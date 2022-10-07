Read full article on original website
Morehead City’s Sanitary Fish Market & Restaurant latest to be featured on ‘DDD’
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Sit down and enjoy a third helping of the Crystal Coast’s finest restaurants that will be featured on The Food Network. Morehead City’s famous Sanitary Fish Market & Restaurant will be shown on “Diners, Drive-In & Dives: Triple D Nation” this Friday at 9 p.m. and at midnight It’s the […]
People flood the streets of New Bern for Mum Fest 2022
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of people gathered in the streets of New Bern to experience the thrill of Mum Fest featuring over four hundred vendors, four different performing areas, and more mums than meets the eye. A first-time festivalgoer says “it’s wonderful, - it’s great.” “It’s a really...
Beautiful Weekend for MumFest — Were You Framed?
The streets of downtown New Bern were packed with businesses and nonprofit groups during MumFest this weekend, thanks to City of New Bern and Swiss Bear staff and volunteers. We wish we had more time to cover more events and MumFest booths and activities. Here’s some of many vendors and attendees:
Cook-off winners named
The overall winner of the 29th Annual Square Fair Cook-off in Clinton, which was held Saturday, was 1st place River Bumz BBQ of Warsaw.
A sunflower field opened gates in Eastern Carolina
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Simply Natural Creamery & Jersey Farm opened up its sunflower field Oct. 7. Their farm is located on Carson Edwards road in Ayden, and everyone is welcome to visit their sunflower field for endless rows of flowers. WITN talked to one couple who had just moved...
New Bern’s MumFest returns, bigger, better than ever
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – MumFest kicked off in downtown New Bern on Saturday, and organizers said it is bigger and better than ever. “I talked to the hot dog guy, somehow he knows somebody that’s kind of counting people, and there were 22,000 people that had been here or out by 11:45 this morning,” […]
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain arrives during Thursday commutes
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The sunny stretch of weather that started last week will come to an end Thursday. A strong cold front powered by cold air out of Canada will push heavy downpours and isolated thunderstorms through the East, creating conditions that warrant a First Alert Weather Day designation. Rainfall totals will range between 0.5″ to 1.0″ for inland areas while a few coastal communities could see 1-2″. Hydroplaning will be possible during periods of heavier rain.
Spooky Special: Country Squire in Duplin County
The Country Squire is a restaurant, winery and motel with a haunting history and stories Iris Lennon loves to share.
Coastal Women’s Forum Lunch with Katie Shorter — Growing a Great Business
Oct. 19, 2022 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Flame 2301 Neuse Blvd in New Bern, NC. Are you looking for help in growing your business or maybe considering starting a new one?. Small Business Centers offer a wealth of resources and information to help. From software programs...
Marines work with ENC first responders on training exercise
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A military base in the East conducted training Tuesday with area first response crews. Cherry Point conducted a full-scale sudden crisis training exercise from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on base. For the Marine Corps, readiness is an ever-evolving concept. “You’re on-call all the time, 24/7,...
Morehead City’s Floyd’s 1921 restaurant will be featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives’
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — If you didn’t get enough of Eastern North Carolina being featured on the Food Network, there’s a second helping coming this Friday. The Town of Morehead City posted on its Facebook page that Floyd’s 1921 will be featured in Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” The restaurant will be showcased […]
Kinston to hold inaugural Pride Festival
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - ENC Pride’s inaugural Pride Festival will be held at Pearson Park on Saturday October 8th from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Kinston’s first major PRIDE celebration will be a family-friendly event for all ages that focuses on the values of inclusion and unification. There...
Teenager dies after weekend shooting in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager who was shot over the weekend in New Bern has died. New Bern police said that Jamari Jones died at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. The shooting happened around 5:00 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of First Avenue. Police have not...
Carolina nights: NC police find ‘Ricky Bobby’ wanted for vandalizing sidewalk
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Police in North Carolina have apprehended a man who was caught on video spray-painting “NASCAR on USA” on city sidewalks. According to a Facebook post by the Greenville Police Department, “Ricky Bobby” was caught after the Sept. 23 spraying, which was done with a stencil.
Lenoir County marriages
The following couples were married in Lenoir County:. 6/15, Aaron Bryce Carter Gray to Stephanie Marie Robbins. 7/27, Doreco Santez Dillahunt to Julisa Vanessa Malone. 8/01, Dominique Vonshevae Jackson to Marvin Leonard Jackson. 8/04, Catalina Shyann Roberti to Michael Joel Rouse. 8/05, Jasmine Leigh Taylor to Rodney Harold Jones II.
Angry Pine Knoll Shores resident calls for dismissal of finance director
PINE KNOLL SHORES — A Pine Knoll Shores resident who thinks the town’s property taxes are too high believes a town official tried to keep him from obtaining comparative information about other Bogue Banks towns from the Carteret County tax office and called for the dismissal of a town official last month.
Area Death Notices - Oct. 8, 9 & 10
William "Bill" Corbett, 77, of Newport, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. CHARLES WILLIS, Williston. Charles Willis, 80, of Williston, passed away...
Teen charged in Sunday serious assault outside Pitt County store
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager has been charged with a Sunday assault that critically injured a Greenville man. Pitt County deputies arrested one of the suspects, Koi’Leon Foreman on Monday, and charged him with attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and larceny from the person.
Washington to consider adopting social district
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Washington City Council will consider adopting a social district in its downtown area today. Social districts allow people to drink beer, wine, or cocktails as they walk through a defined area of the city. Washington’s proposed district is limited to Main Street and parts of several intersecting streets. The proposed district would operate Thursdays and Fridays from 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 10 p.m.
New Bern police investigating after one person shot
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police in New Bern are investigating after finding a victim suffering from a gunshot wound Saturday evening. New Bern police officers responded to the 600 block of First Avenue in New Bern after receiving shots fired call Saturday evening after 5 p.m. Upon arrival, New...
