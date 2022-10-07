Read full article on original website
Related
KTVL
Hikes with Holden: The Legend of the Applegate Valley
Trails: East Applegate Ridge and Collings Mountain. Parking: Sterling Creek Road (East Applegate Ride) and Upper Applegate Road (Collings Mountain) Length: East Applegate Ridge (5.2-miles total), Collings Mountain (7.5-miles to top, 2.5-miles to trap) Difficulty: Easy to Moderate. Gear: Hiking boots, sunscreen, hat, (pants in fall for poison oak), sasquatch...
KDRV
Bear spotted in someone's backyard near Brook Court and Ruby Drive
MEDFORD, Ore. --- At about 10 o'clock last night, residence in Brook Court and Ruby Drive noticed lots of commotion outside. “We just saw a lot of lights and police cars all around," said Carmie Kerr, one of the residents in the neighborhood. "So of course we were very curious what was going on in our cul-de-sac here, right across from us.”
KTVL
From the hills of Myanmar to the hills of Ashland: Razi Authentic Burmese Kitchen
ASHLAND — Razi Authentic Burmese Kitchen located in Ashland opened its doors to the public on Monday, Oct. 10. Co-owners Angela Webb and Ting Dessar wanted to share their culture and cuisines with a community they love. “We figured now is the best time to do business as much...
KDRV
Increase in bear sightings in Medford, Ashland
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- There has been a recent increase in bear sightings in the Medford and Ashland areas, according to both the Medford and Ashland police departments. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says bears are getting ready for hibernation right now, meaning they are out looking for food -- even if that means finding it in a residential neighborhood.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 10/10 – More Housing for Low and Middle-Income Families Coming to The Rogue Valley, Medford Police Advise About Bear Sighting
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. More Housing for Low and Middle-Income Families Coming to The Rogue Valley. There is more housing for low and middle-income families coming throughout...
KTVL
Native annual plant sale helps teach Rogue Valley community about ecology
PHOENIX — Pollinator Project Rogue Valley hosted its fifth annual native plant sale pop-up shop in Phoenix to help educate and share the importance of planting pollinators in one's garden. “The act of growing native plants is a way of contributing that doesn’t take a lot of time and...
KDRV
Medford Police advise east side neighborhood about bear sighting
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police officers have confirmed a bear is in the area of Brook Court and Ruby Drive. That location is near McAndrews Road and Brookdale Avenue in east Medford. MPD says it was giving the bear time and space to leave on its own. Officers monitored the...
ems1.com
Video: Hiker rescued, transported after falling off Ore. cliff
MEDFORD, Ore. — Owing to a team rescue effort that involved some delicate maneuvering from a local helicopter company, a hiker who fell dozens of feet down an embankment in a remote area outside Ashland was safely carried to a nearby hospital. A man who fell from Lost Creek...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KDRV
Sky Lakes puts a Fix on its human resources expansion
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- A Klamath Falls' hospital has a Fix on its hiring. This week Sky Lakes Medical Center (SLMC) says it hired Bryan Fix as its new Chief Human Resources Officer. Sky Lakes recently created the position. Sky Lakes Medical Center President and Chief Executive Officer David Cauble...
KTVL
Missing man last seen by co-workers in McCloud heading to Shasta County
MT. SHASTA, Calif. — The Mt. Shasta Police Department is looking for a missing man who they say was last seen in Siskiyou County on Tuesday, Oct. 4. 44-year-old Nicholas Alan Cooper was last seen by a co-worker and his supervisor in the McCloud area. Police say Cooper was heading to his home in Anderson.
KTVL
Interstate 5 to divert traffic near the California border overnight for road repair
ASHLAND — The Oregon Department of Transportation announced an overnight detour on Interstate 5 northbound from the California border to exit 6 on Oct. 10 and 11. All northbound traffic between these locations will be diverted between between 7:30 p.m. and 7 a.m. onto Old Siskiyou Highway (OR 273) between the Exit 1 near the border to the Mt. Ashland Exit, ODOT said.
kptv.com
Security at storage facility in Grants Pass shoots, injures burglary suspect
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect was injured after being shot by a person watching a storage facility in Grants Pass on Saturday night, according to Grants Pass police. Police said just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting at U-Stow-It Mini Storage on Willow Lane. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot numerous times. Officers provided life-saving care before he was taken to a hospital. He has been identified as 34-year-old Robert Correa Jr.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
Oregon man charged for 'magic mushrooms'
NEBRASKA CITY – An Oregon man is charge in Otoe County for possession of “magic mushrooms.”. Court records say a sheriff’s deputy found 170, 4-gram packages of psilocybin capsules labeled "magic mushrooms." The packages were found in a tote in the back of a pickup truck that was stopped on Highway 2 on Oct. 1.
oregontoday.net
Fatal Josephine Co., Oct. 11
On Friday, October 7, 2022 at approximately 3:00 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Laurel Road, approximately 2 miles east of Cave Junction. Preliminary investigation revealed a silver Ford Freestar van, operated by Jason Myers (23) of Grants Pass, left the roadway and struck a tree. The cause of the vehicle leaving the roadway is unknown. Myers was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Laurel Road was closed for approximately 2 hours while Troopers investigated the scene.
KDRV
Motorcyclist killed after speeding and crashing into fence east of Selma, police say
SELMA, Ore. - A man killed on Saturday, October 8th, in a motorcycle crash has been identified by the Josephine County Sheriff's office as 54 year old Jacob Irison McNeil. The crash happened at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Thompson Creek Road, east of Selma around 6:30pm. Witnesses at...
KTVL
Education Yurt provides classroom among the wildlife
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Most people only get to learn about a Patagonian cavy from a textbook, but at Wildlife Images you can share the classroom with one. There are many opportunities for school-age students at the rehabilitation and education center to learn up-close with wildlife. The Wolf Pack...
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON LAUREL ROAD IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OREGON
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR (October 10, 2022) - Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, October 9, 2022 at approximately 3:00 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Laurel Road, approximately 2 miles east of Cave Junction. The preliminary investigation...
kptv.com
Van crashes into tree in Josephine County, leaving driver dead
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A car crashed into a tree early Friday morning leaving the driver dead, according to Oregon State Police. At about 3 a.m., troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash in the 2200 block of Laurel Road, about 2 miles east of Cave Junction. OSP’s...
kezi.com
Wildland firefighters dealing with six-acre fire near Interstate 5
CANYONVILLE, Ore. -- A fire in woods just off Interstate 5 is being contained after an overnight battle, the Douglas Forest Protective Association reported. According to the DFPA, crews from numerous firefighting districts responded to a fire near milepost 95 on I-5 at about 10:35 p.m. on October 6. The DFPA says the firefighters arrived to find an approximately four-to-six-acre fire burning just east of the Interstate on steep terrain. The DFPA says the fire was mostly burning dead and downed wood, and the site was difficult to access.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 10/6 – Grants Pass Animal Abuse Suspect Arrested, Oregon Governor Debate Tonight in Medford, Art Along the Rogue Starts Friday!
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. The suspect accused of abusing over 30 animals, Joseph LaRue, made his first court appearance Wedneday. Alongside his attorney, LaRue appeared for his arraignment before he was taken into custody by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 0