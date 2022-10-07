Read full article on original website
Louis Coleman, guilty in fatal kidnapping of Jassy Correia, to be sentenced Tuesday
Jassy Correia, 22 and living in Lynn with her 2-year-old daughter, had celebrated her birthday with friends at a Boston nightclub the night of Feb. 23, 2019. But at the end of the night, she never made it home. Instead, a federal jury found in June, Correia was kidnapped after...
The 4 Mass. ballot questions, boiled down to 1-sentence summaries
As Massachusetts voters soon decide whether they want to preserve a state law allowing unauthorized immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses and creating a new constitutional amendment imposing an income surtax on wealthy Bay Staters, Secretary of State Bill Galvin urged people Wednesday to consult official information on ballot questions published by his office.
Louis Coleman gets life in prison for fatal kidnapping of Jassy Correia
A Rhode Island man found to have kidnapped and caused the death of a Lynn mother will spend the rest of his life in prison, a federal judge ordered Tuesday. Louis Coleman III, of Providence, stood with his lawyers as United States District Court Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV sentenced him to life in federal prison, with a recommendation that he serve it in a prison in Tuscon, Arizona, or another facility near his West Coast-based family.
School janitor, Red Sox ticket taker arrested on child enticement charge
A Massachusetts school custodian, high school athletic assistant and Red Sox ticket taker has been arrested and charged with child enticement for reportedly sending sexually explicit messages to a minor — who was actually an undercover officer, the East Bridgewater Police Chief Paul O’Brien wrote in a statement.
Louis Coleman’s lawyers say they will appeal life sentence for killing of Jassy Correia
Lawyers representing Louis Coleman III said Tuesday afternoon they plan to file an appeal after a federal judge sentenced him to life in prison for kidnapping and killing Jassy Correia, a 22-year-old and mother of a 2-year-old. United States District Court Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV handed down the sentencing...
Supreme Court hears animal cruelty case affecting pork in Mass. Tuesday
The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear oral arguments in a legal challenge to a California law banning the sale of pork from breeding pigs housed in constrictive spaces, a challenge with wider implications for how states regulate sales within their borders — particularly in Massachusetts, where a similar law passed in 2016.
Lyonel Williams, of Worcester, arraigned on firearm charges in Roxbury shooting
A Worcester man was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arraigned in Roxbury Boston Municipal Court Tuesday on charges in connection with a September shooting that left an unidentified person wounded, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said. Lyonel Williams, 39, was charged with illegal...
All four Massachusetts 2022 ballot questions explained in 200 words or less
BOSTON — Voters across Massachusetts will face four ballot questions in the upcoming November general election: A constitutional amendment to tax the rich; proposed laws impacting dental insurance and alcohol sales; and a referendum to repeal a law recently passed by the legislature. Most of the issues are the...
Approval rating: Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker is most popular governor
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is once again ranked as the most popular governor in the country, according to a new poll released Tuesday by Morning Consult. Some 74% of registered voters in Massachusetts say they approve of the two-term Republican who is not seeking a third term in office. Only 20% of voters disapprove of Baker, according to a poll spanning July 1 through Sept. 30.
Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?
With October here, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
Isaac Phillips ordered held on $5K bail in Leominster shooting
Isaac Phillips, whose family made national headlines in 2013 when they claimed their house was spray-painted with racist graffiti, was held on $5,000 cash bail in connection with a 2021 Leominster shooting in a bail hearing Tuesday morning. Phillips is accused of shooting Mark Spence nine times on Oct. 31,...
Boston police leaving to become firefighters at ‘alarming’ rate, report says
This year has seen a spike in the number of police officers leaving the Boston Police Department to become firefighters in the city, a report says. Twenty-four police officers have transferred to the fire department in Boston this year, the Boston Herald reported, based on data provided by the city. The increase is significant compared to previous years when there were four transfers in 2018, zero in 2019, six in 2020, and one in 2021.
Healey wants “climate corridor” in Massachusetts
Candidate for governor Maura Healey on Sunday denied she's abandoning some of her boldness to avoid making a campaign misstep and promised to help create a "whole climate corridor" in Massachusetts to help the world move away from fossil fuels and toward renewable energy.
Suicides in southeastern Massachusetts jails continues as Kianna Barrows murder suspect dead
Bristol isn’t the only county in Massachusetts with recent issues concerning inmate suicides. In June of this year, a Barnstable County grand jury returned indictments against 23-year-old Tyler Gibbs of Worcester for Murder; Assault & Battery with a Firearm; Carrying a Firearm without a license; Receiving stolen property under $1200; Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (x2); and Aggravated Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Kianna Barrows of North Falmouth on May 10, 2022.
Murder-Suicide Case Rocks Mass. Town; Man, Woman IDed
Two people died over the weekend in Kingston, Massachusetts, during a domestic incident that escalated to a murder-suicide, according to the town's police force. The people, who have a child together, were identified Monday as Colin Cranham and Sara Emerick. Their 6-year-old daughter was not home when the shooting took place.
YMCA Cape Cod declines to comment on health status of hospitalized children
YMCA Cape Cod will not be commenting on the status of seven children who were taken to the hospital for evaluation on Friday after experiencing respiratory issues in its pool area. “Our first priority is the health and safety of the children in our care,” President and CEO Stacie Peugh...
Boston Suburb Named Among Safest U.S. Cities for Trick-or-Treating
With Halloween just weeks away, families will likely soon be plotting their route for trick-or-treating, figuring out where to go to have the most fun, and of course, score a generous amount of candy. Keeping candy-seekers safe will no doubt be an important factor. When it comes to Halloween in...
Auditor candidate Anthony Amore endorsed by former White House chief of staff
The former White House chief of staff under President George W. Bush endorsed. for state auditor Tuesday, pitching the Republican candidate as an essential counterweight to a Beacon Hill climate in which “Democrats are going to very domineering” following the general election next month. Andrew Card, a former...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Lynnfield woman won $4 million
A Lynnfield woman won a $4 million prize after purchasing a winning lottery ticket from a local convenience store, a spokesperson for the state lottery said. Emily Bartlett chose the cash option for her prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million before taxes, according to the state lottery. The winning ticket was from the lottery game “Emeralds 50x,” according to the state lottery, and it was sold Friday at a Center Market in Lynnfield, which is located at 588 Main St.
Veteran Western Mass. prosecutor nominated for Superior Court
A longtime prosecutor with experience in narcotics and asset forfeiture would join the bench and a former MassGOP chair now serving a clerk magistrate role would move to a new court if Gov. Charlie Baker’s latest batch of judicial nominations are accepted. Baker on Wednesday nominated Jeremy Bucci to...
