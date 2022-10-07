ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mill Valley, CA

Kate Hudson Rocks Flirty Green Floral Outfit for 'Knives Out' Screening

By Carly Silva
Parade
Parade
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hzvto_0iQMie2900
Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images

Kate Hudson is bringing her fashion A-game to the red carpet ahead of the debut of her new film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

The actress, 43, looked dreamy in green while attending the film's premiere at The Outdoor Art Club in Mill Valley, California on Thursday, Oct. 6, where she donned a linen floral midi dress while stepping out for the event.

The Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon star posed for her photo-op in the beige linen number, embroidered with sparkling green floral details. The garment also featured bright green satin cups and thick straps, which she paired with a pair of lavender heels, adding another gorgeous pop of color to her look.

Hudson was also pictured alongside some of her costars in the murder mystery, including Leslie Odom Jr. and Kathryn Hahn, as well as producer Ram Bergman and film's director, Rian Johnson.

Scroll through the photos below to see more of Hudson at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery screening on Thursday:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mm9zM_0iQMie2900

The new Daniel Craig-led whodunnit film—which also stars Madelyn Cline, Ethan Hawke, Jessica Henwick and Janelle Monáe, among others—serves as a sequel to the first Knives Out movie, a box office hit from 2019.

The trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel dropped last month, exciting fans about all of the drama, mystery and, of course, the wardrobe moments viewers can look forward to, especially from Hudson, who unsurprisingly appears to be killing it in various ensembles throughout the flick.

Fans can see Hudson and all of the other suspects when Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premieres in theaters for one week only between November 23-29 before hitting Netflix on December 23.

