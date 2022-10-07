Portland Interscholastic League football statistical leaders through Week 5

Here are the Portland Interscholastic League leaders through five weeks of the 2022 Oregon high school football season.

Leaders will be updated throughout the season. Please send game-by-game stats to orehssports@gmail.com . Is your team missing? Encourage your coach to respond to requests for stats or have them posted online by noon each Wednesday.

Photo by Taylor Balkom

—

Passing yards

Will Reid, Franklin - (63 - 102) 851 yards

Kellen Segel, Grant - (55 - 101) 707 yards

Carson Wacker, Lincoln - (37 - 89) 482 yards

Ben Weiner, Roosevelt - (30 - 67) 267 yards

Passing TDs

Will Reid, Franklin - 8 TDs (5 interceptions)

Kellen Segel, Grant - 7 TDs (4 interceptions)

Carson Wacker, Lincoln - 4 TDs (4 interceptions)

Rushing yards

Wyatt Andler, Wells - 381 yards on 62 carries

Dontrell Betts, Roosevelt - 309 yards on 70 carries

Jemall Brumfield, Franklin - 232 yards on 32 carries

Parker Feld-Gore, Wells - 211 yards on 41 carries

Emmett Davis, Wells - 208 yards on 25 carries

Marcus Rouse Jr., Grant - 203 yards on 41 carries

Jackson Poole, Wells - 200 yards on 22 carries

Josiah Heintzman, Franklin - 187 yards on 23 carries

Koosha Mirarabshahi, Lincoln - 187 yards on 53 carries

Rushing TDs

Jemall Brumfield, Franklin - 6 TDs

Wyatt Andler, Wells - 6 TDs

Parker Feld-Gore, Wells - 5 TDs

Josiah Heintzman, Franklin - 5 TDs

Jayden Moses, Grant - 4 TDs

Dylan Iwanaga, Lincoln - 3 TDs

Dontrell Betts, Roosevelt - 3 TDs

Receiving yards

Max Wallace, Franklin - 324 yards on 19 receptions

Milan Clark, Grant - 245 yards on 18 receptions

Ethan Aman, Franklin - 189 yards on 12 receptions

Tommy Pempel, Lincoln - 148 yards on 11 receptions

Moroni Seely-Roberts, Lincoln - 122 yards on 9 receptions

Marshune Waters, Grant - 105 yards on 11 receptions

Jayden Moses, Grant - 102 yards on 10 receptions

Receiving TDs

Ethan Aman, Franklin - 4 TDs

Milan Clark, Grant - 2 TDs

Max Wallace, Franklin – 2 TDs

Tommy Pempel, Lincoln – 2 TDs

Total tackles

Thomas Browning, Grant - 40 tackles

Jayden Moses, Grant - 39 tackles

Benson Deibele, Grant - 36 tackles

Dexter Foster, Roosevelt - 33 tackles

Milan Clark, Grant - 30 tackles

Emile Cantrell-Moore, Grant - 27 tackles

Nywaun Campbell, Roosevelt - 26 tackles

Aisea Takau, Roosevelt - 22 tackles

Tackles for loss

Dexter Foster, Roosevelt - 11 tackles for loss

Nywaun Campbell, Roosevelt - 8 tackles for loss

Aisea Takau, Roosevelt - 6 tackles for loss

Ronald Woods, Roosevelt - 5 tackles for loss

Sacks

Dexter Foster, Roosevelt - 3 sacks

Nywaun Campbell, Roosevelt - 3 sacks

Tau Takau, Roosevelt - 2 sacks

Aisea Takau, Roosevelt - 2 sacks

Tyler Moore, Grant - 2 sacks

Interceptions

Parker Feld-Gore, Wells – 5 interceptions

Marshune Waters, Grant – 2 interceptions

Ethan Aman, Franklin - 2 interceptions

Milan Clark, Grant - 2 interceptions

—