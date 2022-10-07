ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Uvalde school chief plans to resign after community outrage

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Uvalde’s school district superintendent announced Monday he plans to resign by the end of the academic year, following months of community outrage over the handling of the United States’ deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. “My heart was broken on May 24th,”...
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy