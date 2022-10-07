Read full article on original website
MARIETTA — The Cobb County Police Department is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Cobb Parkway north of EMC Parkway on Friday just before 1 p.m. According to police, Kevin Michael Johnson, of Marietta, was traveling north on Cobb Parkway in a black 2020 Chevrolet Colorado in the left lane, approaching stopped traffic. A Powder Springs man was in a white 2007 International straight truck that was stopped in traffic in the left lane, north of the approaching Chevrolet.
A wrong-way driver is blamed for a multi-vehicle accident on GA 400 early Monday morning. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the driver also faces DUI charges. On Monday around 4:20 a.m., a Dahlonega woman driving a 1998 Ford Explorer got on GA 400 driving north in the southbound lanes. Virginia Jarrard’s vehicle hit an oncoming Honda Civic head on just south of the Burnt Stand Road intersection. Both drivers were in the left, southbound lane when the cars crashed.
A man died Monday night in a deadly motorcycle crash that occurred on Interstate 520 near the Gordon Highway exit (mile marker 3).
ATLANTA — Update: All lanes are now open. All lanes of I-85 southbound at Senoia Road are blocked due to a wreck Monday morning. Drivers are encouraged to take Highway 138 instead or use Highway 29 through Fairburn as an alternate. At this time, it is unclear if there...
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a crash that has shut down a busy part of downtown. There is an active scene and large police presence at Ted Turner Drive and Peters Street. Police confirmed to Channel 2′s Darryn Moore that the crash is related to a shooting at...
ATLANTA — A crash and shooting investigation in downtown Atlanta blocked a busy blocked Tuesday morning. Police say it was the result of an attempted carjacking. It happened off Ted Turner Drive around 6:11 a.m. Atlanta Police responded to a single-vehicle accident where the driver hit a parked car.
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect in the shooting death of a woman who was found at a construction site in Gwinnett County is now in custody. Police said on Friday they found a woman dead in the driveway of a construction site on Stone Mountain Highway near E. Park Place Blvd. Police identified the victim as Breana Rogers.
According to the Gordon Gazette, investigators with the Calhoun Police Department are continuing to investigate a vehicle vs. motorcycle accident that occurred last Friday on West Line Street around the City of Calhoun utility building. Deputy Coroner Heath Derryberry confirmed that the motorcyclist, identified as 50-year-old Brian Randall of Gordon County, died from his injuries.
CLAYTON COUNTY. Ga. — One man is in custody after a standoff that lasted for hours ended peacefully in Clayton County. Clayton County police responded to Pineglen Dr. just after 3 p.m. after getting a call about a domestic incident. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety says nine children and two adults, a mother and stepfather, were in an SUV traveling from Georgia that crashed early Sunday morning in Jefferson County, killing an 11-year-old boy and injuring the other ten occupants, after the SUV driver was forced to take evasive action when another driver made an unsafe lane change.
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A K-9 killed on Friday in the line of duty was laid to rest on Monday. Figo worked with Georgia State Patrol and died after a suspect shot him. NewsChopper 2 followed a procession from the Blue Pearl Animal Hospital in Sandy Springs to Figo’s final resting place.
GA 400/SR 369 construction of cloverleaf interchange continues(Photo/Forsyth County "On the Move") (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County is showing off the progress being made at the GA 400/SR 369 interchange construction project.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop took a left turn on Thursday in Rockdale County. Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said they stopped a car near Ga HWY 138N and Eastview PKWY for a traffic stop, but they made a big discovery. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
ATLANTA — One man is dead after the Georgia State Patrol said the driver refused to stop after troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials told Channel 2 Action News they were on I-75 northbound in Clayton County...
COVINGTON, Ga. - A 19-year-old with Schizophrenia was reported missing in Covington Monday morning. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, was issued, but was canceled hours later. Newton County police said Dequandre Smith, who had last been seen on Hidden Pines Drive around 4...
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are investigating after a shooting left two people dead at a townhome complex in Jonesboro Monday. Authorities said the call came in at 3:19 p.m. Officers are responding to the Riverwood Townhouses at 681 Flint River Rd. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the...
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman shot by a stray bullet while sleeping in her home in Decatur has died. Lashunda Ellison was sleeping at her home along Wilkins Court last Wednesday when a bullet came through the house around midnight and struck her head, DeKalb County Police said.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County pastor’s wife has died days after she was hit in the head by a stray bullet as she slept. Mac Ellison, a pastor at Temple of Faith Ministries, confirmed on his Facebook page that his wife Lashunda died Monday. “My wife...
One person was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon that also damaged a McDonald’s location in South DeKalb County, officials confirmed.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a woman Saturday night near Interstate 20. Officers responded to Gresham Road and I-20 around 7:30 p.m. Saturday after they received a call about a person who had been struck by a vehicle. After arriving, police said that a woman was laying dead in the middle of the road.
