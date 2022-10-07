ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Schmidt blasts Kelly’s justice commission despite his affirmation of racial bias by Kansas police

By Tim Carpenter
hiawathaworldonline.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
hiawathaworldonline.com

Rock Creek runs wild on Homecoming night

The Hiawatha Red Hawks played a solid game on Friday night, but taking the field across from one of the very best football teams in the state, the banged-up Hawks were outgunned from the opening whistle, as they dropped their third straight District game to the visiting Rock Creek by a score of 70-20.
HIAWATHA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy