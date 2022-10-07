Read full article on original website
Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Pennsylvania Horticultural Society opens Green Resource Center in Norristown Farm Park to the PublicMarilyn JohnsonNorristown, PA
Stop-Work Orders, Subpoenas Issued to Two Contractors for Violations at Dunellen School Job SiteMorristown MinuteDunellen, NJ
Key Data Explored in StudyGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ is for sale
Attention all movie buffs: a New Jersey piece of cinematic history is for sale. The Toms River house used in the classic “Amityville Horror” film is on the market. (In the movie, a murder had taken place in the house, causing it to be haunted. In real life, there was no murder and no haunting. Plus, in the movie, the house was on Long Island).
The Best Diner In New Jersey Is In One Of The Quaintest Small Towns
Let's get ready to talk about two things New Jersey holds near and dear; diners and gorgeous, quaint, small towns. We all know by now, it's not a surprise, that New Jersey is the diner destination of America. Jersey is home to some of the best diners, and there is...
Take A Hike On One of the Most Mysterious and Intriguing Trails in New Jersey
My wife and I love hiking and we love when we can hike here in New Jersey. If you are looking to get those steps in and get outdoors and get the fresh air, sunshine, and exercise then hiking can be a great way to get it all done. Another...
Where To Find The Best, Most Mouthwatering Burgers In New Jersey
I love to write about food and pieces like this are the reason why. The burger is an artform and when made well, can be a juicy satisfying sandwich that leaves you licking your fingers clean. When butchered, it can be a stale hockey puck with zero flavor and it...
You Won’t Believe this Gothic Castle is a Waterfront Toms River, NJ Home
My friends and I couldn't believe our eyes. We've got some gorgeous homes here in Ocean County, especially when you get closer to the beach areas. Recently, my friends and I were exploring the neighborhood near their house in Toms River and we saw a ton of beautiful beachfront homes. Most of them were the typical beachfront home style, with light colors, balconies, and summery exteriors. But not this home.
The Incredible Best Restaurants of Ocean County You Need To Visit
One thing April and I love to do is visit various restaurants and sample different foods and styles. We are definitely open to trying foods from all kinds of regions. Very seldom are we a complete "no" to certain foods. We love to try new and foreign foods, except no "strange" meat lol.
Look inside the creepy NJ house where new Hollywood movie is set in
It’s no secret that New Jersey has been the birthplace of some of America’s favorite movies. While most people may think of Jersey as the boring suburbs, it is actually home to some of the most unique towns and homes in the world. Over in Matawan, New Jersey...
Have You Seen This Funny New Jersey Street Sign In Your Town?
We do a lot of driving here in New Jersey. Most of the time it’s frustrating, and it’s almost never entertaining. This sign changed all that. We’ve all seen those digital signs that usually have one of those “don’t text and drive” or “don’t drink and drive” signs.
Carbon Monoxide Leak At PA Daycare Should Leave New Jersey Weary Of The Dangerous Gas
I'll be the first to admit that I don't know much, and as an adult, that's kind of a scary thought. According to the CDC website carbon monoxide (CO) is an odorless, colorless gas that can cause serious harm and death if too much is inhaled. The website goes on...
Do You Agree, New Jersey? Sports Games & Live Shows Aren’t Worth It Anymore
It is not that I don't love to spend a Sunday tailgating with family and friends. But attending professional sports games, live shows and concerts in New Jersey and New York just isn't worth it anymore. Here's why. I was chatting with one of our producers, Mario, about his weekend.
Did You Know? The Philadelphia Zoo Is Home to This Haunted 240 Year-Old House
A widely-known fact around here in the Philadelphia/New Jersey region is that The Philadelphia Zoo is the oldest zoo in America. This is a fascinating piece of Philadelphia history. Nestled right along the Schuylkill River, the zoo was first chartered in 1859, but because of complications caused by the Civil War, its grand opening was delayed until 1874, acccording to the website. This makes the zoo over 140 years old.
Check Out This House in Toms River, NJ Decorated for Halloween, So Cool
Halloween is so close and the decorations are fantastic for Halloween. I never remember front lawns looking as impressive as they do now for Halloween. If you see some phenomenal yards that you think will scare us, email me I really want to get a list together like we do every year. - sue.moll@townsquaremedia.com.
Long-vacant Amboy Cinemas may finally become something
It was the place where we took dates as teenagers. The place we drove to when we first got our driver's license to catch a movie. Amboy Cinemas. It opened in 1979 when I was still a kid. It's the place we saw "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Beverly Hills Cop" and "Die Hard." It was the place to see a movie in the '80s. Remember all the arcade games in the lobby back when that was a big thing? Remember the huge snack bar?
Pizza, Cocktails, And Trains; This Amazing Combo Coming To Bernardsville, NJ
When you go out to eat, are you one of those people who likes to look out the window and watch traffic while you eat?. When I was a kid, my grandparents and I would always go to the diner down the road from their house, sit in the same booth each time, and watch the cars pass by while we ate pancakes.
Popular Chicken Chain Might Open New Restaurant In Ocean County, NJ
If I asked you: Where should I get to get the best fried chicken, where would you send me?. I would like it to be juicy and tender on the inside with a nice crunchy outside, please. Chick-fil-A? Wrong. KFC?. Nope, you're wrong again. Man, I thought you'd be better...
State of emergency: Nutley, NJ water main break sealed after days of crisis
The source of a 72-inch water main break in Nutley was found and sealed Sunday by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission but water restrictions and boil water orders continue in Montclair and Glen Ridge. The break had been pouring water since Wednesday but repair crews were unable to...
Drunk pair from NJ disrupt Kevin Hart’s standup routine
An intoxicated man and woman from Paterson along with a Pennsylvania woman were charged after disrupting comedian Kevin Hart's show at a Pennsylvania casino on Sunday night. Hart's team notified Wilkes-Barre police that the comedian's show at the Mohegan Sun was being interrupted by rowdy members of the audience who were smoking and would not comply with the hotel staff's orders to leave, according to Wilkes-Barre police.
Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 Toms River Halloween Parade
We are excited and Toms River and Ocean County are getting ready. Shawn and I will once again be in the parade this year. It's something we look forward to every year. Thousands of people line the streets of Toms River to check out the incredible floats, high school marching bands, and local organizations dressed in their favorite costumes.
Time Warp! The Rocky Horror Picture Show is Coming to Ocean County, NJ
The Rocky Horror Picture Show is always so much fun. I remember growing up in Pennsylvania we always had a theater that played it every Friday night and we would always go. The props, the music, the dancing, it was so much fun. Remember the props from the rice to...
3 shootings in 9 hours are connected, NJ prosecutor says
Three shootings within nine hours in Monmouth County on Monday are believed to be connected, according to Acting Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. Two of the shootings took place in the evening. A customer was reported struck by gunfire at a convenience store at 800 Broadway in West Long Branch around...
