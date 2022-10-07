Read full article on original website
Trade rumors: What will the Chiefs do before the trade deadline?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders despite a soft roughing the passer flagChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MissouriTravel MavenGrain Valley, MO
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teamsJames PatrickKansas City, MO
Court documents: Woman tells police Excelsior Springs man picked her up off Prospect last month, kept her in a small room
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — NOTE: Details in this story may be considered graphic to some. Court documents released Tuesday detail more of the horror a woman says she went through before escaping from a home in Excelsior Springs last week. Probable cause documents from this case outline what officers...
Neighbors in Excelsior Springs shocked as details emerge in rape and kidnapping case
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — Public works crews on Monday secured boards on the windows of 39-year-old Tim Haslett Jr. in the 300 block of Old Orchard Avenue, just days after prosecutors charged Haslett with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, and second-degree assault. Lisa Johnson watched the crews work, remembering what...
No new charges in the death of an off-duty firefighter shot and killed in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — No new charges in the fatal shooting of an off-duty firefighter killed at a convenience store in independence. Independence police say the woman who pulled the trigger has been released from custody pending further investigation, and it's up to the prosecutor's office now. Tonight, loved ones...
MSHP arrests suspect in hit-and-run that killed construction worker in Cass County
Missouri State Highway Patrol has arrested a driver they say hit and killed a construction worker in Cass County early Saturday morning. Trent Mitchell, a 24-year-old Independence man, faces charges including leaving the scene of an accident, driving while intoxicated, endangering a highway worker and involuntary manslaughter. MSHP says a...
Several small fights, gunshots reported outside homecoming at a KCK high school
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officials with one Kansas City, Kansas, high school are trying to set the record straight on an incident that happened outside the school's homecoming dance Saturday after rumors started to circulate on social media. A letter was sent to parents with students at JC Harmon...
1 shot, 1 seriously injured in incident at Leawood home Sunday night
LEAWOOD, Kan. — Police in Leawood, Kansas, are investigating a Sunday night disturbance that ended with two men in the hospital: One shot, the other suffering from blunt force trauma. Police said officers were dispatched to a disturbance call in the 11500 block of Cherokee Court just after 9...
Well-loved 28-year-old Kansas City Zoo gorilla euthanized after fight with congestive heart failure
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its Western lowland gorillas – one in a pair of brothers that arrived at the zoo in 2020. Zoo officials said in a news release that 28-year-old gorilla Curtis had to be euthanized on Oct. 1 after a fight with congestive heart failure.
Wayside Waifs takes in shelter dogs from Puerto Rico displaced by Hurricane Fiona
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City animal shelter Wayside Waifs has helped rescue 28 dogs from the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico. The animals were flown to Kansas City late Monday after being displaced from their shelters in the US territory. Thes dogs span anywhere from 8...
Browne's Irish Marketplace celebrates 135 years in Kansas City
The Guinness was flowing and fiddles were playing as Browne's Irish marketplace celebrated an impressive milestone. The business at West 33rd and Pennsylvania in Kansas City, Missouri, is 135 years old, making it the world's oldest Irish business outside of Ireland. It opened in 1887 and spans five generations. It’s...
Shawnee City Council passes agenda item declaring its support of a transgender sports ban
SHAWNEE, Kan. — On Monday night, the city council of Shawnee voted and passed 7-1 its Fairness in Girls Sports agenda item. There was a large crowd at the council meeting, and roughly 18 people spoke about the Fairness in Girls Sports item. 15 of them were against it, while only three people were proponents for it.
Major food distributor for Kansas City charities struggling with large cuts in federal funding
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A major food distributor for people in need in our area is struggling with inflation and a significant cut in federal funding. Harvesters serves 760 member organizations in 26 counties in Missouri and Kansas. Those partner agencies then distribute food and other household items. True...
A chance for rain arrives Tuesday and Wednesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Increasing clouds Monday night with lows in the low 60s. A few showers are possible Tuesday morning for areas southeast of the KC metro (mainly southern Missouri). Conditions are partly cloudy Tuesday afternoon with highs near 80. KC will have a higher chance for showers...
Much-needed storms coming early Wednesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Tuesday morning storms are over but will be replaced by another chance for rain and storms early Wednesday. Some of these could have some heavy downpours producing up to three-quarters of an inch of some much-needed rain. The low Wednesday will be in the...
UPS hiring 2,000 seasonal workers in Kansas City area ahead of holidays
If you're looking to make some extra cash for the upcoming holiday season, UPS wants to hire you. They're looking for around 2,000 seasonal workers in the Kansas City area. KMBC 9 stopped by a hiring event this week to find out what the company needs to make sure everyone gets their gifts on time.
Country Club Plaza’s 93rd lighting ceremony to feature a 'few new magical surprises' on KMBC
It's a favorite holiday tradition in Kansas City, and it's coming back to KMBC this year with a few new magical surprises. The Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony returns to the Country Club Plaza on Thursday, Nov. 24, to kick off the 2022 holiday season. It's the 93rd year for the...
Report says KU's Jalon Daniels has potentially season ending injury, QB doesn't rule out return
LAWRENCE, Kan. — An electric 2022 season for KU Football took a big hit on Tuesday. A reporter from the Lawrence Journal-World says Quarterback Jalon Daniels is out for the rest of the season. The quarterback himself though doesn't want to rule out a 2022 return. This content is...
