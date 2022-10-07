Read full article on original website
Watch the 1975 Cover Take That’s “A Million Love Songs”
The 1975 were the guests on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge today, performing a cover of British pop band Take That’s 1992 single “A Million Love Songs.” Watch that and their rendition of “I’m in Love With You” below. You can listen to the full session, which also included “Part of the Band,” “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You),” “All I Need to Hear,” and “TooTimeTooTimeTooTime,” for 29 more days on the BBC Radio 1 website. During an interview segment, Matty Healy dispelled rumors that the band had collaborated with Taylor Swift.
Watch Willow Perform “Curious/Furious” and “Ur a Stranger” on SNL
Willow was the musical guest on the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, performing the single “Curious/Furious” from her new LP <CopingMechanism>. She also did a live rendition of “Ur a Stranger” on the Brendan Gleeson-hosted show. Willow was backed by a full band for both tracks, and culminated the latter song by crashing her guitar through a television set. Watch it all happen below.
Special Interest Share New Song “Foul”: Listen
Special Interest, the no-wave punk band from New Orleans, have shared another new song from their forthcoming album Endure. This one’s called “Foul.” Give it a listen below. “This call and response tune is a working class anthem,” Special Interest’s Maria Elena said in a statement. “Alli...
Fever Ray Returns With Video for New Song “What They Call Us”: Watch
Fever Ray is back with a new single. “What They Call Us” is the first non-remix single from Fever Ray since 2017’s Plunge and arrives with an accompanying music video. The video—written and directed by Martin Falck—opens with shots of Karin Dreijer in an office setting, following them into a hazy jungle and eventually back to a haunting office party populated by zombie-like figures dressed in business casual attire. Watch it below.
Taylor Swift Reveals New Album Midnights’ Full Tracklist, Including New Song With Lana Del Rey
Taylor Swift has revealed the full tracklist of her new album, Midnights. After sharing several song titles via TikTok in recent weeks, Swift revealed the final track titles overnight, including one, “Snow on the Beach,” which features Lana Del Rey. See the full tracklist below. Swift announced Midnights...
Autre Ne Veut Shares First New Song in Over 6 Years: Watch the Video
Autre Ne Veut is back. The musician has released a new single called “Okay,” which arrives with an accompanying music video. Directed by the filmmaker John Robson with contributions from animator Karl Richter, the video places a 3D rendition of Autre Ne Veut in an underwater setting, where they float around while performing the single. Watch below.
Listen to Bigg Sugg’s “Drinking Song”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Alcohol is Big Sugg’s muse and the elixir is taking over. On “Drinking Song,” she messily admits to downing too much liquor, as a chorus of “woah’”s makes you feel like you’re on a rollercoaster. It’s like listening to the Instagram story of a group of friends on a wild night out. Just as you’re vibing to her happy-go-lucky voice and the song’s xylophone-like beats, her words disarm you: “Nigga think he slick I saw him slip me a pill/ But I’m still gon’ drink it/Bitch I’m savage forreal.” Her drunken shenanigans aren’t always lighthearted—but don’t kill her mood or she’ll verbally eviscerate you before using the bottle like a baseball bat.
Sade Are Recording New Music
Sade have been working on new music, Billboard reports. The band has been recording at Miraval Studios in Correns, France. The French producer and composer Damien Quintard, who co-operates the studio, told Billboard, “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place.”. Sade last...
Hot Hot Heat to Reissue Make Up the Breakdown for 20th Anniversary
Hot Hot Heat will reissue their breakthrough album, 2002’s Make Up the Breakdown, on December 2 via Sub Pop. The remastered record will be appended with “Apt. 101” and “Move On,” which previously available as UK B-sides to “Bandages.”. Make Up the Breakdown was...
Circuit des Yeux and Claire Rousay Announce New EP, Share Song: Listen
Circuit des Yeux’s Haley Fohr has teamed up with Claire Rousay for a new EP titled Sunset Poem, which features new versions of three songs from the 2021 Circuit des Yeux album -io. They’ve previewed the project with an update of “Sculpting the Exodus,” with the full EP arriving on October 20 via Matador. Check out “Sculpting the Exodus” below. Also below, find Fohr and Rousay in conversation about the new music.
Kanye West Locked Out of Twitter Following Anti-Semitic Tweet
Kanye West has been locked out of his Twitter account after posting an anti-Semitic tweet, BuzzFeed News reports. The full tweet, as reported by BuzzFeed News and The Hollywood Reporter, read:. I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. The...
Carly Rae Jepsen Teams Up With Rufus Wainwright for New Song “The Loneliest Time”: Listen
Carly Rae Jepsen is back with a new song: “The Loneliest Time” is a collaboration with Rufus Wainwright and the latest single from Jepsen’s upcoming album of the same name. The song was produced by Kyle Shearer, who worked with Jepsen on the Dedicated song “Julien,” and was co-written by Jepsen, Shearer, and Nate Cyphert. Listen below.
Richard Dawson Announces Album, Shares Trailer for New Film: Watch
Richard Dawson has announced a new album: The Ruby Cord is out November 18 via Domino subsidiary Weird World. The album is billed as the final installment in a trilogy that began with Dawson’s 2017 album Peasant and its 2019 follow-up, which is titled 2020. Ahead of the full release, the English songwriter has shared a trailer for a film set to the opening track, a 41-minute song called “The Hermit.” The full film will screen in some UK cinemas later this year.
Sault Share 10-Minute New Song “Angel”: Listen
Today (October 10), Sault have returned with a new song that runs 10 minutes and 10 seconds. It’s called “Angel” and it’s the mysterious band’s first new music since the release of Air in April. The track was produced by Inflo and has contributions from Jack Peñate and Chronixx. Check it out below.
Watch Wu-Tang Clan, Lil Kim, Fat Joe, More Pay Tribute to Loud Records at BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
Wu-Tang Clan, Lil’ Kim, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, and more performed a tribute to Steve Rifkind’s influential label Loud Records at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. David Banner and Lil’ Flip, Mobb Deep’s Havoc, Dead Prez, M.O.P., and Three 6 Mafia also performed during the segment honoring the 30th anniversary of the label that signed Wu-Tang Clan to their groundbreaking contract and released multiple foundational records. Check it out below.
“Cry Alone”
On last year’s fuzz-slathered pop ripper “Into,” Abi Ooze bluntly told a lover they’re not the one; now she’s the person facing rejection. “Cry Alone,” her latest single, taps into that streak of Ramones-era punk that filters ’60s girl groups’ sugarcane melodies through tough vocals and fast, scuzzy guitars. Drums and power chords throw muscle behind Ooze as she recounts the bullshit of being stood up and spending the weekend sobbing on the floor. Then, after two top-tier guitar solos, she tries to save face by saying that crying is what she’d rather be doing anyway. Abi Ooze is one of the best hook writers in Northwest Indiana’s stacked underground punk scene, and it’s hard to balance indignance toward her situation—who would do her dirty like this?—with excitement for another great song.
Watch Killer Mike Perform “Run” on Fallon
Killer Mike appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Friday night (October 7) for a performance of his summer single “Run.” He also sat down for a brief interview segment to discuss the track as well as his cameo on Ozark and meeting Laura Linney. Watch it happen below.
Kanye West’s Instagram Account Restricted for Policy Violations
Kanye West’s Instagram account has been restricted for policy violations, the Hollywood Reporter reports. Meta, the social media platform’s parent company, restricts user’s accounts for repeated policy violations—preventing them from posting, commenting, or sending messages—but did not specify which content from West’s account was removed. Pitchfork has reached out to representatives for Meta and Kanye West for comment.
Jared Leto to Star as Karl Lagerfeld in New Biopic
Jared Leto is set to star as Karl Lagerfeld in a new biopic about the late fashion designer, WWD and Variety report. Leto’s production company with Emma Ludbrook, Paradox, is making the film, though no director is yet attached. “Karl had a career that spanned 50-plus years so both personally and professionally he was close to a number of people,” Leto told WWD. “I can say we are going to home in on key relationships that convey different parts of his life.”
The Weeknd’s HBO Max Series The Idol Gets New Teaser Trailer: Watch
The Weeknd has shared a third teaser for his upcoming HBO Max series The Idol. The show stars Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye as a charismatic cult leader moving through the upper echelons of Los Angeles celebrities. The show’s female lead, Lily-Rose Depp, plays a female pop singer who is seduced by Tesfaye’s character. The latest clip features all-new footage, and reveals that the show will hit streaming next year (though an exact date was not announced). Check it out below.
