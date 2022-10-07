Read full article on original website
stateoftheu.com
The Best Option for University of Miami’s Own Stadium: Sunset Place
Outside observers of the U are OBSESSED with Miami’s lack of on-campus stadium. And it sure is inconvenient for students to make the 20 mile, 40 minutes without traffic, drive to Hard Rock Stadium. But would a stadium close to the main Coral Gables campus really fill the large swaths of empty seats we see on TV?
University of Miami shuts down fraternity over disturbing video, allegations of drugging
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — A fraternity at the University of Miami has been permanently closed and removed from the school’s campus after several women accused members of the chapter of drugging them at a party. Sigma Phi Epsilon has had a chapter at the UM campus since 1949,...
Click10.com
South Florida schools slammed with series of hoax threats
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Several South Florida schools were the target of a series of “swatting” hoaxes Tuesday morning, scaring students and parents and leading police to swarm multiple campuses. At least nine schools in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties were targeted by false threats. Large...
Miami New Times
Woman Challenges Miami Beach Law Used to Arrest People Filming Police
Back in the summer of 2021, Mariyah Maple was visiting Miami on the weekend of hip-hop festival Rolling Loud. During her trip, a crowd gathered around police activity in the streets of Miami Beach in the early morning hours, and Maple began recording the commotion on her phone. A police...
Click10.com
Former Border Patrol Officer arrested in Arizona may have victims in South Florida, FBI says
DOUGLAS, Ariz. – An alleged sex offender who an Arizona police department says kidnapped a 15-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her has ties to Fort Lauderdale. Investigators believe there may be victims in South Florida from when the man lived here. Aaron Thomas Mitchell, 27, lived in the Fort...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Adam Benna
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Florida House of Representatives has 120 members, and the great majority are Republicans. The math means Florida GOP members have the numbers to get their agenda, and one of them represents Miami-Dade District 114 which covers South Miami, parts of Coral Gables and Coconut Grove.
NBC Miami
ICYMI: Revelers to Celebrate Annual Miami Carnival Events, Meet Retired Firefighter Behind Iconic ‘Fireman Derek's Bake Shop'
Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. Revelers Ready to Celebrate Annual Miami Carnival Events. For more than three decades, revelers have flocked to South Florida to experience Miami Carnival. The event spans across Indigenous Peoples Day Weekend with various festivities each...
Click10.com
Tyler Van Dyke named ACC Quarterback of the Week
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes have lost three straight games, but quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was still honored on Monday. Van Dyke was named the ACC Quarterback of the Week for his performance against North Carolina. Van Dyke was 52/57 for 496 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1...
Click10.com
South Miami gym owner upset city could shut down business
SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – The owner of a South Miami gym, at the center of a years-long saga over noise complaints, said his business could soon be forced to shut down. Gabriel “Stunna” Varona, a retired mixed martial arts fighter, runs Stunna’s FIT on Southwest 62nd Avenue.
NBC Miami
Police Investigating Scene at NW Miami Intersection
Police are investigating a potential crime scene Monday in northwest Miami that may have been the result of a shooting. Officers arrived near Northwest 2nd Avenue and 54th Street before 4 a.m. after unconfirmed reports of a shooting in the area. Police have not released details at this time, but...
Click10.com
Fire erupts at warehouse in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire that broke out Tuesday at a warehouse in northwest Miami-Dade. The business is located at 7453 NW 32nd Ave. Sky 10 was above the scene around 1:40 p.m. as smoke was coming from the back of the warehouse.
This Is Florida's Best Sandwich Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best sandwich shops in every state.
Rodent dropping in mason jar, roaches in dining room: 3 South Florida restaurants shut last week
Cockroaches crawling around a dining room and a host stand, and rodents leaving feces on the floor and inside a mason jar were among the issues cited at three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
NBC Miami
SWAT Responds to Man Barricaded in Fort Lauderdale Home
SWAT officers responded Monday night to a Fort Lauderdale home, where a man barricaded himself inside for hours. The Broward Sheriff's Office received a call of a domestic disturbance before 6 p.m. at a home near the 2500 block of Northwest 9th Court. Officers yelled over a loudspeaker for a...
Click10.com
Florida Keys man accused of punching driver he thought was ‘careless’
KEY LARGO, Fla. – A Key Largo man tried to take traffic enforcement into his own hands—literally—but wound up being the one in trouble with the law, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Michael Todd Tillman, 52, jumped in front of a Ford...
Click10.com
Task force returns home from giving helping hand in Fort Myers
DORAL, Fla. – After two and a half weeks from a deployment to the west coast of Florida, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Task Force One has returned. The director of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue called the mission a success not just because of their hard work but because of the team’s dedication and compassion.
King tides bring more street flooding to parts of South Florida
Some parts of South Florida dealt with flooded roadways Monday with king tide season well underway. And the buildup of flood waters is likely to keep happening on and off during the next two months. Stretches of road in Fort Lauderdale by Oakland Park Boulevard saw flooding, with water pouring onto the street from the Intracoastal Waterway. Fort Lauderdale saw a projected high tide of about ...
HOLLYWOOD REPORTER: Nikki Finke Dies In Boca Raton
Famed, Legendary Entertainment Reporter Founded “Deadline” Website. Nikki Finke Greenberg Owned $1.3M Condo On Ocean Drive. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Website “Hollywood Reporter” reported mid-day Sunday that famed entertainment reporter Nikki Finke died today in Boca Raton. BocaNewsNow.com has not independently confirmed the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Boca Raton Woman Drinks Two Margaritas, Hits Curb, Arrested
“When Questioned About Striking Curb, She Responded ‘Sometimes You Do That’ And Laughed.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Yomaris Lopez allegedly had such a problem driving in the area of Military Trail and Atlantic in Delray Beach around 9:20 p.m. on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Man accused of killing 2 in southwest Miami-Dade after months-long feud
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a Homestead man Sunday afternoon after they accused him of shooting and killing two men in the Leisure City area of southwest Miami-Dade the evening prior. Police also detained a 15-year-old boy for questioning. Bryan Ariel Aviles, 27, is accused of shooting and...
