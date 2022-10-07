ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

The 4 Mass. ballot questions, boiled down to 1-sentence summaries

As Massachusetts voters soon decide whether they want to preserve a state law allowing unauthorized immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses and creating a new constitutional amendment imposing an income surtax on wealthy Bay Staters, Secretary of State Bill Galvin urged people Wednesday to consult official information on ballot questions published by his office.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Louis Coleman gets life in prison for fatal kidnapping of Jassy Correia

A Rhode Island man found to have kidnapped and caused the death of a Lynn mother will spend the rest of his life in prison, a federal judge ordered Tuesday. Louis Coleman III, of Providence, stood with his lawyers as United States District Court Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV sentenced him to life in federal prison, with a recommendation that he serve it in a prison in Tuscon, Arizona, or another facility near his West Coast-based family.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Supreme Court hears animal cruelty case affecting pork in Mass. Tuesday

The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear oral arguments in a legal challenge to a California law banning the sale of pork from breeding pigs housed in constrictive spaces, a challenge with wider implications for how states regulate sales within their borders — particularly in Massachusetts, where a similar law passed in 2016.
MassLive.com

Approval rating: Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker is most popular governor

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is once again ranked as the most popular governor in the country, according to a new poll released Tuesday by Morning Consult. Some 74% of registered voters in Massachusetts say they approve of the two-term Republican who is not seeking a third term in office. Only 20% of voters disapprove of Baker, according to a poll spanning July 1 through Sept. 30.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?

With October here, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Boston police leaving to become firefighters at ‘alarming’ rate, report says

This year has seen a spike in the number of police officers leaving the Boston Police Department to become firefighters in the city, a report says. Twenty-four police officers have transferred to the fire department in Boston this year, the Boston Herald reported, based on data provided by the city. The increase is significant compared to previous years when there were four transfers in 2018, zero in 2019, six in 2020, and one in 2021.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Suicides in southeastern Massachusetts jails continues as Kianna Barrows murder suspect dead

Bristol isn’t the only county in Massachusetts with recent issues concerning inmate suicides. In June of this year, a Barnstable County grand jury returned indictments against 23-year-old Tyler Gibbs of Worcester for Murder; Assault & Battery with a Firearm; Carrying a Firearm without a license; Receiving stolen property under $1200; Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (x2); and Aggravated Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Kianna Barrows of North Falmouth on May 10, 2022.
FALMOUTH, MA
NECN

Murder-Suicide Case Rocks Mass. Town; Man, Woman IDed

Two people died over the weekend in Kingston, Massachusetts, during a domestic incident that escalated to a murder-suicide, according to the town's police force. The people, who have a child together, were identified Monday as Colin Cranham and Sara Emerick. Their 6-year-old daughter was not home when the shooting took place.
KINGSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Suburb Named Among Safest U.S. Cities for Trick-or-Treating

With Halloween just weeks away, families will likely soon be plotting their route for trick-or-treating, figuring out where to go to have the most fun, and of course, score a generous amount of candy. Keeping candy-seekers safe will no doubt be an important factor. When it comes to Halloween in...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Lynnfield woman won $4 million

A Lynnfield woman won a $4 million prize after purchasing a winning lottery ticket from a local convenience store, a spokesperson for the state lottery said. Emily Bartlett chose the cash option for her prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million before taxes, according to the state lottery. The winning ticket was from the lottery game “Emeralds 50x,” according to the state lottery, and it was sold Friday at a Center Market in Lynnfield, which is located at 588 Main St.
LYNNFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

