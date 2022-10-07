ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Comments / 1

Related
stateoftheu.com

The Best Option for University of Miami’s Own Stadium: Sunset Place

Outside observers of the U are OBSESSED with Miami’s lack of on-campus stadium. And it sure is inconvenient for students to make the 20 mile, 40 minutes without traffic, drive to Hard Rock Stadium. But would a stadium close to the main Coral Gables campus really fill the large swaths of empty seats we see on TV?
CORAL GABLES, FL
Click10.com

South Florida schools slammed with series of hoax threats

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Several South Florida schools were the target of a series of “swatting” hoaxes Tuesday morning, scaring students and parents and leading police to swarm multiple campuses. At least nine schools in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties were targeted by false threats. Large...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami Beach, FL
Miami Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Adam Benna

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Florida House of Representatives has 120 members, and the great majority are Republicans. The math means Florida GOP members have the numbers to get their agenda, and one of them represents Miami-Dade District 114 which covers South Miami, parts of Coral Gables and Coconut Grove.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Tyler Van Dyke named ACC Quarterback of the Week

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes have lost three straight games, but quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was still honored on Monday. Van Dyke was named the ACC Quarterback of the Week for his performance against North Carolina. Van Dyke was 52/57 for 496 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1...
CORAL GABLES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Beach#Ocean Drive#The New Orleans Saints#The Washington Commanders#Local 10 News#Bui
Click10.com

South Miami gym owner upset city could shut down business

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – The owner of a South Miami gym, at the center of a years-long saga over noise complaints, said his business could soon be forced to shut down. Gabriel “Stunna” Varona, a retired mixed martial arts fighter, runs Stunna’s FIT on Southwest 62nd Avenue.
SOUTH MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Police Investigating Scene at NW Miami Intersection

Police are investigating a potential crime scene Monday in northwest Miami that may have been the result of a shooting. Officers arrived near Northwest 2nd Avenue and 54th Street before 4 a.m. after unconfirmed reports of a shooting in the area. Police have not released details at this time, but...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Fire erupts at warehouse in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire that broke out Tuesday at a warehouse in northwest Miami-Dade. The business is located at 7453 NW 32nd Ave. Sky 10 was above the scene around 1:40 p.m. as smoke was coming from the back of the warehouse.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rodent dropping in mason jar, roaches in dining room: 3 South Florida restaurants shut last week

Cockroaches crawling around a dining room and a host stand, and rodents leaving feces on the floor and inside a mason jar were among the issues cited at three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

SWAT Responds to Man Barricaded in Fort Lauderdale Home

SWAT officers responded Monday night to a Fort Lauderdale home, where a man barricaded himself inside for hours. The Broward Sheriff's Office received a call of a domestic disturbance before 6 p.m. at a home near the 2500 block of Northwest 9th Court. Officers yelled over a loudspeaker for a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Task force returns home from giving helping hand in Fort Myers

DORAL, Fla. – After two and a half weeks from a deployment to the west coast of Florida, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Task Force One has returned. The director of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue called the mission a success not just because of their hard work but because of the team’s dedication and compassion.
FORT MYERS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

King tides bring more street flooding to parts of South Florida

Some parts of South Florida dealt with flooded roadways Monday with king tide season well underway. And the buildup of flood waters is likely to keep happening on and off during the next two months. Stretches of road in Fort Lauderdale by Oakland Park Boulevard saw flooding, with water pouring onto the street from the Intracoastal Waterway. Fort Lauderdale saw a projected high tide of about ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER: Nikki Finke Dies In Boca Raton

Famed, Legendary Entertainment Reporter Founded “Deadline” Website. Nikki Finke Greenberg Owned $1.3M Condo On Ocean Drive. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Website “Hollywood Reporter” reported mid-day Sunday that famed entertainment reporter Nikki Finke died today in Boca Raton. BocaNewsNow.com has not independently confirmed the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman Drinks Two Margaritas, Hits Curb, Arrested

“When Questioned About Striking Curb, She Responded ‘Sometimes You Do That’ And Laughed.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Yomaris Lopez allegedly had such a problem driving in the area of Military Trail and Atlantic in Delray Beach around 9:20 p.m. on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Man accused of killing 2 in southwest Miami-Dade after months-long feud

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a Homestead man Sunday afternoon after they accused him of shooting and killing two men in the Leisure City area of southwest Miami-Dade the evening prior. Police also detained a 15-year-old boy for questioning. Bryan Ariel Aviles, 27, is accused of shooting and...
HOMESTEAD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy