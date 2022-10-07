ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bank, NJ

redbankgreen

RED BANK: PORCHFEST ROCKS TOWN

Music festival “went off as flawlessly as it could” Sunday, said lone mayoral candidate Billy Portman. The five-hour festival, which Portman organized with HABcore executive Marta Quinn as a fundraiser for the housing nonprofit, put more than 80 musical acts on 22 porches, lawns and driveways across the borough. Each drew an audience, some in the hundreds.
RED BANK, NJ
Joe Henry
92.7 WOBM

You Won’t Believe this Gothic Castle is a Waterfront Toms River, NJ Home

My friends and I couldn't believe our eyes. We've got some gorgeous homes here in Ocean County, especially when you get closer to the beach areas. Recently, my friends and I were exploring the neighborhood near their house in Toms River and we saw a ton of beautiful beachfront homes. Most of them were the typical beachfront home style, with light colors, balconies, and summery exteriors. But not this home.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
njbmagazine.com

Craft Beer at Fort Monmouth

Pierson Commercial, a New Jersey-based commercial real estate retail brokerage services provider, announced that its brewery client Birdsmouth Beer is officially opening its doors to the public this coming Saturday, Oct. 15, at 675 Oceanport Way in Oceanport. The location is within a section of the Fort Monmouth military base known as The Commissary, which is part of a 53,000-square-foot multipurpose food-and-beverage destination.
OCEANPORT, NJ
News 12

Manasquan Inlet Tug of War raises thousands for Make-A-Wish Foundation

In conjunction with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, thousands will participate in a series of tugs of wars across the nearly 500-foot-wide Manasquan Inlet. Additionally, participants are in for a day of live music, food and drinks. Team registrations support both the recreation departments for Manasquan and Point Pleasant Beach, as well as raising funds for Make-A-Wish New Jersey. The Manasquan Inlet Tug of War has raised nearly $100,000 since 2018.
MANASQUAN, NJ
#Pub Crawl#Homeless Veterans#Cook Off#Nj#The Red Bank Elks
PhillyBite

The Best Bed and Breakfasts in New Jersey

- New Jersey has several luxurious bed and breakfasts. Some offer free WiFi, free parking, and whirlpool tubs. The private bathrooms are perfect for soaking in after a long day exploring the state. In addition, bed and breakfasts offer personalized service and luxurious amenities. Whistling Swan Inn Bed & Breakfast...
STANHOPE, NJ
Travel Maven

This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other in the state.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Jerk destroys beloved dinosaur sculptures at NJ state park (Opinion)

If this were a dinosaur movie it would be called "Jerkasskick Park" because whoever this jerk is definitely deserves to get his ass kicked. At Allaire State Park for several years now families with kids have been discovering something truly magical and special hidden in the woods. Dinosaurs. Sculptures of dinosaurs made all from branches, twigs and twine. It's been the work of artist Robin Ruggiero and her work has been loved by many.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
