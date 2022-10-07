Read full article on original website
Idaho State Journal
Australian company opens cobalt mine in eastern Idaho
SALMON, Idaho (AP) — Officials with an Australian company’s newly opened cobalt mine in east-central Idaho say it could soon produce enough of the key ingredient in lithium batteries to build 400,000 electric vehicles annually. Officials with Jervois Global Limited held an opening ceremony last week at the...
Fish and Wildlife accidentally shoots wolf pup as more attacks on cattle confirmed
SPOKANE, Washington (AP) — Wolves from two packs in northeast Washington state have attacked more cattle, prompting the Department of Fish and Wildlife to consider whether to again try culling the Smackout pack after a botched attempt last month left a wolf pup accidentally shot. Fish and Wildlife officials confirmed Thursday that the Smackout pack wounded a calf in a private Stevens County pasture, the Capital Press reported. Officials said the pack also injured a calf Monday and probably attacked another on Sept. 26. ...
Idaho Attorney General
For the past few weeks, I have been researching out information on the two candidates for the office of Idaho Attorney General. In checking out the web pages for each candidate, I discovered one candidate, Mr. Tom Arkoosh, has a lot more legal and legal practical experience than Mr. Labrador. The difference between the two candidates is striking.
Gov. Little says most Idahoans should receive special session rebate checks by Thanksgiving
Idaho Gov. Brad Little says Idahoans who filed their taxes on time should expect to see special session tax rebate checks by Thanksgiving. On Friday, Little told the Sun the state has issued 192,000 rebate checks totaling $133 million so far.
Opinion: Local elected officials know, understand local issues
Government works best closest to the people. Local elected leaders manage the day-to-day business of our communities. They know their friends and neighbors. They see solutions that don’t always reveal themselves at the state or federal level. A commitment to local control in our schools, cities and counties makes Idaho a great state.
Two vandalism attacks on LGBTQ community in Idaho spark support
BOISE — On Oct. 4, two separate incidents of vandalism were reported to the Boise Police Department. BPD said there’s no information the two are related; however, both incidents targeted members of the LGBTQ community. The first involved a home located in the North End neighborhood of Boise and is thought to have happened around 8 p.m. A Progress Pride flag was burned, and the security camera at the home was covered prior to it happening. The flag represents diversity and inclusion and recognizes marginalized...
What to do this week in East Idaho
Check out this week’s events happening in East Idaho. Wednesday The Brewery Comedy Tour returns to Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets can be purchased at tinyurl.com/2wpa6tpj. Thursday Barricade, 308 E. Center...
Idaho's seasonal events return two years post pandemic
As the holidays approach, seasonal events are being held in-person for the first time in years. According to Vice President of Philanthropy at Saint Alphonsus Jill Aldape, the Festival of Trees will be back in full force during Thanksgiving week of Nov. 23 to 26. “It’s such a joyful opportunity to get people back together again. It’s really a positive thing,” she said. “I think we sometimes can lose track...
Vote for John Crowder
James Ruchti, Democrat candidate for Idaho State Senate District 29, had two ads on the front page of The Idaho State Journal on Sunday, October 2, 2022, claiming he was for “freedom from government interfering in private decisions.”. This is not correct! The 2022 Idaho Freedom Index booklet, from...
National Disability Employment Awareness Month
October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and since it is upon us, now seems like a perfect opportunity to speak about the implications of the month and how to support employment for persons with disabilities. Nearly 290,000 Idaho adults have a disability of one kind or another, so disability employment could affect many Idahoans.
