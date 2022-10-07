Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
2 Teens Accused of Assaulting Student Standing at Bus Stop in Wethersfield
Police have arrested two teens who are accused of assaulting a student who was standing at a bus stop in Wethersfield last month. Officers were called to Maple Street on Thursday, September 8, around 7 a.m. after getting a report of a physical assault of a minor at a bus stop.
Juveniles charged with robbery, assault
Wethersfield Police said they worked with the Middletown Police Department to develop identities about the suspects. Both suspects are 16 years old. One was apprehended on Sunday and the other on Monday.
2 persons of interest detained in Hartford Park Street homicide: PD
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating the city’s 31st homicide of the year after a man was beaten to death Tuesday morning. Police said a passerby flagged down first responders around 2 a.m. Monday, telling them in the parking area behind 700 Park Street needed medical help. The victim, identified by police as […]
Police: RI man arrested after suspicious device found at Connecticut drive-in
Matthew Farley was arrested earlier this month and charged with criminal attempt to manufacture a bomb and breach of peace, according to Connecticut State Police.
NBC Connecticut
Man Accused of Shooting New Haven Police Officer Appears in Court
Jose Claudio, 36, appeared in a New Haven Court on Tuesday after authorities say he shot a police officer last week. “He has shown by his actions he is a danger to society; he seriously injured a police officer in the line of duty,” prosecutors said. Family for both...
Eyewitness News
Suspect who shot New Haven officer faces judge, gets charge added
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of shooting an officer who responded to a crash in New Haven faced a judge on Tuesday. Jose Claudio, 36, shot Officer Chad Curry on Friday, according to the New Haven Police Department. Claudio faces a number of charges, including assault of...
Eyewitness News
Teen charged in Hamden shooting that hurt innocent bystander
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A 16-year-old girl is facing charges in a Hamden shooting that happened last month. A stray bullet hit a woman who was watching TV in her own home. Several shots were fired in a neighborhood along the Hamden-New Haven line. On September 24, Hamden officers...
New Haven man dies in Whalley Avenue stabbing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man died in a stabbing on Whalley Avenue Monday night. New Haven police responded to a call of a person stabbed on Whalley Avenue between Whittlesey and Osborn avenues just after 9:30 p.m. The victim, a 29-year-old New Haven man, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, […]
Juvenile arrested after running away with loaded gun from traffic stop in Springfield
A juvenile was arrested after police conducted a traffic stop on a reported stolen vehicle in Springfield on Saturday.
Eyewitness News
Shooting victim dropped off at Hartford firehouse
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford police responded to a report about a shooting on Monday morning. A Shotspotter detection said it happened in the area of 281 Barbour St. around 10:45 a.m. Police said the 19-year-old victim was transported to the Hartford Fire Department’s firehouse at 1515 Main St. by...
Eyewitness News
Young person detained after firearms found at Weaver High School in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two firearms were found at Weaver High School in Hartford, according school officials. Hartford police said a young person has been detained in connection to the firearms. No students or staff were harmed, school officials said. Police responded to the campus on Granby Street on Friday.
1 Dead, 2 Wounded In Bridgeport Shooting, Police Say
A report of shots fired in Fairfield County led to the discovery of one person shot to death and two others with gunshot wounds. The incident took place in Bridgeport around 1:40 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 near the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Broad Street. Bridgeport police and AMR medics...
Bridgeport police arrest 9 in massive firearms bust
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police have arrested nine people in a months-long drug operation for the illegal sale of narcotics and alcohol at a popular Bridgeport lounge. The investigation began in May 2022, when the Bridgeport Police Department Narcotics and Vice Division began an investigation into illegal activity at the Off Da Hookah lounge […]
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Elijah Anthony Pina, 23, 141 Malikowski Cir., New Britain, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree breach of peace. Idris Dilliard, 41, 50 High St. Apt. 455, New Britain, ill opn mv under infl (2nd off), operate mv without license, unsafe backing, operate/parks unregistered mv. Jariel Angel Agron, 18, 100 West St., New...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Man beaten to death in Hartford early Tuesday morning
State lawmakers consider extending gas tax holiday. Jury deliberations continue in Alex Jones defamation case. Eyewitness News sat down with voters who are still on the fence for the upcoming election. Updated: 2 hours ago. Man charged with shooting New Haven police officer. Updated: 2 hours ago. West Hartford man's...
Bristol Press
Bristol man pleads guilty to leaving nails outside children's museum, police departments in Plymouth, Bristol
BRISTOL -- A Bristol man has pleaded guilty to dumping nails outside the police departments in Plymouth and Bristol, as well as a children’s museum and preschool in the city. Ryan Ciafardoni, 39, of 62 Pleasant St., struck a plea bargain last week in New Britain Superior Court. During...
Coventry man charged after shooting at deer in backyard
The DEM said environmental officers received a report from a homeowner in Coventry, who heard two gun shots and had a deer die on their property.
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Woman Killed in New London Crash
Police have identified the woman that died after a crash in New London Tuesday morning. Dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a crash with the driver as non-responsive around 8:30 a.m. Police and firefighters responded to the one-car crash on Nautilus Drive and provided medical treatment to the female driver.
NBC Connecticut
Baby Found Safe in Hartford After Being Allegedly Kidnapped By Mother's Acquaintance
A search for a missing nine-month-old out of Hartford has come to a peaceful end. This all began just after 8 p.m. in the area of 2900 Main Street. Hartford Police say that a woman had left her baby briefly inside a car with a female acquaintance while she went inside an unnamed business.
