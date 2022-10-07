ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Excelsior Springs, MO

Excelsior Springs, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMBC.com

1 shot, 1 seriously injured in incident at Leawood home Sunday night

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Police in Leawood, Kansas, are investigating a Sunday night disturbance that ended with two men in the hospital: One shot, the other suffering from blunt force trauma. Police said officers were dispatched to a disturbance call in the 11500 block of Cherokee Court just after 9...
LEAWOOD, KS
#Kidnapping#Police#Sexual Assault#Violent Crime
KMBC.com

Browne's Irish Marketplace celebrates 135 years in Kansas City

The Guinness was flowing and fiddles were playing as Browne's Irish marketplace celebrated an impressive milestone. The business at West 33rd and Pennsylvania in Kansas City, Missouri, is 135 years old, making it the world's oldest Irish business outside of Ireland. It opened in 1887 and spans five generations. It's...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

A chance for rain arrives Tuesday and Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Increasing clouds Monday night with lows in the low 60s. A few showers are possible Tuesday morning for areas southeast of the KC metro (mainly southern Missouri). Conditions are partly cloudy Tuesday afternoon with highs near 80. KC will have a higher chance for showers...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NewsBreak
KMBC.com

Much-needed storms coming early Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Tuesday morning storms are over but will be replaced by another chance for rain and storms early Wednesday. Some of these could have some heavy downpours producing up to three-quarters of an inch of some much-needed rain. The low Wednesday will be in the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

UPS hiring 2,000 seasonal workers in Kansas City area ahead of holidays

If you're looking to make some extra cash for the upcoming holiday season, UPS wants to hire you. They're looking for around 2,000 seasonal workers in the Kansas City area. KMBC 9 stopped by a hiring event this week to find out what the company needs to make sure everyone gets their gifts on time.
LENEXA, KS

