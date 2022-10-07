ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Dave Toub provides latest update on Chiefs K Harrison Butker's ankle injury

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D6Iuv_0iQMjlJr00

Kansas City Chiefs K Harrison Butker will miss his second consecutive practice of the week on Friday. Things are shaping up for another week of Matthew Wright as Butker continues to nurse an ankle sprain suffered on a kickoff in Week 1.

Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub spoke about the injury to his kicker on Friday. He explained that the injury was worse than they initially believed and they’re working to get Butker back to 100% before he makes his return.

“He tried to go (last week), but he was working on one-step (kicks), but he wants to have his full approach,” Toub told reporters. “He doesn’t want to use a half approach and I don’t blame him. He still has a lot of pain and he’s got swelling in that ankle. It was, evidently, a little bit worse than what you think. I mean, everybody heals differently and it’s just going to take time to get him back. Obviously, we want a full 100% Butker. Like I said before, we’ve got a long season to go, so we’ll be happy when he’s 100%. We don’t want to try to force him back and then all of the sudden get some regression. We definitely don’t want that. He has a lot of weeks in the bank healing and we’ve just got to get him over the top now.”

Having a backup like Wright, who made all of his seven kicks in Week 4, has Toub feeling comfortable in his decision to not rush Butker back. They want to ensure that Butker is available for the long haul.

“It does, it helps,” Toub said. “We’re not out looking for a kicker right now like we did last week. We like (Matthew Wright) and we like the job he did last week. Now, you’ve got to put it together and do it again. It’s about consistency.”

Toub was impressed with what Wright was able to do with the quick turnaround on a big primetime stage.

“Yeah, we had a little bit more time to work with (Matthew Wright) than we had the first time around with (Matt Ammendola),” Toub said. “I was really pleased with the way he’s handled it. He’s got a really good mental aspect, I mean that’s what you find out. He kicked well in practice and stuff, but in the game being able to make seven (combined field goals and extra points). . . that was big on a ‘Sunday Night Football’ game.”

It seems the mental aspect is the biggest thing giving Toub confidence in Wright.

“Mental toughness is such a big thing for a kicker, it’s like a golfer making a short putt,” Toub said. “All of a sudden it becomes huge, you know, and he just did a good job in that game for us.”

They’ll look for a repeat performance from Wright against the Raiders on Monday night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers criticizes Packers after loss in London

Aaron Rodgers sounds none too happy with the Packers. The Green Bay Packers killed themselves in London on Sunday. While the New York Giants absolutely played a respectable game, the Packers didn’t even go to the run game despite having one of the league’s best running backs at their disposal.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5

These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Fired Sunday

The NFL world is calling for a veteran referee to be fired on Sunday afternoon. It's tough to blame the fans for feeling that way, too. Fans are furious with a terrible roughing the passer penalty called against the Falcons. The penalty, called on defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, extended what could be the Bucs' game-winning drive.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Spun

Tony Romo's Sarcastic Comment During Bills-Steelers Goes Viral

After getting bludgeoned throughout the first half of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, the Pittsburgh Steelers finally got a break,. Up 31-3 in the third quarter, the Bills looked poised to increase their lopsided lead. However, Quintin Morris fumbled a shovel pass from Josh Allen as he dived into the end zone. Pittsburgh recovered to force a takeaway.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Even Tom Brady couldn't defend the absurd roughing call that went against the Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were fortunate to escape Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons with a 21-15 win, but you’re not going to see Tom Brady admit that. After trailing by as much as 21 points, the Falcons scored 15 straight points and had a prime opportunity to set up a potential game-winning drive. Grady Jarrett had appeared to sack Brady cleanly on third down, which would have forced a Tampa Bay punt. But referee Jerome Boger bailed the Bucs out with one of the worst roughing the passer calls you’ll ever see.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ankle Injury#Raiders#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs
ClutchPoints

Philadelphia Eagles receive worrisome Jason Kelce news after win

When Jason Kelce left the Philadelphia Eagles’ eventual win over the Arizona Cardinals with 4:38 left to play in the second quarter, it made more than a few fans of Philly’s finest football team hold their breath. Sure, the Eagles have been preparing for this day for some time, as they did draft preseason standout Cam Jurgens to eventually fill his shoes, but after ripping off quick points against the Cardinals, it looked like Philly’s front line may have taken yet another hit.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean McVay on hostile environment at SoFi Stadium against Cowboys: 'It was challenging'

The Los Angeles Rams have been on a bit of a skid in recent weeks, and their fans didn’t turn out at the rate that the team had hoped for in their Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. At times, it seemed that SoFi Stadium was the Cowboys’ home turf, and head coach Sean McVay was acutely aware of the disadvantage that his squad had given the circumstance.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin offers bleak injury update

CB Levi Wallace (concussion) CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) DT Montravius Adams (hip) CB Cam Sutton (hamstring) S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) These injuries will all be worth watching this week. As Tomlin always says, participation will determine availability and if these guys can’t go, the Steelers will have to scramble to field a viable defense against the Bucs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears stock watch: Who's up, who's down following Week 5 loss vs. Vikings

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Minnesota Vikings, 29-22, on Sunday, where they dropped to 2-3 on the season. It was far from a demoralizing loss, especially considering how the Bears battled back from an 18-point deficit to take the lead in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, a fumble prevented Chicago from a chance at victory for the second straight week.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

160K+
Followers
212K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy