Kansas State

hiawathaworldonline.com

New candidate for City Administrator set for interview

The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, and Interim City Administrator Larry Paine informed the commission that a new candidate for the City Administrator position has been identified. Paine discussed scheduling, and it was agreed to stick to his original suggestion to hold the interview on Oct. 26. The...
HIAWATHA, KS
Wilde Tool celebrates 100 years with Chamber ribbon cutting, open house

Wilde Tool celebrated 100 years on Saturday with a Chamber ribbon cutting and an open house. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wilde Tool - located at 13th and Pottawatomie streets in Hiawatha, invited in the community along with present and past employees for a celebration of this milestone.
HIAWATHA, KS
Robinson High Alumni hold reunion

The Robinson High School Alumni met Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Community Center in Robinson. The group had not met since July of 2019 due to the Covid pandemic, so it was great for them to be able to meet again. Judi Bruning welcomed the group; and Dorothy BeDunnah offered...
ROBINSON, KS

