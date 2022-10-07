Read full article on original website
My Faith Journey at Hope
My time at Hope college has been transformative for my faith. Growing up, I was enrolled in public school so my spiritual intake for the most part was limited to church on Sundays. I had a desire for a personal relationship with the God I heard about in church, but I did not understand how to obtain it. I did not know anyone my age who had been able to develop that relationship. It seemed a personal relationship with God was impossible to grasp, like water vapor.
Knickerbocker Film Series Continues Oct. 19-22 with “Petite Maman”
The Hope College Knickerbocker Theatre will continue its film series with the heartwarming drama, “Petite Maman” on Wednesday-Saturday, Oct. 19-22, at 7:30 p.m. Following the death of her beloved grandmother, 8-year-old Nelly, Joséphine Sanz, accompanies her parents to her mother’s childhood home. There they begin the difficult and emotional process of cleaning out the contents, in the process recovering a myriad of memories. As Nelly explores the house and nearby woods, she is immediately drawn to a neighbor her own age building a treehouse. What follows is a tender tale of childhood grief, memory and connection. After her work on “The Portrait of a Lady On Fire,” Céline Sciamma continues to prove herself as one of the most accomplished and unpredictable contemporary French filmmakers. The film is in French with English subtitles and is rated PG.
Senior Leah Reinardy Honored Nationally as Advocate for Accessibility and Inclusion for People with Disabilities
Hope College senior Leah Reinardy of Zeeland has been honored as a national semi-finalist for the Heumann-Armstrong Award by Equal Opportunities for Students. Presented in collaboration with the American Association of People with Disabilities and The Coelho Center for Disability Law, Policy, and Innovation, the award recognizes “students in the sixth grade and higher, including higher education, who have experienced ableism in education, and shown a passion for fighting ableism in education.” This year’s honorees are six winners and 10 semi-finalists from colleges, universities and secondary schools around the country, including college undergraduates, recent graduates and graduate students; a high school student; and a middle school student.
