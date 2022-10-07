Schmidt blasts Kelly’s justice commission despite his affirmation of racial bias by Kansas police

Read full article on original website
As election looms, Kansas Republicans rally around fentanyl crisis
Attendees turn out for a GOP rally Wednesday in Topeka in support of Derek Schmidt, the Republican nominee for governor. (Rachel Mipro/Kansas Reflector)
Rock Creek runs wild on Homecoming night
The Hiawatha Red Hawks played a solid game on Friday night, but taking the field across from one of the very best football teams in the state, the banged-up Hawks were outgunned from the opening whistle, as they dropped their third straight District game to the visiting Rock Creek by a score of 70-20.
