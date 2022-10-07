Read full article on original website
Related
Pinkbike.com
Evil Updates the Offering With a UDH & New Colors
Add the Evil Offering to the list of bikes that are getting slight tweaks rather than major revisions for 2023. Like the Wreckoning, its longer-travel sibling, the Offering LS now has a universal derailleur hanger (UDH) and an updated linkage that eliminates the possibility of dropping a spacer on the ground and watching it roll away during a shock swap. There are changes on the horizon in the drivetrain world, and by the looks of things a UDH will be required to take advantage of them.
Pinkbike.com
Fox Announces All-New Proframe RS
Featuring exclusive Mips Integra Split safety technology. Fox Racing, the global leader in motorcycle and mountain bike safety equipment and apparel, is adding a new premier helmet to the top of their Proframe full-face franchise. The Proframe RS uses an exclusive Mips safety system as well as several other category-defining features to further elevate the already class leading Proframe.
Customers Adore This ‘Repairing’ Cream With Over 10,000 5-Star Reviews — Now $20 for October Prime Day
When it comes to perfecting our skincare routine, we always look for the keywords like “repairing” and “hydrating.” When it makes us feel like a dewy, rejuvenated goddess, we can’t help but swoon. And if there’s another thing we love, it’s a K-beauty staple. Thanks to thousands of Amazon shoppers, we may have found our next holy grail. And the best part is that it’s a repairing cream for only $20 (thanks to Amazon’s October Prime Day!) Buy: SeoulCeuticals Korean Skin Care Snail Mucin Repair Cream $20.00, originally $29.00 The SeoulCeuticals Korean Skin Care Snail Mucin Repair Cream is a powerful and effective...
Pinkbike.com
Review: Wolf Tooth Components Resolve Dropper Post
Wolf Tooth Components has had a dropper post remote in their lineup for years, but up until now they didn't produce a post of their own to go with it. That's changed with the introduction of the Resolve, which the Minnesota-based company is touting as "the world's first self-bleeding dropper post."
RELATED PEOPLE
Pinkbike.com
Velouria Cycles Announces New Line of Titanium Bikes
Velouria Cycles was founded by a team of cycling professionals and enthusiasts with several years of experience. We are from Alicante, Spain, known as the “Mediterranean mecca of cycling” due to its mountainous topography and pleasant weather throughout the year. VELOURIA CYCLES-A NEW ERA IN TITANIUM BIKES. We...
Pinkbike.com
Review: The New Fox Proframe RS Helmet is Packed With Safety Features for Enduro Riders
Back in 2017, Fox launched the original Proframe, a lightweight full-face helmet that went against the grain at the time by going with a non-removable chin bar layout. Up until now, that popular helmet has remained unchanged. For 2023, Fox re-established the needs of enduro racers and went back to the drawing board to bring out the burlier Proframe RS.
Pinkbike.com
Bike Check: Hans Rey's Custom 35th Anniversary GT eForce AMP+
This year not only marks GT's 50th birthday but also 35 years that Hans Rey has been riding for GT. This is perhaps even more of an achievement. It's hard to think of another rider who has been as synonymous with another brand for as long as Hans has been with GT. To celebrate this the team at GT decided to surprise Hans with a fully custom version of their eForce AMP+. The bike has some pretty nice touches from Hans' sponsors to celebrate this achievement.
Pinkbike.com
Pirelli Announces New Scorpion Race DH & Enduro Tires
∙ Developed in collaboration with multiple Downhill World Champion Fabien Barel. ∙ Four different thread patterns and two diameters to tackle any trail in race setup. ∙ SmartEVO DH compound, derived from Pirelli Motorsport, super-soft and specifically formulated to provide maximum performance and control in all riding situations. ∙ Two...
CARS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pinkbike.com
Atherton Bikes Launch AM.130 and AM.130.X
In response to "a tidal wave of requests", Atherton Bikes have launched what they call "a light, modern trail bike". The AM.130 joins the AM.150 enduro bike (which we recently reviewed) and the World Cup-winning AM.200 downhill bike in the young company's repertoire. Those with excellent pattern-recognition skills will have...
Comments / 0