The Hope College Knickerbocker Theatre will continue its film series with the heartwarming drama, “Petite Maman” on Wednesday-Saturday, Oct. 19-22, at 7:30 p.m. Following the death of her beloved grandmother, 8-year-old Nelly, Joséphine Sanz, accompanies her parents to her mother’s childhood home. There they begin the difficult and emotional process of cleaning out the contents, in the process recovering a myriad of memories. As Nelly explores the house and nearby woods, she is immediately drawn to a neighbor her own age building a treehouse. What follows is a tender tale of childhood grief, memory and connection. After her work on “The Portrait of a Lady On Fire,” Céline Sciamma continues to prove herself as one of the most accomplished and unpredictable contemporary French filmmakers. The film is in French with English subtitles and is rated PG.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO