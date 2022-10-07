ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Comments / 7

jay
4d ago

All due to a neglected home life. But hey,,,,.it’s Hartford,,, Lamonts and puppet bronin’s city. Crime is the way of life. Carry on………….

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

2 persons of interest detained in Hartford Park Street homicide: PD

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating the city’s 31st homicide of the year after a man was beaten to death Tuesday morning. Police said a passerby flagged down first responders around 2 a.m. Monday, telling them in the parking area behind 700 Park Street needed medical help. The victim, identified by police as […]
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
NBC Connecticut

Man Accused of Shooting New Haven Police Officer Appears in Court

Jose Claudio, 36, appeared in a New Haven Court on Tuesday after authorities say he shot a police officer last week. “He has shown by his actions he is a danger to society; he seriously injured a police officer in the line of duty,” prosecutors said. Family for both...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Suspect who shot New Haven officer faces judge, gets charge added

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of shooting an officer who responded to a crash in New Haven faced a judge on Tuesday. Jose Claudio, 36, shot Officer Chad Curry on Friday, according to the New Haven Police Department. Claudio faces a number of charges, including assault of...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Teen charged in Hamden shooting that hurt innocent bystander

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A 16-year-old girl is facing charges in a Hamden shooting that happened last month. A stray bullet hit a woman who was watching TV in her own home. Several shots were fired in a neighborhood along the Hamden-New Haven line. On September 24, Hamden officers...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

New Haven man dies in Whalley Avenue stabbing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man died in a stabbing on Whalley Avenue Monday night. New Haven police responded to a call of a person stabbed on Whalley Avenue between Whittlesey and Osborn avenues just after 9:30 p.m. The victim, a 29-year-old New Haven man, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Security#2 Guns#Firearms#Weaver High School#Hartford Public Schools#Hartford Police#Hpd
Eyewitness News

Shooting victim dropped off at Hartford firehouse

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford police responded to a report about a shooting on Monday morning. A Shotspotter detection said it happened in the area of 281 Barbour St. around 10:45 a.m. Police said the 19-year-old victim was transported to the Hartford Fire Department’s firehouse at 1515 Main St. by...
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

1 Dead, 2 Wounded In Bridgeport Shooting, Police Say

A report of shots fired in Fairfield County led to the discovery of one person shot to death and two others with gunshot wounds. The incident took place in Bridgeport around 1:40 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 near the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Broad Street. Bridgeport police and AMR medics...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport police arrest 9 in massive firearms bust

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police have arrested nine people in a months-long drug operation for the illegal sale of narcotics and alcohol at a popular Bridgeport lounge. The investigation began in May 2022, when the Bridgeport Police Department Narcotics and Vice Division began an investigation into illegal activity at the Off Da Hookah lounge […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Elijah Anthony Pina, 23, 141 Malikowski Cir., New Britain, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree breach of peace. Idris Dilliard, 41, 50 High St. Apt. 455, New Britain, ill opn mv under infl (2nd off), operate mv without license, unsafe backing, operate/parks unregistered mv. Jariel Angel Agron, 18, 100 West St., New...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Man beaten to death in Hartford early Tuesday morning

State lawmakers consider extending gas tax holiday. Jury deliberations continue in Alex Jones defamation case. Eyewitness News sat down with voters who are still on the fence for the upcoming election. Updated: 2 hours ago. Man charged with shooting New Haven police officer. Updated: 2 hours ago. West Hartford man's...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Woman Killed in New London Crash

Police have identified the woman that died after a crash in New London Tuesday morning. Dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a crash with the driver as non-responsive around 8:30 a.m. Police and firefighters responded to the one-car crash on Nautilus Drive and provided medical treatment to the female driver.
NEW LONDON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy