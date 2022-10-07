ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballerina Misty Copeland Previews ‘Flower,’ First Project for Her Life in Motion Productions (EXCLUSIVE)

By Angelique Jackson
 4 days ago
World-renowned ballerina Misty Copeland will star in and produce “Flower,” a short film that tells a powerful story through dance and movement, with a mission to highlight “intergenerational equity” and bring critical attention to the housing crisis in the San Francisco Bay area.

The project marks the first independently produced endeavor from Life in Motion Productions , the company founded by Copeland and writer-producer Leyla Fayyaz.

“’Flower’ represents the evolution of all my work as a performer, storyteller and activist,” Copeland said in a statement announcing the project. “As someone whose family experienced the instability of not always having a safe place to call home as a child, the issues of homelessness and not having access to basic life needs have always been important to me.”

Copeland stars in the 28-minute activism short film — her first performance in over three years, since the COVID-19 pandemic and becoming a new mother — acting opposite newcomers Tunji Johnson and Christina Johnson.

Filmed on location in Oakland, Calif., “Flower” was directed by Lauren Finerman (“Ballet 422,” “Paper Birds”), with Ryan Carmody serving as director of photography. The film features original choreography from Alonzo King and the creative duo Rich+Tone, as well as music composed by Raphael Saadiq, including the original song “Here Now.” Nelson George (“A Ballerina’s Tale,” “Say Hey,” “Willie Mays”) — with whom Copeland conceived the idea for the project — serves as an executive producer.

“With ‘Flower,’ I hope to convey a feeling of belonging within one’s own community, to show the under-appreciated humanity that exists when it comes to people who experience housing insecurity,” Copeland added. “Oakland is just one of so many places bursting with creativity, yet fraught with obstacles. I want to tell stories of the human condition through music and dance in a way that can inspire people wherever they are.”

“Flower” is produced by Copeland and Fayyaz, with the project made possible in part by a grant from the Ford Foundation’s JustFilms, plus additional funding via privately sponsored donations and gifts from individuals, corporations and organizations.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support we received to realize Misty’s vision and for the belief in our project throughout the process,” said Fayyaz. “The experience of making this film, from raising funding all the way to post-production, not only challenged us but helped us evolve from content advisors to creators overseeing a fully realized production. Early reaction to the finished production confirms for us that there is a place in the market for this new form of hybrid dance film, telling stories about issues affecting so many.”

Copeland will preview the trailer before the public at the Hamptons International Film Festival on Saturday, Oct. 8. Watch a sneak preview in the video above.

‘Baroness von Sketch Show’ Star to Lead Figure Skating Comedy for Crave From Catalyst, Blue Ant Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

“Baroness von Sketch Show” star Carolyn Taylor will front a new unscripted comedy series for Canadian streaming service Crave, produced through Catalyst and Blue Ant Studios. The six-part comedy series has been commissioned by the Bell Media-owned SVOD, and is produced by Catalyst — the Toronto-based development and funding company focusing on women-centric content — and Blue Ant Studios as part of a strategic partnership to develop female-generated programming for the global marketplace. Taylor is best known as one of the stars and co-creators of CBC’s comedy hit “Baroness von Sketch Show,” which aired across five seasons from 2016 to 2020. Starring...
TV & VIDEOS
‘Back to the Future’ Fans Brought to Tears by Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd’s Emotional Reunion: ‘This Is So Beautiful’

“Back to the Future” fans were brought to tears on social media after videos from New York Comic Con went viral for capturing the emotional reunion between stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. The duo appeared visibly moved when they took the stage to a huge applause from the crowd, with Fox emotionally hugging Lloyd and Lloyd putting his arm around Fox. One video of the reunion has earned over 7 million views on Twitter. “Watching [Michael J. Fox] hug Christopher Lloyd like this is so beautiful,” wrote one Twitter user. “I think it’s safe to say that today belongs...
CELEBRITIES
Danny Masterson Goes on Trial for Rape as Scientology Looms in the Background

At a pre-trial hearing in the Danny Masterson rape case last week, Judge Charlaine Olmedo laid down a basic ground rule. “This is not going to become a trial on Scientology,” she said. But the role of the church will nevertheless be a key theme in the trial, which begins with jury selection on Tuesday. Masterson, the 46-year-old former star of “That ’70s Show,” is facing three charges of forcible rape and a possible sentence of 45 years to life. Masterson is a Scientologist, and all three of his accusers were members of the church at the time of the alleged assaults. Olmedo...
PUBLIC SAFETY
‘Days of Our Lives’ Star James Lastovic Found Safe After Reported Missing in Hawaii

UPDATED: According to a rep for “Days of Our Lives” star James Lastovic, he and his roommate, Nevin Dizdari, have been found safe after being reported missing in Hawaii. Dizdari’s sister, Emma, also confirmed the news in an Instagram Story post. “My sister and James are okay, they got lost on their hike but made it back to their car and are on their way back to the resort now,” she wrote. “Thank you everyone for reposting and helping us reach Nevin.” Lastovic and Dizdari were staying at the Hanalei Bay Resort in Kauai, Hawaii, between Oct. 7 and Oct....
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Previews#Dance Film#African Dance#Film Star#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Rich Tone
Fox Nation Set To Probe ‘Girl Scout Murders’ Following Aftermath of Hulu Documentary

Fox Nation is reopening the 1977 case of three young Girl Scouts who were murdered during a camping trip outside Tulsa, OK, just months after Hulu examined it in a documentary miniseries. Fox Nation’s “Girl Scout Murders” will examine new revelations about the case that have recently surfaced due to Faith Phillips, an author who has written a book about the crime. In June of 1977, the bodies of three young girls, Lori Lee Farmer, 8; Michelle Guse, 9; and Doris Denise Milner, 10, of Tulsa, were discovered after they had been abducted from their tent during the night....
TULSA, OK
Variety

Harvey Weinstein, Already Behind Bars, Faces Sprawling L.A. Trial

The second trial of Harvey Weinstein will get underway this week in a Los Angeles courtroom, in a case that figures to be more sprawling and complex than his first trial in New York. The trial is expected to last up to two months, as Weinstein faces testimony from nine sexual assault accusers — up from six in New York. Jury selection begins on Monday and is expected to take at least two weeks, as both sides seek to screen out jurors who may be prejudiced by ubiquitous pre-trial publicity. Weinstein, 70, is already serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kevin Spacey Accuser Anthony Rapp Says Watching Actor Seduce Teenager in ‘American Beauty’ Was ‘Unpleasantly Familiar’

Anthony Rapp said watching Kevin Spacey play a suburban dad obsessed with a teenage cheerleader in “American Beauty” was a disturbing reminder of his own traumatic experience with the Oscar-winning actor. The two men are locked in a courtroom battle over Rapp’s $40 million civil lawsuit, in which he alleges that Spacey made unwanted sexual advances when Rapp was 14 years old and Spacey was 26. Watching Spacey as Lester Burnham ogling his high school age daughter’s best friend was “unpleasantly familiar,” Rapp said while taking the stand in New York City on Tuesday. “American Beauty” was the last film...
CELEBRITIES
Austin Stoker, Star of ‘Assault on Precinct 13’ and ‘Sheba, Baby,’ Dies at 92

Austin Stoker, a veteran actor who most notably starred in John Carpenter’s sophomore feature “Assault on Precinct 13” and co-starred with Pam Grier in the 1975 blaxploitation feature “Sheba, Baby,” died Friday of renal failure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 92. Details regarding Stoker’s death were shared by his wife of 43 years, Robin Stoker, on her personal Facebook Monday evening. Robin called Austin “the love of my life” in her tribute. In another tribute, actor and director Bill Duke hailed Stoker as “one of Hollywood’s unsung actors” and shared his blessings to his family. In the landmark independent...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Why the Creators of Broadway’s ‘Topdog/Underdog’ Think the Play Has a Superpower

How is a Pulitzer Prize-winning play like a Marvel superhero? Ask Suzan-Lori Parks, the acclaimed writer whose 2001 outing “Topdog/Underdog” was her first show to arrive on Broadway after she’d spent years turning heads downtown with smaller-scale work. Listen to this week’s “Stagecraft” podcast below: “Each of my plays has a different superpower, and so ‘Topdog/Underdog’ was like — suddenly an arch appeared,” Parks said on the new episode of Stagecraft, Variety‘s theater podcast. “Like a portal, that’s what it is. I love ‘Doctor Strange.’ The first ‘Doctor Strange’ movie, when he’s making those portals! ‘Topdog’ opened a whole portal for me and I...
THEATER & DANCE
Rian Johnson and Editor Bob Ducsay on Cutting ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Knives Out’: ‘98% of the Editing is Shaping Performance’ — Creative Collaborators

The Middleburg Film Festival, running Oct. 13-16 in Virginia, will open with Noah Baumbach’s“White Noise,” starring Adam Driver, and the centerpiece “Knives Out” sequel “Glass Onion.” Other films announced for the 10th edition are “The Whale” from helmer Darren Aronofsky and Ray Romano’s “Somewhere in Queens.” More films are expected to join the slate. So far the fest has announced it will honor Stephanie Hsu with the Rising Star Award; Baumbachwith its 10th anniversary Spotlight Filmmaker Award; “Nope” composer Michael Abels with the Distinguished Composer Award; and Rian Johnson with its Distinguished Screenwriter Award. Academy Award-nominated writer, director and producer Johnson knows...
MIDDLEBURG, VA
Justin Timberlake Performs 40-Minute Throwback Set at Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles Gala

Supporters turned out in droves for the 2022 Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles Gala on Saturday night. Celebrities from Chris Pine to Jimmy Kimmel showed up to honor the hospital’s lifesaving work, dance the night away and, of course, enjoy a one-night-only performance from Justin Timberlake. Held at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica and hosted by Pine and his father Robert Pine, the celebration was the hospital’s first in-person gala since 2018, after the 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CHLA CEO Paul S. Viviano told reporters on the red carpet that it was the biggest night...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Angela Lansbury, ‘Murder, She Wrote’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Star, Dies at 96

Actress Angela Lansbury, whose 75-year career encompassed triumphs on the big screen, in musical theater and on television, died at her Los Angeles home on Tuesday, her family announced in a statement obtained by Variety. She was 96 — five days shy of her 97th birthday. Nominated for three Oscars, she won seven Tony Awards and holds the record for Emmy actress nods with 12 for her role on “Murder, She Wrote.” As honored as she was in film and on stage, Lansbury achieved her greatest popularity on the small screen. In 1984 she stepped into a role originally offered to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kenneth Branagh’s Third Hercule Poirot Film ‘A Haunting in Venice’ Casts Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, Michelle Yeoh and More

20th Century Studios has announced the ensemble cast of “A Haunting in Venice,” director Kenneth Branagh’s third effort in the Hercule Poirot films based on Agatha Christie novels. The new ensemble behind the supernatural thriller film is headlined by Branagh reprising his role as Poirot, with Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, Michelle Yeoh, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly and Riccardo Scamarico rounding out the cast. Set in post-WWII Venice on All Hallows’ Eve, the film follows another mystery featuring the celebrated sleuth Poirot. Inspired by Christie’s “Hallowe’en Party,” the now retired and living in self-imposed...
MOVIES
Ryan O’Connell, Jim Parsons Starring in Comedy ‘Just by Looking at Him'(EXCLUSIVE)

Ryan O’Connell will make his directorial debut with “Just by Looking at Him,” an adaptation of his novel of the same name. In addition to directing and writing the script, O’Connell will play the lead role of Elliot, a gay television writer with cerebral palsy. “The Big Bang Theory’s” Jim Parsons will co-star as Elliot’s boss, Ethan. According to the official description, the comedy will follow Elliot as he tries “to find love and connection in a world that wasn’t built for him.” FilmNation Entertainment and Berlanti/Schechter Films’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will produce the film. Lucas Wiesendanger will oversee...
MOVIES
Sydney Sweeney to Star in New ‘Barbarella’ Film at Sony Pictures

Sydney Sweeney has found another film project to add to her slate, setting plans to star in a new “Barbarella” movie for Sony Pictures, a source close to the project confirmed. The film remains in early development, with no director, producer or writer currently attached. Sweeney seemed to confirm her involvement with the project through an Instagram post late Tuesday afternoon. The actress shared an image of original artwork from the original 1968 space opera, with a caption: “time to save the universe.” Sweeney has become somewhat of a marquee talent at Sony Pictures, with the actress co-starring alongside Dakota Johnson in...
MOVIES
