorcyclist sent to hospital after crash in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after a crash with a car Saturday night in Central Fresno. The Fresno Police Department responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on Highway 41 near the Shaw overpass. When officers arrived, they learned that...
FRESNO, CA
ABC10

Man accused in deadly Fresno shooting played golf in Roseville after killing, police say

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at a Fresno motorcycle club is now in custody in Placer County. According to a news release, officers responded to the Soul Brothers Motorcycle Club in Fresno on Oct. 1. Upon arrival, officers found a 41-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Hanford hosting its annual Oktoberfest Craft Beer Festival

HANFORD, Calif ( ) – The Hanford Police K9 Foundation will be hosting its 5th annual Oktoberfest Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, October 15. The event will take place at Hanford Civic Park. The festivities will start at 5:00 p.m. with over 20 breweries that include Crow and Wolf, Maui Brewing, Barrelhouse, 2 Towns Cider House, Belching Beaver, and more. There will also be a beer truck featuring some other beer products. Food vendors will include Toshiko, Fatte Alberts Pizza, Elks Lodge, La Trailata, and funnel cakes.
HANFORD, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

1 shot in Lemoore after fight in alley, police say

LEMOORE, Calif. ( ) – One person was shot after a fight in an alleyway in Lemoore on Monday, according to the Lemoore Police Department. Officers say they were called around 4:00 p.m. to the area of West D Street and Armstrong Street regarding a shooting following a fight. Officers arrived to find one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
LEMOORE, CA
KMPH.com

Man and woman shot in Southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man and a woman were shot late Sunday morning in Southwest Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received about 30 shot spotter activations around 11:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Walnut Avenue, near Jensen and Garrett Avenue. When officers arrived, they say they...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 months later: Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It has now been two months since 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen leaving a convenience store in Selma. In the two months since Fuentes’ disappearance, her family has continuously been searching for her. The family has held multiple fundraisers in order to get the word out about Fuentes’ disappearance […]
SELMA, CA

