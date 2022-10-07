Portland Interscholastic League football statistical leaders through Week 5
Here are the Portland Interscholastic League leaders through five weeks of the 2022 Oregon high school football season.
Leaders will be updated throughout the season. Please send game-by-game stats to orehssports@gmail.com . Is your team missing? Encourage your coach to respond to requests for stats or have them posted online by noon each Wednesday.
Photo by Taylor Balkom
STATE LEADERS: CLASS 6A | CLASS 5A | CLASS 4A
Passing yards
Will Reid, Franklin - (63 - 102) 851 yards
Kellen Segel, Grant - (55 - 101) 707 yards
Carson Wacker, Lincoln - (37 - 89) 482 yards
Ben Weiner, Roosevelt - (30 - 67) 267 yards
Passing TDs
Will Reid, Franklin - 8 TDs (5 interceptions)
Kellen Segel, Grant - 7 TDs (4 interceptions)
Carson Wacker, Lincoln - 4 TDs (4 interceptions)
Rushing yards
Wyatt Andler, Wells - 381 yards on 62 carries
Dontrell Betts, Roosevelt - 309 yards on 70 carries
Jemall Brumfield, Franklin - 232 yards on 32 carries
Parker Feld-Gore, Wells - 211 yards on 41 carries
Emmett Davis, Wells - 208 yards on 25 carries
Marcus Rouse Jr., Grant - 203 yards on 41 carries
Jackson Poole, Wells - 200 yards on 22 carries
Josiah Heintzman, Franklin - 187 yards on 23 carries
Koosha Mirarabshahi, Lincoln - 187 yards on 53 carries
Rushing TDs
Jemall Brumfield, Franklin - 6 TDs
Wyatt Andler, Wells - 6 TDs
Parker Feld-Gore, Wells - 5 TDs
Josiah Heintzman, Franklin - 5 TDs
Jayden Moses, Grant - 4 TDs
Dylan Iwanaga, Lincoln - 3 TDs
Dontrell Betts, Roosevelt - 3 TDs
Receiving yards
Max Wallace, Franklin - 324 yards on 19 receptions
Milan Clark, Grant - 245 yards on 18 receptions
Ethan Aman, Franklin - 189 yards on 12 receptions
Tommy Pempel, Lincoln - 148 yards on 11 receptions
Moroni Seely-Roberts, Lincoln - 122 yards on 9 receptions
Marshune Waters, Grant - 105 yards on 11 receptions
Jayden Moses, Grant - 102 yards on 10 receptions
Receiving TDs
Ethan Aman, Franklin - 4 TDs
Milan Clark, Grant - 2 TDs
Max Wallace, Franklin – 2 TDs
Tommy Pempel, Lincoln – 2 TDs
Total tackles
Thomas Browning, Grant - 40 tackles
Jayden Moses, Grant - 39 tackles
Benson Deibele, Grant - 36 tackles
Dexter Foster, Roosevelt - 33 tackles
Milan Clark, Grant - 30 tackles
Emile Cantrell-Moore, Grant - 27 tackles
Nywaun Campbell, Roosevelt - 26 tackles
Aisea Takau, Roosevelt - 22 tackles
Tackles for loss
Dexter Foster, Roosevelt - 11 tackles for loss
Nywaun Campbell, Roosevelt - 8 tackles for loss
Aisea Takau, Roosevelt - 6 tackles for loss
Ronald Woods, Roosevelt - 5 tackles for loss
Sacks
Dexter Foster, Roosevelt - 3 sacks
Nywaun Campbell, Roosevelt - 3 sacks
Tau Takau, Roosevelt - 2 sacks
Aisea Takau, Roosevelt - 2 sacks
Tyler Moore, Grant - 2 sacks
Interceptions
Parker Feld-Gore, Wells – 5 interceptions
Marshune Waters, Grant – 2 interceptions
Ethan Aman, Franklin - 2 interceptions
Milan Clark, Grant - 2 interceptions
