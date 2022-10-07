ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9to5Mac Happy Hour 402: AirPods Pro 2 review, Dynamic Island changes, iPhone 14 Plus launches

By Seth Kurkowski
 4 days ago
On his birthday, Zac gives his hands-on review of the new AirPods Pro 2. New software betas brings a cool new screensaver for the Mac and some less-welcome changes to the Dynamic Island. iPhone 14 Plus launches and the smart home standard Matter officially hits a 1.0 release.

Sponsored by Ladder: Go to Ladder.com/HappyHour today to see if you’re instantly approved.

Sponsored by ALOGIC: Order the new ALOGIC 4K Clarity Monitor and get the Iris 1080p webcam for free.

Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

[Update: Lightning deal for $72] This adapter turns standard CarPlay into wireless, actually works

[Update September 19, 2022: Amazon currently has the Wireless CarPlay adaptor as a Lightning deal for $72! Deal ends around 7 p.m. ET.]. Do Wireless CarPlay adapters actually work? I bought two cars a few years ago. The Honda Civic came with wired Apple CarPlay. The Honda HR-V had a basic entertainment system that I upgraded with an Alpine unit with Wireless CarPlay. I really wanted Wireless CarPlay in the Civic, but replacing its entertainment system was too disruptive. Now there’s a solution for turning standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay…
Apple isn’t selling its own lanyard for AirPods Pro 2; here are some other options

AirPods Pro 2 is already out. One of the interesting features of this product is that a lanyard can hold it, so customers can lock their earbuds on their bags, jeans, or hands. While Apple is not planning to make its own AirPods Pro 2 lanyard – probably fearing the enormous success it had with the Polishing Cloth and customers having to wait months to get their own – here are some options to better protect your new wireless earbuds.
Apple News sends offensive notification to Fast Company followers in apparent hack [U]

Someone identifying as “Thrax” has managed to successfully send an offensive notification to Apple News users through Fast Company’s account. Evidence of the apparent hack began populating Twitter on Tuesday night as iPhone users posted screenshots confirming the same experience. The offensive notification ended with the message that “Thrax was here”, although it’s currently unclear who this identity is claiming to be.
Everything new with Apple Music on iOS 16

With iOS 16, different from other years, Apple didn’t announce a ton of new features to Apple Music. That said, there are still a few functions and tweaks that users will love when using the music streaming service the new operating system released today. Apple Music on iOS 16...
Don’t open your Apple Watch Ultra

The Apple Watch Ultra has just started arriving in customers’ hands, and unlike previous Apple Watches, it has four exposed screw heads on the bottom of the device. I like taking a look inside my tech, whether to add a thermal pad to an M2 MacBook Air to improve performance or just to see what’s inside making the tech work. The moment I saw the screws on the bottom of the Apple Watch Ultra, I knew I wanted to take a peek inside. But I probably shouldn’t have …
