This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
Woman Arrested After Fattaly Stabbing a Man On MTA Bronx busAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Queens affordable apartments available from $665 a month, gas heat includedBeth TorresQueens, NY
Teenage Girl Found Fatally Shot In An Apartment Lobby In BrooklynAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Texas is Pushing Back Against Requests From New York Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Bar hidden in plain sight: The hip Morristown, NJ bar behind this disguise
New Jersey is home to many hidden oddities, and Morristown, an unsuspecting laundromat, offers more than just a place to wash your delicates. Located at 4 Dehart St. in Morristown, The Laundromat is a hidden bar that poses with a conventional storefront. When you first arrive, you will notice an...
Hole-in-the-wall NJ restaurant with a soaring view
If you look hard enough, you might find a gem of a spot to eat not too far from where you live. On the back roads through Medford on my daily drive to get to Interstate 295, I would often notice small white and blue signs for the Runway Cafe.
The Incredible Best Restaurants of Ocean County You Need To Visit
One thing April and I love to do is visit various restaurants and sample different foods and styles. We are definitely open to trying foods from all kinds of regions. Very seldom are we a complete "no" to certain foods. We love to try new and foreign foods, except no "strange" meat lol.
So cool: Check out this house in Toms River, NJ decorated for Halloween
Halloween is so close and the decorations are fantastic for Halloween. I never remember front lawns looking as impressive as they do now. I love driving around the neighborhood like at Christmastime and seeing the decorations. Halloween has become so popular and some of you go nuts and your decorations on your front lawn are just pure awesome.
Where To Find The Best, Most Mouthwatering Burgers In New Jersey
I love to write about food and pieces like this are the reason why. The burger is an artform and when made well, can be a juicy satisfying sandwich that leaves you licking your fingers clean. When butchered, it can be a stale hockey puck with zero flavor and it...
Morris County's The Little Food Inn Closes After 14 Years
The Little Food Inn restaurant has closed its doors after 14 years of serving the Morris County community citing industry changes. The eatery, located on the Newark Pompton Turnpike in Pompton Plains, made the announcement on social media on Sunday, Oct. 2. “With a very heavy heart we are announcing...
RED BANK: PORCHFEST ROCKS TOWN
Music festival “went off as flawlessly as it could” Sunday, said lone mayoral candidate Billy Portman. The five-hour festival, which Portman organized with HABcore executive Marta Quinn as a fundraiser for the housing nonprofit, put more than 80 musical acts on 22 porches, lawns and driveways across the borough. Each drew an audience, some in the hundreds.
Popular Chicken Chain Might Open New Restaurant In Ocean County, NJ
If I asked you: Where should I get to get the best fried chicken, where would you send me?. I would like it to be juicy and tender on the inside with a nice crunchy outside, please. Chick-fil-A? Wrong. KFC?. Nope, you're wrong again. Man, I thought you'd be better...
You Won’t Believe this Gothic Castle is a Waterfront Toms River, NJ Home
My friends and I couldn't believe our eyes. We've got some gorgeous homes here in Ocean County, especially when you get closer to the beach areas. Recently, my friends and I were exploring the neighborhood near their house in Toms River and we saw a ton of beautiful beachfront homes. Most of them were the typical beachfront home style, with light colors, balconies, and summery exteriors. But not this home.
New Jersey train station to get upscale pizzeria and bar
Waiting for a train at the Bernardsville train station will get more enjoyable next year when a pizzeria and lounge open up. According to NJ.com, Pizzeria Taton by MV will open sometime in 2023 and will be operated by Ristorante MV in Bernardsville, an upscale Italian restaurant. Ristorante MV describes...
njbmagazine.com
Craft Beer at Fort Monmouth
Pierson Commercial, a New Jersey-based commercial real estate retail brokerage services provider, announced that its brewery client Birdsmouth Beer is officially opening its doors to the public this coming Saturday, Oct. 15, at 675 Oceanport Way in Oceanport. The location is within a section of the Fort Monmouth military base known as The Commissary, which is part of a 53,000-square-foot multipurpose food-and-beverage destination.
News 12
Manasquan Inlet Tug of War raises thousands for Make-A-Wish Foundation
In conjunction with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, thousands will participate in a series of tugs of wars across the nearly 500-foot-wide Manasquan Inlet. Additionally, participants are in for a day of live music, food and drinks. Team registrations support both the recreation departments for Manasquan and Point Pleasant Beach, as well as raising funds for Make-A-Wish New Jersey. The Manasquan Inlet Tug of War has raised nearly $100,000 since 2018.
High-end pizzeria and cocktail lounge to open at N.J. train station
An upscale pizzeria and cocktail bar is set to open at a New Jersey train station. Bernardsville’s own Ristorante MV will soon bring Neapolitan pizza and drinks to Bernardsville Station. The Bernardsville Borough Council recently approved plans to bring Pizzeria Tâton by MV, a concept operated by Ristorante MV,...
Calling All Angels: Your Help Is Needed At Fundraiser For RWJ-Barnabas Health Toms River, NJ Field of Dreams
It is towards the end of the movie 'Angels in the Outfield' that pitcher Mel Clark (played by Tony Danza) has pitched his heart out, has a high pitch count, had a gutsy performance and one out away from finishing the game and helping the Angels win the divisional championship.
PhillyBite
The Best Bed and Breakfasts in New Jersey
- New Jersey has several luxurious bed and breakfasts. Some offer free WiFi, free parking, and whirlpool tubs. The private bathrooms are perfect for soaking in after a long day exploring the state. In addition, bed and breakfasts offer personalized service and luxurious amenities. Whistling Swan Inn Bed & Breakfast...
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other in the state.
This Popular Restaurant Just Closed 2 Locations in New Jersey, Will it Affect Ocean County?
A popular restaurant chain just closed two locations in New Jersey. There is one in Ocean County, will it affect Ocean County?. This restaurant is very popular and has really good food. I always enjoyed it whenever I went to this restaurant. There are currently 8 of these restaurants in...
Jerk destroys beloved dinosaur sculptures at NJ state park (Opinion)
If this were a dinosaur movie it would be called "Jerkasskick Park" because whoever this jerk is definitely deserves to get his ass kicked. At Allaire State Park for several years now families with kids have been discovering something truly magical and special hidden in the woods. Dinosaurs. Sculptures of dinosaurs made all from branches, twigs and twine. It's been the work of artist Robin Ruggiero and her work has been loved by many.
Man with dementia missing from New Milford, NJ, last seen Saturday
NEW MILFORD — A 58-year-old man last seen Saturday morning may believe that although his home is in this Bergen County borough, he is still living in either New York City or Trinidad and Tobago. Michael Thorne has dementia, according to information released to Facebook and Twitter by the...
Time Warp! The Rocky Horror Picture Show is Coming to Ocean County, NJ
The Rocky Horror Picture Show is always so much fun. I remember growing up in Pennsylvania we always had a theater that played it every Friday night and we would always go. The props, the music, the dancing, it was so much fun. Remember the props from the rice to...
New Jersey 101.5
