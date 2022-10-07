Living Authentically: Spectrum Residential Community At UMass Supports LGBTQ+ Students By Creating A Home That Lets Them Thrive.

Read full article on original website
Chicopee Public Schools ask parents, teachers, students for input on finding replacement for fired superintendent
CHICOPEE – The School Committee will be asking teachers, parents, students and taxpayers what skills, experiences and qualities want in the next leader for the Chicopee Public Schools as members begin the search for a superintendent. A dozen focus group discussion sessions are planned to give the public an...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke High School Dean Campus teacher accused of flirting with former student
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A teacher at Holyoke High School’s Dean Campus is accused of flirting with a former student. Western Mass News reached out to Holyoke Public Schools to learn more about the alleged incident. According to Superintendent Anthony Soto, in mid-September, a student brought concerns to another staff...
franklincountynow.com
COVID-19 Update: New Variant & Wastewater Tracking
(Franklin County, MA) COVID-19 continues to rise in the area. In the past seven days, Greenfield has confirmed 37 new cases. However, this figure is only showing the reported cases leaving out many unreported positive results from at-home tests. The latest Franklin County wastewater testing data shows a significant spike...
spectrumnews1.com
Three western Massachusetts colleges extend their mask mandates indefinitely
Three western Massachusetts colleges are extending their mask mandates and a fourth could be doing the same. Mount Holyoke College, Smith College and Hampshire College will be extending mask mandates indefinitely. In an open letter to students, Mount Holyoke president Lynn Pasquerella cited the relatively high confirmed COVID-19 case count...
Mass. family discusses tainted Camp Lejeune water, $6.7B settlement
There were too many dead babies, including her own. As far back as the 1960s, Sally J. McLaughlin was struck by the growing number of gravestones for stillborn babies where their own infant girl was buried at the Schofield Barracks Post Cemetery, a military graveyard in Hawaii. The bereft mother visited baby Michelle’s grave in 1967. The baby was born dead a year earlier from an in utero defect called anencephaly, preventing all or part of the brain from developing.
Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?
With October here, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
amherstbulletin.com
Amherst police break up party, issue $2,400 in fines
AMHERST — A loud party featuring live bands performing in a neighborhood off Belchertown Road prompted police to issue $2,400 in tickets related to violations of the town’s noise and nuisance house bylaws last Friday evening. Officers were initially dispatched to the dead-end Edgehill Place at 9:41 p.m....
Daily Free Press
The Ludlow Massacre | Bad Business
In developed democracies, systemic violence takes the form of food insecurity, poverty and homelessness. The Ludlow Massacre, and other similar historic events, bring public attention to the protection of worker’s rights. When more people are aware of these events, they can work together to prevent state sponsored corporate violence of this magnitude from still occurring.
Unity Basketball: State Police team with Western Massachusetts Boys & Girls Clubs for new league
Teamwork. Relationships. And, fun. From the basketball court to the dinner table, it’s about more than just the game for the Massachusetts State Police Unity Basketball program. “The whole point of this is to build relationships,” said trooper Thomas Sullivan, the main organizer of the league, which kicked off...
Jack, pet dog and official ‘greeter’ at Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke, dies
A beloved family pup and the well-known face of a longtime Holyoke car dealership has died, his owners said Monday. As an official “greeter” for Gary Rome Hyundai, Rome family dog Jack was often spotted at the Whiting Farms Road dealership meeting customers with his sister Daisy. The two dogs frequently appeared in advertisements together and had their own Facebook page.
westernmassnews.com
Atwater Park and Hungry Hill neighborhoods celebrate annual end of summer picnic
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Atwater Park Civic Association held its annual end of summer picnic Saturday. This is an annual event intended to bring together the people in the Atwater Park and Hungry Hill neighborhoods. The event featured a barbecue a balloon artist, horse riding and a horse-drawn carriage ride....
Once Again, The Berkshires Were Treated To A Bee Gees Experience
One of my regrets in life is NOT seeing The Bee Gees perform LIVE in concert as twin brothers Robin and Maurice Gibb left us unexpectedly. Barry is the sole survivor of this magnificent trio of musicians who graced us with GREAT music throughout the 60's and 70's. This past Saturday night, it was the next best thing as The New York Bee Gees came back to the Berkshires after a five year absence. This group performed to a sold-out show at Pittsfield's Colonial Theater in 2017 and they returned at the same venue to do it all over again in high fashion.
Granville Harvest Fair is back! Closing in on 40 years of fall fun
GRANVILLE – The 39th annual Granville Harvest Fair kicked off Saturday for the traditional three-day annual event. After a two-year hiatus due to the restrictions of COVID-19, the festival returned to the town green along Route 57. The fair began in 1981 as a quilt show organized by the Granville Quilt Guild.
Marriott Springfield at Tower Square reopening soon after $50M rehab
SPRINGFIELD — At Marriott Springfield Downtown the televisions connect seamlessly with travelers’ Netflix accounts, the beer and wine dispensers in the concierge lounge are “tap and take,” purchasable with a room key card, and phone chargers plug into the sofas in the combined lobby-bar-restaurant. “It’s the...
Webster Grandmom Who Became Local Icon In Florida Dies In Hurricane Ian
Bonnie Fraser Gauthier had three loves: her grandchildren, the New England Patriots, and a good time. The 59-year-old took those passions with her when she moved from Webster about a decade ago to Fort Meyers, Fla., where she quickly became a beloved fixture known as Auntie Bon Bon, reports from that area said.
Indian Orchard hosts annual Food Truck Festival
Springfield's Indian Orchard neighborhood came together on Saturday for its annual Food Truck Festival.
amherstbulletin.com
Dakin unlikely to reopen shelter
LEVERETT — A shelter for unwanted and homeless pets established on Montague Road in 1995, creating a small campus for the adoption of dogs, cats and other small animals, is currently closed, and it’s possible that the site may not reopen. The Dakin Humane Society of Springfield, which...
'Our heritage goes a long way' | Puerto Rican restaurant makes locals feel at home
HARTFORD, Conn. — Aqui Me Quedo restaurant in Hartford prides itself on family, fresh food, and culture. Staff explained that although they're decades in the game, they have ongoing efforts to leave a legacy in the community they serve. Joel Rohena, Owner of Aqui Me Quedo Restaurant, said they...
VIDEO: Sleuth of bears spotted together in Westfield
It's a common sight to see two to three bears together in western Massachusetts. However, over the weekend a Westfield resident shared video of five bears walking through the woods together.
Downtown Pittsfield… It’s Alive! A Halloween Festival
Downtown Pittsfield...It's Alive!, a Halloween Festival, will take place on Friday, October 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. The festival holds activities for all ages with vendors, music, performances, games, crafts, and an after-hours Zombie Pub Crawl.
